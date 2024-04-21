Mirihi Island Resort hosts wellness week

JA Manafaru, the private island resort nestled in the Maldives’ serene Haa Alifu Atoll, is expanding its wellness offerings with five distinct retreat packages designed to cater to a variety of guest needs.

Building on the success of their acclaimed “Wellness Your Way” menus launched last year, JA Manafaru is now offering guests a chance to deepen their wellness journey with curated programs.

Choice and Flexibility for Every Guest

The new retreat packages prioritize guest choice, allowing them to select a la carte treatments and activities within the package inclusions. This personalized approach ensures guests receive treatments that suit their individual preferences and wellness goals.

For those new to wellness retreats, JA Manafaru offers a “Taste of Wellness” program – a perfect introduction available in two or three-day options. For guests seeking a more immersive experience, there are five to ten-day programs focusing on specific goals, including “Detox and Reset,” “Mindful Journey,” and “Active De-Stress.”

The Unique JA Signature Culinary Journey

A highlight of the new offerings is the JA Signature Culinary Journey. Recognizing the growing interest in dietary shifts, this program guides guests in adopting a new lifestyle through delicious, healthy cuisine and personalized treatments. Culinary classes and workshops further empower guests to maintain healthy habits long after their retreat.

Personalized Programs with Advanced Epi-Genetic Testing

The JA Signature Culinary Retreat and the Detox and Reset programs incorporate cutting-edge Epi-Genetic testing. This non-invasive test, offered in partnership with European clinics, provides personalized insights into optimal dietary choices for each guest. A video consultation with health experts ensures guests understand their results and receive tailored meal plans to optimize their retreat experience.

Special Inclusions for All Retreat Guests

All retreat participants receive special amenities like daily wellness rituals, a personalized aromatherapy selection, a tote bag, water flask, and a journal to document their journey.

Expert Team Leads the Way

Victoria Kruse, JA Resorts & Hotels Brand Consultant for Wellness and Spa, emphasizes the dedication of the resort team: “We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional programs. Our Director of Spa and Executive Chef have played a crucial role in their creation. The culinary retreat, in particular, is close to my heart, as I understand the challenges of dietary changes. We are confident in guiding guests towards a stress-free and enjoyable path to wellness.”

The Retreat Experience Starts May 1st

JA Manafaru welcomes retreat guests starting May 1st, 2024, with introductory pricing available until December 20th. For more information and to download the retreat package brochure, please visit the JA Manafaru website.