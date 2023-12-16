Action
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
Oceans-first island innovator Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with pioneering diving and water sports operator Dive Butler International has announced the exclusive addition of a glittering new gem to its trove of exceptional guest experiences: the two-person submarine, Ocean Pearl. As well as deepening the resort experience through next-level exploration and adventure, Ocean Pearl will make significant contributions to environmental protection and marine biology projects across the Maldives and the surrounding region. The resort has also partnered with Dive Butler to establish the first submarine pilot training facility in the Maldives.
Ocean Pearl has been engineered by the world-renowned SEAmagine Hydrospace Corporation, established in 1995 and recognised for its leadership in the recreational submarine industry. Today, SEAmagine submersibles have accumulated over 12,000 dives – surpassing the total number of dives accumulated by all of its competitors combined – and are extensively used by various leisure, commercial, defence and scientific organisations around the world.
Ocean Pearl will be operated in conjunction with Dive Butler, all of whose submarine pilots have completed SEAmagine’s rigorous training programme, initially developed in collaboration with the US Coast Guard, and since established as the industry standard. Every expedition is led by an on-board pilot and a surface co-pilot, ensuring guests’ safety and access to profound knowledge of marine life, complementing the sheer wonder of the experience with an educational dimension.
Deeper adventures
The introduction of Ocean Pearl offers Patina Maldives guests an unparalleled perspective on the breathtaking marine life and underwater wonders that surround the Fari Islands. With a unique propulsion system that offers unsurpassed agility, 360-degree cabin view and an array of subsea tools, Ocean Pearl can be safely and precisely piloted up close to reefs – providing mesmerising, unobstructed views of the corals, exotic marine species and sunken treasures that lie beneath the surface.
Contributing to marine conservation
For guests seeking an even more purposeful experience than simply admiring the gliding grace of manta rays or observing elusive sea turtles in their natural habitat, Ocean Pearl also offers a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on, immersive initiatives under the sea, contributing directly to the preservation and protection of the marine ecosystem. Under the guidance of marine biologists and environmental experts, guests can engage in data collection and documentation, aiding ongoing research efforts. By contributing to marine biology projects, guests become part of a vital collective effort to understand and preserve the delicate marine ecosystem, not only in the Maldives but also in the wider region.
“With the launch of Ocean Pearl, we invite all adventure-seekers, marine enthusiasts, and travellers to embark with us on an extraordinary and immersive journey into the wonders that await below the surface. Whether it’s exploring vibrant coral reefs, actively participating in marine conservation efforts, or simply revelling in the sheer beauty of the ocean, Ocean Pearl promises to deliver unforgettable memories and a profound sense of connection to our planet’s most treasured aquatic ecosystems,” Antonio Saponara, General Manager, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
“We would like to express our profound gratitude to Pontiac Land for their innovative approach to tourism; and to our partners Dorado Legacy, Aston Investment Group, and Immerse Submarine Piloting for their unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and expanding this project’s impact beyond leisure into marine conservation. Becoming the first-of-its-kind facility to provide submersible pilot training and offer private submarine dives could only be achieved through a mindful collaboration and unwavering pursuit of excellence,” Alexis Vincent, Founder, Dive Butler.
Ocean Pearl submarine experiences start from USD2,500++ per hour. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,144++ (approx.. GBP1,699++) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, USD100 resort credit, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Price excludes tax and service. Terms and conditions apply. To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, visit https://patinahotels.com/ maldives-fari-islands/offers/advance-purchase or tel. +960 4000 555.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils undersea academy for young ocean explorers
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has introduced the Undersea Academy, a new three-day educational journey for children aged 5-12. The programme is an exciting blend of learning and fun, designed to spark a love for the ocean among the young travellers.
The journey begins with the unveiling of oceanic wonders, where the first day features an engaging Marine Biology talk at the resort’s kids club, Majaa Explorers Hub and a mesmerising visit to the world‘s first Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, offering a glimpse into the aquatic world as the children descend five meters below the sea and discover a variety of fish swimming overhead the 180 degree acrylic dome. The adventure continues on the second day with a glass bottom boat tour. This thrilling marine expedition brings the mysteries of the deep to life, providing an up-close view of the vibrant sea life. The final day will see the young explorers put their learnings to the test in a fun and interactive session, finishing with a graduation ceremony to honor their newfound knowledge and passion for the marine world.
