News
Maldives tourism poised for strong growth in 2024, with 2 million visitors expected
Maldives is setting its sights on welcoming a record-breaking 2.01 million tourists in 2024, a 7.9% increase compared to anticipated arrivals this year. This optimistic forecast, released by the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), paints a vibrant picture of tourism industry thriving next year.
Several key factors are driving this projected surge:
- The Resurgent Chinese Market: With borders reopening and travel restrictions easing, Chinese tourists are expected to flock back to the Maldives in droves, injecting significant energy into the sector.
- New Tourist Delights: The Maldives is steadily expanding its offerings, with new resorts, attractions, and experiences emerging to cater to a wider range of visitors.
- Smoother Skies Ahead: The completion of the Velana International Airport’s new terminal will boost capacity, making it easier for more tourists to reach the paradise islands.
- Luxury’s Enduring Allure: The Maldives’ reputation as a premier luxury destination remains undimmed, attracting high-spending travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.
- Weddings and Honeymoons in Paradise: The Maldives’ romantic charm is drawing ever-increasing numbers of couples seeking picture-perfect wedding and honeymoon destinations.
Looking geographically, Asia is expected to dominate the tourist influx, accounting for 60% of arrivals. Europe, America, and other regions are also projected to contribute significantly, highlighting the Maldives’ diverse appeal.
MATATO’s forecast is based on a meticulous analysis of data from various sources, including past tourism trends, industry forecasts, consumer sentiment surveys, and even cutting-edge AI technology.
MATATO acknowledges potential risks that could affect the rosy outlook. A global economic downturn, rising travel costs, and political instability are factors to be monitored closely.
With its stunning natural beauty, luxurious offerings, and strategic initiatives, the islands are poised to welcome a record number of visitors, reaffirming its status as a dream destination for discerning travelers.
Action
Tennis extraordinaire Cornelia Lister to set the court ablaze at Hideaway Beach Resort this January
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the visit of renowned tennis and Padel star, Cornelia Lister, from January 21st to January 28th, 2024. The resort is set to transform into a tennis haven as Cornilia brings her expertise to the picturesque island for an unforgettable week of tennis and Padel clinics.
Cornelia Lister is a Swedish tennis star and has in recent years pivoted into playing the intense sport of Padel which is has been becoming ever more popular in the world of late. She achieved a career high in tennis doubles and was ranked number one professional tennis player in Sweden.
During her stay, Cornilia will host a 5-day tennis and Padel Clinic at the resort. During this period, daily complimentary Group tennis and Padel lessons from January 22nd to January 26th, catering to guests of all ages, 8 years and above. The lessons will be led by the Cornelia, assisted by the resident Tennis Coach, ensuring a dynamic and enriching experience for participants.
The schedule for the 1-hour complimentary lessons is as follows:
- 9-10 AM: Padel for Beginners
- 5-6 PM: Tennis for All Skill Levels
- 6-7 PM: Padel for Intermediate and Advanced
The 5-day clinic provide a unique opportunity for guests to enhance their tennis and Padel skills, whether they are beginners or seasoned players. The sessions are designed to be inclusive, fostering a love for the sports and encouraging friendly competition.
To ensure personalised attention and effective coaching, the number of participants per clinic will be limited, and therefore, guests are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in the clinics.
In addition to the complimentary lessons, private classes are available upon request, subject to coach availability. These sessions provide a one-on-one learning experience for individuals seeking focused guidance from Cornelia or the resort’s experienced coaching team.
As Hideaway already has two beautiful tennis courts, and a court for Padel as well, guests are in for an absolute treat this January. The resort is especially focussed on offering guests a very health and fitness-oriented holiday while they are at the resort, and for those looking to delve deeper into their tennis or Padel journey, separately paid clinics are also available during Cornelia’s stay at the resort.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is delighted to invite all guests to join Cornilia on the court for an exciting and enriching week of tennis and Padel. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the best in the sport against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian paradise.
For more information on the resort’s sports and recreational facilities, click here.
Action
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
Oceans-first island innovator Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with pioneering diving and water sports operator Dive Butler International has announced the exclusive addition of a glittering new gem to its trove of exceptional guest experiences: the two-person submarine, Ocean Pearl. As well as deepening the resort experience through next-level exploration and adventure, Ocean Pearl will make significant contributions to environmental protection and marine biology projects across the Maldives and the surrounding region. The resort has also partnered with Dive Butler to establish the first submarine pilot training facility in the Maldives.
Ocean Pearl has been engineered by the world-renowned SEAmagine Hydrospace Corporation, established in 1995 and recognised for its leadership in the recreational submarine industry. Today, SEAmagine submersibles have accumulated over 12,000 dives – surpassing the total number of dives accumulated by all of its competitors combined – and are extensively used by various leisure, commercial, defence and scientific organisations around the world.
