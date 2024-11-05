Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration

Oaga Art Resort invites guests on a captivating journey of discovery, adventure, and celebration, serving as a haven for artistic inspiration. Inspired by the story of castaways who find joy and solace on a secluded island, Oaga transforms into a lively celebration of life and nature. Visitors are encouraged to embrace the island’s beauty and participate in a range of activities, including crafting nature-inspired masks, creating eco-friendly art, and much more.

Guests can unwind to the island’s rhythms with over 25 local and international artists performing during the festive season. The lineup spans soulful jazz, electrifying rock, soothing folk, pulsating DJ sets, and the captivating traditional drums of Bodu Beru, offering something for everyone.

At the Lost Soirées, guests can lose themselves in music as the island’s rhythms pulse through soulful local melodies and electrifying beats from international artists.

New Year’s Eve: Guests can celebrate under the stars at the Lost in Time New Year’s Eve Party, filled with electrifying music and dazzling performances.

Marooned Masquerade Party: A mysterious event where creativity and elegance meet.

Christmas on the Edge: A festive celebration with music, merriment, and holiday cheer.

Beach Bells and Bubbles: This seasonal party features live music, delicious drinks, and scenic views.

Guests can experience Maldivian culture at the local market, supporting local artisans and immersing themselves in a vibrant shopping atmosphere. The Castaway experience also offers secluded sandbank workshops on dance, music, and more.

At Hoba Spa, visitors find tranquility through the ancient wisdom of Maldivian healing. With calming natural sounds, grounding sand therapy, and traditional rituals, guests can welcome the new year with clarity and intention.

The Suvaasthi Gallery and Art Studio offers a space where creativity comes to life. Guests can witness live art by renowned artists and immerse themselves in a world of colour and inspiration.

Watercolour Journals of Nazimbe: This exhibition features selected watercolour paintings by the renowned Maldivian artist Ahmed Nazim, presenting his contemplative storytelling.

Live Art by Mary Haleem: A celebrated botanical artist, Mary offers live demonstrations and free-flow art sessions.

Mural by Afu: Maldivian artist Afu weaves a tale of the Maldives’ mythical origins through his surreal mural, captivating guests with his global reach.

Young guests can spark their creativity at Fiyoh Club, where activities include designing castaway costumes, decorating gingerbread dhoanis, and creating eco-friendly art.

Food lovers can savour the island’s bounty, transformed into culinary masterpieces, from handcrafted cocktails to exquisite wine pairings, offering an unforgettable experience with every bite and sip.

Guests can explore sustainable living through activities like underwater Christmas tree coral planting and ghost net bracelet-making, contributing to the preservation of this pristine paradise.