The Undersea Academy exemplifies the resort’s dedication to environmental education and conservation, designed to ignite passion for the new generation of ocean enthusiasts. This program presents the thrill of exploration with the delight of learning, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Maldives. Offered at US$150++ per child, the program runs from Monday to Wednesday at Majaa Explorers Hub until 28th February 2024. This enriching three-day experience promises to be an enriching journey into one of the world’s most exquisite locations for sea life.
Outside of the new academy, the family-friendly resort invites younger Conrad Maldives guests on further adventures, from taking part in sports and games, arts and crafts, culinary workshops, snorkelling trips and even enrol in the bubble maker class where kids get familiar with the basics of scuba diving. The resort’s Marine Biologists also holds regular talks about its coral adoption program offering the chance for younger guests to learn about the importance of corals in the ocean’s ecosystem.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island features one and two bedroom spacious beach and water villas perfect for families or for the ultimate indulgence, The MURAKA – the world’s first underwater residence. The Muraka is a unique three-bedroom, two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Above water, the residence offers living and dining areas with two bedrooms and a bathroom with an ocean-facing tub, an outdoor deck, infinity pool, and a private 24-hour butler. Down the spiral staircase or elevator guests will be greeted by the private underwater aquarium and architectural masterpiece. With a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom and walk-in closet, and a dedicated tunnel viewing theatre.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information about the Undersea Academy, please visit please www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
World champions soar above Maldives as first-ever permanent skydiving dropzone unveiled at Ifuru Island
Red Bull aerial athletes and record-breaking skydivers perform daring stunts above the all-sunset, all-beach, all-inclusive private island resort
A host of VIPs from the skydiving world – including Red Bull aerial athlete Fred Fugen and multiple world record holder David Nimmo – have taken to the skies above Ifuru Island Maldives to launch the destination’s first permanent skydiving dropzone.
Making the most if its own airport, the recently opened all-inclusive, all-sunset, all-beach resort teamed up with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny and Skydive Maldives, Ifuru Island to create the skydiving dropzone, which offers a thrilling new perspective on the idyllic Indian Ocean destination for adrenaline seekers.
To mark the official launch, an all-star lineup of skydiving champions, world record holders and aerial athletes performed a series of daring stunts. Professional skydiver, base jumper and wingsuit pilot, Fred Fugen – famed for his exhilarating stunts with Red Bull – took to the air with his wife Laurence Fugen to perform an array of stunts, including wingsuiting their way down to earth with a skydiver upon each of their backs; while Australian skydiver Richard Pym flew a record-breaking 300m2 Maldivian flag and a 300m2 Ifuru Island flag through the skies during two impressive jumps that captivated a rapt crowd of dignitaries and resort guests on the private island.
Following one of his wingsuit flights and upon landing on the beach, Fred Fugen said, “It was beautiful, always so nice to fly above this landscape and super cool to fly the wingsuit in front of you guys, land on the beach. What a day. Another beautiful day in Ifuru.
Athletes including five-times world champion Raph Coudray; multiple world-record holders David Nimmo and Luis Lopez-Mendez; and Spanish multiple national champion Dani Gallego took to the skies up to 100 times a day throughout the launch week, performing a range of synchronised stunts and individual jumps. Intrepid Nepali mountaineer and hero of Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Nimsdai Purja MBE, was also on island to join the skydiving adventure.
On the launch of Ifuru Island Maldives’ permanent skydiving dropzone, World Champion freestyle skydiver and Skydive Maldives Manager, Will Penny, said, “We are incredibly happy to be here with Skydive Maldives at Ifuru Island Maldives. We’ve worked very hard for many months, to put everything in place, we have a fantastic team, incredible infrastructure and we can’t wait to welcome the world to experience this.“
“We have a team of very experienced professionals and tandem instructors. After a short safety briefing, within 20 minutes guests can be on a plane harnessed to a very experienced instructor, and enjoy the experience of a free fall and canopy ride before landing safely back on earth and going for a swim in the sea as well as enjoying the rest of this amazing resort.”
