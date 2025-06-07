News
Ferrari in paradise: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi partners with Hedley Studios for one-of-a-kind experience
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Hedley Studios, the makers of hand-built classic sports cars that seamlessly fuse performance with collectible art. This exclusive partnership brings a rare Ferrari Testa Rossa J, one of only 299 models in existence, to the resort’s Ithaafushi Private Island as a living, breathing work of art, ready to be experienced by those who seek the exceptional.
Imagine waking up in your beachfront villa, stepping into a Silver Ferrari Testa Rossa J, and driving along the palm-fringed paths of the island to breakfast. Here, on the lush, sun-drenched shores of Ithaafushi Private Island, guests are invited not just to admire it, but to drive it.
This is more than an installation. It’s a journey into craftsmanship and design; a bespoke automotive art experience reserved for guests staying on the private island and will be invited to test drive the Ferrari Testa Rossa J during their stay, and may even custom-order their own, beginning at USD 150,000.
Throughout the year, the Ferrari Testa Rossa J will be showcased during key island celebrations and exclusive events. From “The Ultimate Island Experience” to “Festive Gifting”, the Ferrari Testa Rossa J will take center stage in stories that celebrate craftsmanship, timeless beauty, and the spirit of escape.
“At Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, we believe in crafting experiences that awaken the senses and stir the soul,” says TJ Joulak, General Manager of the resort. “Welcoming a piece of living history like the Ferrari Testa Rossa J is not only a celebration of beauty and legacy, it’s a gift to those who appreciate the extraordinary.”
Guests will see the Ferrari displayed during key seasonal moments and private events, further enhancing the resort’s status as a sanctuary for collectors, connoisseurs, and the creatively curious.
A masterpiece in motion. A statement in stillness. The ultimate island adventure awaits.
News
Taste of culture, craft: JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort introduces immersive Indian Ocean nights
Cradled between infinite blue skies and the opalescent waters of the Indian Ocean, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover a new chapter in its evolving story of cultural immersion and sensory indulgence. Every Wednesday, the resort debuts Indian Ocean Night—a weekly celebration designed to honor the culinary heritage and artistic traditions of the Maldives and its coastal neighbors. Hosted at Veyo, the resort’s international dining venue where panoramic ocean views awaken the senses, this new offering brings together flavors, rhythms, and craftsmanship in a richly layered experience that deepens the connection between guest and destination.
At the heart of Indian Ocean Night is “Whispers of the Indian Ocean,” a specially curated menu that takes guests on a culinary journey across the region’s coastal cultures. From local small bites like Bis Keemiya—a Maldivian take on the classic samosa—and Havaadhulee Bis, delicate steamed tuna dumplings, to deeply spiced favorites such as Maldivian Chicken Curry and Alleppey Prawn Curry, the experience is a visual feast and a celebration of culinary delights, prepared with thoughtfully sourced ingredients that honor the island’s rich culinary traditions. Live grill stations fill the air with the aroma of open-fire cooking, while Maldivian Bodu Beru performances and live singing create a festive, soulful ambiance under the stars.
Cultural discovery continues beyond the plate, as the resort brings guests closer to one of the Maldives’ oldest and most revered art forms: Liyelaa Jehun, or traditional lacquer work. In partnership with a local artisan from Thulhaadhoo Island—one of the few islands where this intricate craft still thrives—guests are invited to witness a living tradition. With each brushstroke and carved detail, the artisan showcases a time-honored practice passed down through generations. Guests can also take part in guided workshops, trying their hand at the meditative and meticulous process, gaining a newfound appreciation for the skill and symbolism behind every piece.
For those inspired by the flavors of the evening, the resort’s culinary immersion continues with a hands-on cooking workshop led by a Maldivian chef. Guests learn how to recreate beloved dishes such as Mas Huni—a traditional tuna and coconut breakfast staple—and Fiyala Curry, known for its fragrant spice blend and coastal warmth. Held at Pure, the resort’s beachfront open kitchen and destination dining venue, the setting is as inspiring as the flavors themselves—where ocean views, warm island breezes, and interactive culinary moments come together in perfect harmony. Through storytelling and shared preparation, this cooking workshop presents a taste of local cuisine alongside a deeper understanding of the cultural significance behind each recipe.
