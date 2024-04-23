3 world-class resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives get nominations in Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO both nominated for Best Romantic Resort, in Russia’s prestigious Travel Time Awards.

THE OZEN COLLECTION’s charming private islands in Malé Atoll, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are both shortlisted in the prestigious TRAVEL TIME Awards 2023 for the ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ category.

“It’s not an uncommon dilemma for us at THE OZEN COLLECTION, with guests being spoiled for choice when it comes to sophisticated travel experiences. We take special care in curating romantic couples escapes and are honoured to know that it is gaining preference among Russians. This dual nomination underscores the popularity of our two ultra-luxury resorts within Russia, which is one of our top source markets.” says Falaaz Ismail, the Assistant Vice President of Sales for THE OZEN COLLECTION.

At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, timeless romance is amped up with engaging experiences like exquisite dine around in idyllic settings, sunset cruises and snorkelling, endless orders of champagne and a date at the exquisite underwater restaurant: M6m – Minus Six Meters, with the INDULGENCE™ Plan. Couples can savour tranquil indulgence together at the ELE|NA spa and wellness centre that’s inspired by the elements of nature. Soothing abodes for in-love couples include THE OZEN RESIDENCE which is a grandiose overwater haven and the charming Wind Villas with Pool.

Discerning travellers are invited to colour the canvas of romance at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI with exquisite gourmet experiences, sundowners at OZAR, and enchanting photoshoots against gorgeous Maldivian sunsets. They can indulge in soulful couple spa therapies at ELE|NA and enjoy memorable snorkelling in the resort’s exceptional house reef accessible from the island shores. Private bliss is the order of the day at the various romantic abodes at the resort, these include: the overwater Ocean Pool RESERVE and Suites with the option of water slides and the beachside Sunrise & Sunset Earth Pool Villas.

TRAVEL TIME Awards is organised by Travel Time magazine and is among the most highly regarded accolades within the Russian travel industry. Taking place in the Spring of 2024, this is the third round of awards to mark 2023 travel results. Winners will be selected by joint online voting of the magazine’s readers, editorial commission, travel agencies and Russian celebrities.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI won Best Water Villa and Best Spa and Wellness Resort in 2023 and Best Luxury Resort in 2022 – all within the special destination awards for the Maldives.