David Lince, Skydive Maldives Instructor said, “As a skydiving instructor, I really want to take happiness to its highest level – and doing this means having not only the best team, but also the best place to skydive. This is what we’ve reached here with Will Penny and Ifuru Island Maldives – we’ve found an amazing place and environment, giving more people the opportunity to fly in the sky and take in the spectacular views of the Maldivian islands and Indian Ocean. Sharing and giving happiness changed my life and made it so beautiful.. Having the chance to create this vibe and meet incredible souls is a blessing.. I will never stop”
Between the beginning of November and the end of March, guests can take to the sky before enjoying a captivating skydive over the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.
Daredevil guests can ascend to the heavens before leaping into the blue, witnessing the magnificence of the Maldives in 360 degrees, from the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean and its island jewels to the vibrant reefs peering from its depths – and now those staying seven nights or more can enjoy their first jump ‘on the house’. For those who find themselves wanting more, skydiving experiences** are currently available to book at a special launch price of USD550++
Ifuru Island Maldives is currently offering a free skydive with stays of seven nights or more. 50% Discount on Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan,
For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils fitness centre upgrade with dedicated yoga space; introduces badminton
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and experiences, has announced its latest enhancements in health and wellness offerings, solidifying its position as a premier destination for those with an active lifestyle seeking a holistic and rejuvenating getaway.
The jewel in the crown of these updates is the comprehensive upgrade to the resort’s Fitness Center. Meticulously designed to cater to the diverse wellness needs of guests, the gym now boasts state-of-the-art equipment and an extension that includes a dedicated yoga space; known as the Wellness Studio. This addition provides an idyllic setting for guests to embark on their wellness journey, offering a serene atmosphere for yoga and meditation practices. The resort has also recently added Indoor Badminton courts to their offerings list so guests can sweat it out in the courts.
Hideaway guests are inspired to cleanse, restore, and energise their body and mind. To enable guests to work out on their own schedule, the Fitness Center is open 24 hours. With a variety of state-of-the-art exercise equipment including free weights, Stairmasters, stationary bicycles, treadmills, and more, guests are spoilt for choice. Additionally, thanks to the well thought out entertainment systems such as cable TV and Audio music systems, guests can keep current with worldwide news and sports or go full blast with their favourite tunes at play.
The new building also houses showers and changing facilities, so you can complete your cooldown routine at the gym without having to return to your villa. The facilities are available for all guests (children under 12 to be accompanied by an adult) to use free of charge, and our team members are on hand to help out and provide introductions to any equipment you may be unfamiliar with.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa enhances its fitness offerings with the introduction of diverse group classes like Zumba, Tabatha, and Step Aerobics at their new Wellness Studio. These additions, led by a highly experienced Gym & Wellness Instructor, promise an engaging and comprehensive fitness experience for guests.
Hideaway is not just a retreat; it’s an oasis for sports enthusiasts. In addition to the Fitness Center upgrade, the resort has expanded its array of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The resort’s Sports Complex also includes 2 tennis courts, 1 padel court, 1 half-basketball court, 1 beach volleyball area, 1 Golf Center which has 2 golf simulators and 1 putting green, the new Badminton Center which has 2 badminton courts, 1 soccer field, and professional assistance for various sports with the help of our Sports Master and some Pro Coaches for select sports at the resort.
Staying fit whilst holidaying at Hideaway doesn’t have to be restricted to the gym. You can jog around the beautiful, scenic island or ride the bicycles that you will be provided with at your villa.
Speaking about this new addition, Christophe Adam, the General Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, said: “Wellness and fitness travel have come a long way in recent years. Diverse guests now want a variety of benefits from their vacations and they’re looking for programmes and services that are designed to meet their short-term health needs. At Hideaway, we recognise the importance of relaxation and enjoyment. So, we are here to help our valued guests to reconnect to themselves and to prove fitness can be part of a great holiday! We are really excited by the opportunity to create a truly wellness experiences with a wide of sports activities that are seamlessly integrated into a guest’s holiday in the Maldives”.
Hideaway invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxury, wellness, and unparalleled hospitality. With these new offerings, the resort continues to set new standards for the ultimate retreat, where guests can rejuvenate their minds, bodies, and spirits.
