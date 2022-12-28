Featured Honeymoon Love News Travel

Anything but ordinary Valentine’s Day at Kandima Maldives

Get ready to be swept away on a romantic escapade this Valentine’s Day at Kandima Maldives. From long beach strolls to dining under a starlit sky and pampering couple massages to a romantic sundowner experience on a luxury yacht.

Start the day at the award-winning esKape spa by captivating the senses with a vanilla latte body polish during the “Cupid’s Heart Couple Massage” or learn some sensual massage techniques with the “Pamper Me A Lot” spa offering. Parents can also indulge in some quality time while little VIPs the “Mini Venus & Cupid” spa treatment.

Couples who want to indulge in a lunch in the privacy of their love bubble can order Deli take-away lunch box. Kandima also offers the chance for couples to create a chef-d’ceuvre of their love story with a glass of wine in hand at the KULA Art Studio, with Kandima’s resident artist at the “Sip & Paint” art class.

Relish in some afternoon delights at Aroma Café with its stunning lake view. Gaze at a picturesque sunset on an enchanting sunset cruise or join the exclusive luxury yacht sundowner against the backdrop of a sublime sun melting in the picturesque azures. Those looking to surprise loved ones with a romantic dinner can do so with a flower bouquet coupled with exquisite champagnes. Or go all out with the “Love under the Stars” experience with sunset canapés, a mouth-watering four-course dinner, and an overwater sleepover under a starlit sky.

Rekindle the passion and romance at Kandima this Valentine’s Day. With a range of aquatic activities, numerous dining options and entertainment, the K’Krew has designed a host of experiences for sweethearts travelling to the coolest island resort.

