Experience transformative wellness with Coco Maruno at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Atmosphere Core, a dynamic hospitality company, announces key new hires and redeployments within its team of General Managers for a strategic leadership shuffle that took place this year. These movements come as a part of the company’s overall business strategy as well as an ongoing commitment to nurturing and developing leadership talent.

Rikard Nilsson, a Swedish national, was appointed as the Vice President for Culinary at Atmosphere Core in August 2023. He is responsible for the company’s culinary strategy across three brands and eight resorts. Rikard is an award-winning, progressive culinary professional with over 35 years of experience in establishments, including world-class restaurants, culinary advisory boards, competitions, and culinary consulting.

Christopher Baker joined Atmosphere Core as theGeneral Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in August 2023, bringing with him over 25 years of international experience. An in-depth knowledge of all business activity phases, along with a proven expertise in maintaining the highest performance standards ensure Christopherbrings alive the COLOURS OF OBLU brand experiences at both resorts.

Four key internal movements have also been implemented this year at Atmosphere Core:

Philippe Claverotte is now an integral part of a Special Task Force overseeing upcoming projects. He moved to this tactical corporate role after serving as the Vice President & General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. Philippe philosophises that for hoteliers, giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it is in giving that we receive. Under his sharp leadership, VARU By Atmosphere has received multiple accolades, including the Maldives’ leading resorts at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023.

Mei P Pun, hailing from Malaysia, took over the baton from Philippe Claverotte, joining as the General Manager of VARU By Atmosphere. She has 20 years of international experience, and previously served as the GM of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Under her stewardship Atmosphere Kanifushi won multiple accolades including Maldives’ Leading Family Resort at WTA 2023. Passionate about nature and conservation, Mei feels fortunate to spend her days surrounded by sand and sea. She is an empathic leader who believes that Happy Colleagues always leads to Happy Guests and defines success as bringing out the best in her team.

Ram Bhoyroo switches brands, taking over as the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi. Prior to this, he served as the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili & OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi. A passionate leader hailing from Mauritius, Ram brings years of successful international experience and believes that extending gracious hospitality is the highest form of service. During his tenure, OBLU SELECT Lobigili was recognised as the Number 1 new resort in the world by Trip Advisor Travelers Choice Award 2023.

Lisa Gerosa assumed the mantle of General Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli moving from OBLU NATURE Helengeli, as a part of the initiative to develop internal talent. Hailing from Italy, Lisa has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and for the last 9 years she has held managerial positions with leading companies across the globe, sharpening business analysis, budgeting, and operations management expertise. This puts her in a strong position to deliver on financial objectives along with exceptional guest experiences. Ashwin Handa, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core says, “Honing on our culture of cultivating internal talent, we have over this year strategically redeployed our general managers across resorts, aiming to develop operational expertise by immersing senior management in new challenges and new brands. In addition, we have also brought in key talent. These changes align with our overarching vision to fortify the team, supporting our expansion plans, achieving business goals, and upholding an impeccable service standard.