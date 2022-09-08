Sensational Spa: Something for every traveller at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi’s ELE | NA The Spa

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi elevates tropical island living through smart services, playful design, and invigorating experiences. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport brings you to this newly opened, four-star resort. In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Aila’ means family and ‘Fushi’ means island. In essence, the family island.

The resort features a sprawling multi-level spa, one of the largest in the Maldives. A haven of relaxation and wellness, ELE | NA The Spa is hidden amidst lush foliage and beautiful palm trees. You will be welcomed with a cleansing Aaram Tisane brewed with detoxifying herbs and spices. Delicate frangipani flowers and fragrant oils envelop you in blissful calmness.

ELE | NA, an acronym for the Elements of Nature, taps into the elemental energies for a healing spa experience. From traditional massages to a fully equipped hair and beauty salon — there’s something for everyone, be it families, couples, solo travellers, or millennials.

Creative Community Spa Xperience

How about a fun spa afternoon with your pals? Something refreshingly different? Try our community spa at ELE | NA – it is unlike anything else in the Maldives.

Woven around the elements of nature, every experience connects you with the tropical landscape and community at Ailafushi island. Learn about holistic wellness and sustainable spa practices in small groups.

Your 100% sustainable, nature-inspired spa journey unfolds in a beautiful garden.

Discover your element – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, or Water. Based on your element, we will build a spa journey for you.

Calm yourself with sound therapy. Choose from a Tibetan singing bowl, a Tibetan singing bowl with water or sand, and a hypnotic drum rhythm (Boduberu drumming).

We mix, pound, and whip natural elixirs using three fresh and organic components, tailored to your element.

Lie back on the community garden spa beds and let our certified therapists massage you into a state of blissful relaxation. Treatment options include natural facial, natural face and neck lifting treatment, back, neck and shoulder massage, scalp and hair booster, and floating feet.

Complete the experience with a sustainable beverage from the Xperience Juice Bike.

This curated spa journey connects all five senses, leaving you re-energised and refreshed.

Authentic Maldivian Xperience

If you’re keen on experiencing the local culture – then our indigenous spa therapies are a must-try! ELE | NA weaves island healing traditions into the spa experience. Inspired by the age-old knowledge of Dhivehi Beys (traditional healers), the brand has created signature rituals: Kaashi Naashi Therapy (Coconut Shell Massage), Veli Bon’Dli (Maldivian Sand Bundle Massage), and Bileh Holistic (Betel Leaf Massage).

Tranquil Oceanview Xperience

Tropical gardens, ethereal Indian Ocean views, and airy interiors in earthy hues invite you to linger in the spa complex. Calm the senses whilst cleansing the soul. The Tranquility Spa Zone includes an outdoor hot tub, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation lounge, and refreshments. Enjoy complimentary use of these facilities on booking a spa treatment.

Nourishing Medi Spa Xperience

Get a radiant glow while holidaying in the Maldives – ELE | NA’s dedicated medical spa therapist will design the best approach to healing your skin. Test your skin’s hydration level and find noticeable improvement after a medi spa therapy session. Leave Ailafushi feeling and looking fabulous.

Fun Juice Bike Xperience

Your Instagrammable moment! A first in the Maldives, there are two juice bikes parked in the spa garden loaded with colourful treasures: papaya, pineapple, watermelon, lemon, muskmelons, dragon fruit, and grapefruit. Blend your favourite tropical fruits and enjoy the refreshing beverage in the fruit shells. An all-natural experience!