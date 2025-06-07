Ferrari in paradise: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi partners with Hedley Studios for one-of-a-kind experience

Cradled between infinite blue skies and the opalescent waters of the Indian Ocean, JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort invites guests to discover a new chapter in its evolving story of cultural immersion and sensory indulgence. Every Wednesday, the resort debuts Indian Ocean Night—a weekly celebration designed to honor the culinary heritage and artistic traditions of the Maldives and its coastal neighbors. Hosted at Veyo, the resort’s international dining venue where panoramic ocean views awaken the senses, this new offering brings together flavors, rhythms, and craftsmanship in a richly layered experience that deepens the connection between guest and destination.

At the heart of Indian Ocean Night is “Whispers of the Indian Ocean,” a specially curated menu that takes guests on a culinary journey across the region’s coastal cultures. From local small bites like Bis Keemiya—a Maldivian take on the classic samosa—and Havaadhulee Bis, delicate steamed tuna dumplings, to deeply spiced favorites such as Maldivian Chicken Curry and Alleppey Prawn Curry, the experience is a visual feast and a celebration of culinary delights, prepared with thoughtfully sourced ingredients that honor the island’s rich culinary traditions. Live grill stations fill the air with the aroma of open-fire cooking, while Maldivian Bodu Beru performances and live singing create a festive, soulful ambiance under the stars.

Cultural discovery continues beyond the plate, as the resort brings guests closer to one of the Maldives’ oldest and most revered art forms: Liyelaa Jehun, or traditional lacquer work. In partnership with a local artisan from Thulhaadhoo Island—one of the few islands where this intricate craft still thrives—guests are invited to witness a living tradition. With each brushstroke and carved detail, the artisan showcases a time-honored practice passed down through generations. Guests can also take part in guided workshops, trying their hand at the meditative and meticulous process, gaining a newfound appreciation for the skill and symbolism behind every piece.

For those inspired by the flavors of the evening, the resort’s culinary immersion continues with a hands-on cooking workshop led by a Maldivian chef. Guests learn how to recreate beloved dishes such as Mas Huni—a traditional tuna and coconut breakfast staple—and Fiyala Curry, known for its fragrant spice blend and coastal warmth. Held at Pure, the resort’s beachfront open kitchen and destination dining venue, the setting is as inspiring as the flavors themselves—where ocean views, warm island breezes, and interactive culinary moments come together in perfect harmony. Through storytelling and shared preparation, this cooking workshop presents a taste of local cuisine alongside a deeper understanding of the cultural significance behind each recipe.

At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, these experiences serve as invitations to connect, to learn, and to savor. Whether through the rhythm of a drum, the intricacy of handcrafted Maldivian lacquer art, or the first bite of a dish passed down through generations, guests are immersed in a journey that celebrates the richness of Maldivian life—infused with the warmth, wonder, and soul that define the island spirit.

Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort is designed for indulgence and reconnection. Its 80 thoughtfully crafted private pool villas blend eco-conscious design with uninterrupted ocean views, expansive terraces, and direct lagoon access—offering the perfect setting to unwind, reflect, and savor the beauty of the Maldives at every turn.