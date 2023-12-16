Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme

Red Bull aerial athletes and record-breaking skydivers perform daring stunts above the all-sunset, all-beach, all-inclusive private island resort

A host of VIPs from the skydiving world – including Red Bull aerial athlete Fred Fugen and multiple world record holder David Nimmo – have taken to the skies above Ifuru Island Maldives to launch the destination’s first permanent skydiving dropzone.

Making the most if its own airport, the recently opened all-inclusive, all-sunset, all-beach resort teamed up with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny and Skydive Maldives, Ifuru Island to create the skydiving dropzone, which offers a thrilling new perspective on the idyllic Indian Ocean destination for adrenaline seekers.

To mark the official launch, an all-star lineup of skydiving champions, world record holders and aerial athletes performed a series of daring stunts. Professional skydiver, base jumper and wingsuit pilot, Fred Fugen – famed for his exhilarating stunts with Red Bull – took to the air with his wife Laurence Fugen to perform an array of stunts, including wingsuiting their way down to earth with a skydiver upon each of their backs; while Australian skydiver Richard Pym flew a record-breaking 300m2 Maldivian flag and a 300m2 Ifuru Island flag through the skies during two impressive jumps that captivated a rapt crowd of dignitaries and resort guests on the private island.

Following one of his wingsuit flights and upon landing on the beach, Fred Fugen said, “It was beautiful, always so nice to fly above this landscape and super cool to fly the wingsuit in front of you guys, land on the beach. What a day. Another beautiful day in Ifuru.

Athletes including five-times world champion Raph Coudray; multiple world-record holders David Nimmo and Luis Lopez-Mendez; and Spanish multiple national champion Dani Gallego took to the skies up to 100 times a day throughout the launch week, performing a range of synchronised stunts and individual jumps. Intrepid Nepali mountaineer and hero of Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Nimsdai Purja MBE, was also on island to join the skydiving adventure.

On the launch of Ifuru Island Maldives’ permanent skydiving dropzone, World Champion freestyle skydiver and Skydive Maldives Manager, Will Penny, said, “We are incredibly happy to be here with Skydive Maldives at Ifuru Island Maldives. We’ve worked very hard for many months, to put everything in place, we have a fantastic team, incredible infrastructure and we can’t wait to welcome the world to experience this.“

“We have a team of very experienced professionals and tandem instructors. After a short safety briefing, within 20 minutes guests can be on a plane harnessed to a very experienced instructor, and enjoy the experience of a free fall and canopy ride before landing safely back on earth and going for a swim in the sea as well as enjoying the rest of this amazing resort.”

David Lince, Skydive Maldives Instructor said, “As a skydiving instructor, I really want to take happiness to its highest level – and doing this means having not only the best team, but also the best place to skydive. This is what we’ve reached here with Will Penny and Ifuru Island Maldives – we’ve found an amazing place and environment, giving more people the opportunity to fly in the sky and take in the spectacular views of the Maldivian islands and Indian Ocean. Sharing and giving happiness changed my life and made it so beautiful.. Having the chance to create this vibe and meet incredible souls is a blessing.. I will never stop”

Between the beginning of November and the end of March, guests can take to the sky before enjoying a captivating skydive over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.

Daredevil guests can ascend to the heavens before leaping into the blue, witnessing the magnificence of the Maldives in 360 degrees, from the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean and its island jewels to the vibrant reefs peering from its depths – and now those staying seven nights or more can enjoy their first jump ‘on the house’. For those who find themselves wanting more, skydiving experiences** are currently available to book at a special launch price of USD550++

Ifuru Island Maldives is currently offering a free skydive with stays of seven nights or more. 50% Discount on Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan,

For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.