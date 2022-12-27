Experience classic grill house dining at Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives brings sophisticated grill house dining to the Maldives with its new Cayenne Grill menu. Set within an open sided thatched pavilion perched over the lagoon, Cayenne Grill inspires more than your appetite with its spellbinding ocean views.

Enjoy the balmy, al fresco setting for dinner. Take in the elegant design and mesmerising lagoon views. The golden glow of candlelight makes dining here a romantic experience from the moment you arrive.

The menu offers an impressive selection of dry aged steaks ranging from Wagyu Beef Tenderloin to Black Angus Beef Striploin. Quality grass fed beef is sourced from farms located in southeast Australia in the Goulburn Valley, Victorian Highlands and Gippsland. Wagyu and Black Kuroge Wagyu beef are sourced from the Kansai region of Japan.

At Cayenne Grill guests can enjoy a superior selection of the freshest seafood, including grilled Yellowfin Tuna and grilled Jumbo Prawns. The Maldivian Sea Bass is grilled with fragrant atoll spices, coconut and Maldivian green chilli. Share the pan roasted whole lobster, which is served with a unique black truffle sabayon. There is even a surf and turf option – featuring Black Angus Rib Fillet with a Coral Lobster Tail topping.

Cayenne Grill’s hundred percent purebred Kurobuta pork ribs are flavoursome and tasty, as are the oven roasted Beef Short Ribs, which are braised in a red wine sauce and paired with an artichoke confit.

There is something for everyone to enjoy at Cayenne Grill ranging from superb appetisers and soups to premium oysters and caviar. The meat-free vegetarian options are inspired and will have you coming back for more. Try the queso fresco, black Fettuccine Pasta or the creamy, buttery Celeriac Risotto which is flavoured with saffron, mascarpone, Parmigiano, rocket and asparagus.

Baros Maldives look forward to welcoming you at Cayenne Grill and to helping you craft your perfect Grill House Dining experience – get in touch through reservations@baros.com.