At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, these experiences serve as invitations to connect, to learn, and to savor. Whether through the rhythm of a drum, the intricacy of handcrafted Maldivian lacquer art, or the first bite of a dish passed down through generations, guests are immersed in a journey that celebrates the richness of Maldivian life—infused with the warmth, wonder, and soul that define the island spirit.
Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed for indulgence and reconnection. Its 80 thoughtfully crafted private pool villas blend eco-conscious design with uninterrupted ocean views, expansive terraces, and direct lagoon access—offering the perfect setting to unwind, reflect, and savor the beauty of the Maldives at every turn.
Entertainment
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
Imagine your favourite music festival—but swap muddy fields for white sands, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. In April 2026, acclaimed electronic duo The Presets will trade stadiums and festival crowds for an exclusive beachfront series of shows at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, offering fans an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime island escape curated by Music in Paradise.
From Coachella to Splendour in the Grass, The Presets—Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes—have made their mark on the global stage. But this time, they’re doing things differently. From 11–18 April 2026, fans will experience a week of sun-drenched luxury capped off by three electrifying live performances, including a sunset DJ set on the beach and an exclusive rooftop party at the resort’s Sunset Bar.
“We’re beyond excited to host The Presets at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Their energy, talent, and incredible live shows are a perfect match for our vibrant island setting. Guests can expect something truly unforgettable.”
With a career spanning two decades, The Presets are electronic music royalty in Australia. Their breakout 2008 album Apocalypso went triple platinum and produced the festival anthem “My People.” With multiple ARIA Awards, APRA Songwriter of the Year titles, and collaborations like the RAKA EP with Golden Features under their belt, the duo continues to shape the sound of electronic music worldwide.
Their 2018 album HI VIZ soared to the top of iTunes within hours of release and included hits like “Do What You Want” and “Martini,” both nominated for major Australian music prizes.
Fans can now secure the Early Bird Gold Experience Package for A$3,790 per person (twin share) for seven nights in a Beach Villa—saving over $1,000. This VIP experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with artists
- Professional Photo with artists
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages offering different villa types are also available exclusively from Music in Paradise here. All packages exclude airfares.
News
Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability
Embudu Village, one of Maldives’ most cherished island resorts, has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised mark of excellence in sustainable tourism. The certification encompasses a resort’s environmental footprint, impact in the community, as well as labour standards, and the protection of biodiversity.
Embudu Village previously held the Travelife Silver Certification. Following a recent evaluation, though, the resort successfully met Travelife’s comprehensive criteria for Gold Certification. This accomplishment reflects Embudu’s ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Travelife, a leading international sustainability certification body for hotels and resorts, evaluates properties against a strict checklist. Certification is awarded after an in-depth, on-site audit conducted by an independent auditor. The findings undergo a comprehensive quality assurance review before Travelife confers certification status.
Expressing his gratitude in receiving the certification, Ramsay Perera, General Manager of Kaimoo Resorts, said: “Our team is thrilled to be recognised with the Travelife Gold Certification. This reflects our longstanding commitment to sustainable tourism and protecting the natural beauty of Maldives.”
As one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Embudu continues to lead by example, proving that authentic island hospitality can go hand in hand with sustainable practices. With the Travelife Gold Certification, Embudu Village strengthens its promise to offer guests a meaningful holiday experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025
-
News1 week ago
Reconnect with loved ones at Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
-
Awards1 week ago
2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards: Kagi Maldives ranks in top 10% globally
-
News1 week ago
All ages welcome: Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives unveils Essens Spa for holistic well-being
-
Awards1 week ago
Vilamendhoo Island Resort: A 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winner
-
Awards1 week ago
TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
Kuredu Island Resort earns top honours in 2025 TripAdvisor ‘Best of the Best’ Awards