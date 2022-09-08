Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi debuts first Zuma Restaurant in Indian Ocean

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils the latest addition to its collection of 11 distinctive culinary experiences with the debut of the world-renowned contemporary and elegant Japanese concept Zuma in the archipelago. With breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Indian Ocean combined with Zuma’s unique style, the new restaurant is set to deliver a truly unforgettable experience to its international clientele.

Founded in London in 2002 by creator and co-founder Rainer Becker, and now present across 20 locations worldwide, the globally acclaimed Zuma is inspired by the authentic Japanese dining style – Izakaya. It is an informal place for eating small plates and drinking under one roof.

Zuma Maldives is inspired by the beauty of its stunning location, complementing its surroundings with the use of natural materials and local design techniques. While the impressive roof looks like the gigantic samurai hat, the restaurant features a dramatic entrance combining elements of timber, light and granite creating an immersive optical illusion leading guests into the vibrant dining space. The majestic island bar, robata (Japanese charcoal grill) and sushi counter take centre stage in the middle of the venue and form the focal point for diners.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Zuma’s international cuisine to the Maldives on the shores of such a breathtaking and iconic destination,” said Zuma creator and co-founder Rainer Becker. “We share Waldorf Astoria’s focus on exceptional attention to detail and look forward to delivering unmatched culinary experiences to resort guests with Zuma’s award-winning menu.”

“With its legacy of global culinary excellence, Zuma is the perfect addition to Waldorf Astoria Maldives’s fine selection of specialty dining venues. This pristine setting surrounded by crystal blue waters combined with Zuma’s legendary elevated izakaya concept, will provide a dream to the senses for luxury leisure seekers around the world,” said Etienne Dalancon, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

Zuma Maldives will serve its specialty dishes made famous in its international outposts, including thinly sliced Seabass with Yuzu, Truffle Oil and Salmon Roe, Roasted Lobster, Shiso Ponzu Butter and Spicy Beef Tenderloin with Sesame, Red Chili and Sweet Soy, among others. The restaurant will also feature a dedicated lounge area where Zuma’s signature beverages such as Lychee Rose Petal Martini, Zuma Colada or Chili and Passion Fruit Margarita, can be enjoyed as the sun sets over the lagoon.