Ocean Pearl will be operated in conjunction with Dive Butler, all of whose submarine pilots have completed SEAmagine’s rigorous training programme, initially developed in collaboration with the US Coast Guard, and since established as the industry standard. Every expedition is led by an on-board pilot and a surface co-pilot, ensuring guests’ safety and access to profound knowledge of marine life, complementing the sheer wonder of the experience with an educational dimension.
Deeper adventures
The introduction of Ocean Pearl offers Patina Maldives guests an unparalleled perspective on the breathtaking marine life and underwater wonders that surround the Fari Islands. With a unique propulsion system that offers unsurpassed agility, 360-degree cabin view and an array of subsea tools, Ocean Pearl can be safely and precisely piloted up close to reefs – providing mesmerising, unobstructed views of the corals, exotic marine species and sunken treasures that lie beneath the surface.
Contributing to marine conservation
For guests seeking an even more purposeful experience than simply admiring the gliding grace of manta rays or observing elusive sea turtles in their natural habitat, Ocean Pearl also offers a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on, immersive initiatives under the sea, contributing directly to the preservation and protection of the marine ecosystem. Under the guidance of marine biologists and environmental experts, guests can engage in data collection and documentation, aiding ongoing research efforts. By contributing to marine biology projects, guests become part of a vital collective effort to understand and preserve the delicate marine ecosystem, not only in the Maldives but also in the wider region.
“With the launch of Ocean Pearl, we invite all adventure-seekers, marine enthusiasts, and travellers to embark with us on an extraordinary and immersive journey into the wonders that await below the surface. Whether it’s exploring vibrant coral reefs, actively participating in marine conservation efforts, or simply revelling in the sheer beauty of the ocean, Ocean Pearl promises to deliver unforgettable memories and a profound sense of connection to our planet’s most treasured aquatic ecosystems,” Antonio Saponara, General Manager, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
“We would like to express our profound gratitude to Pontiac Land for their innovative approach to tourism; and to our partners Dorado Legacy, Aston Investment Group, and Immerse Submarine Piloting for their unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and expanding this project’s impact beyond leisure into marine conservation. Becoming the first-of-its-kind facility to provide submersible pilot training and offer private submarine dives could only be achieved through a mindful collaboration and unwavering pursuit of excellence,” Alexis Vincent, Founder, Dive Butler.
Ocean Pearl submarine experiences start from USD2,500++ per hour. Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,144++ (approx.. GBP1,699++) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, USD100 resort credit, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Price excludes tax and service. Terms and conditions apply. To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, visit https://patinahotels.com/ maldives-fari-islands/offers/advance-purchase or tel. +960 4000 555.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Maldives recognised as Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards
Kuda Villingili Maldives achieved the prestigious distinction of being named The Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by White Awards. This recognition, bestowed after several rounds of an independent vetting process and careful consideration by wedding industry experts, highlights the exceptional quality of service, ambiance, and overall experience that the resort provides for couples embarking on this special chapter of their lives.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Its promise of a perfect island getaway for creating treasured memories is complemented by the highest service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a unique culinary experience with seven different restaurants offering 11 distinctive cuisines. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male’, adds to its allure.
Kuda Villingili goes beyond offering a honeymoon haven by providing comprehensive wedding packages for couples seeking to exchange vows against the breathtaking backdrop of the azure ocean. The resort not only facilitates the ceremony but also offers a private sunset cruise, floating breakfast, romantic beach dinners, and relaxation treatments, allowing couples to celebrate their union amidst serene surroundings.
Moreover, Kuda Villingili ensures that romantic dining experiences are elevated with various options including romantic beach dinners, private barbecues, cinema under-the-stars, sunken dinners and wine library dinners, each carefully designed to create unforgettable moments. Skilled chefs craft delectable dishes, adding a touch of culinary excellence to complement the romantic ambiance. These thoughtful offerings truly enhance the overall experience, providing couples with a magical and unforgettable start to their journey together.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager, Kuda Villingili Resort, commented: “We are honoured to receive this high score from the top international professionals of the wedding industry. This award is a recognition of the constant efforts, dedication, and passion of our team to provide high standards of services for honeymoon couples as well as unique opportunities for the perfect romantic escape at Kuda Villingili.”
Being recognised as The Best Honeymoon Hotel by the White Awards further solidifies Kuda Villingili Maldives as a hospitality leader in the Maldives. This accolade reflects the resort’s commitment to excellence in providing an unparalleled honeymoon experience, combining luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a stunning natural setting.
White Awards is an international Award in the field of the wedding industry that is given to the professionals connected with the wedding business, whose daily work brings unsurpassed results. The White Awards has been and remains independent: The Jury invites authoritative foreign and Russian experts, whose opinion is rightfully objective and unbiased.
For further details and booking information, visit www.kudavillingili.com
