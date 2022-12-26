Art Gallery of Oaga Art Resort by Suvāsthi retail gallery now open for public viewing

Oaga Art Resort has opened its doors to the world, introducing many unique concepts to the Maldivian tourism industry including their In-Villa Gallery art exhibitions contributed by Maldivian talents.

For the first time in the Maldives, the resort has incorporated an art gallery into their Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas. Starting with nearly 40 local artists and 161 artworks in total, the exquisite collection is displayed tastefully on the walls of these villas.

Curation of the work is handled by Suvāsthi retail gallery of Oaga Art Resort. According to their in-house resident curator, Nadee, they did not distinguish between any styles, mediums or artists when putting the display together. As such the participating artists range from established ones with multiple exhibitions under their belt to emerging new artists exhibiting for their very first time. The mediums used also feature a large array including mixed media, collage, resin, watercolour, digital illustrations and many more, all coming together in a beautiful collection which is readily available for viewing for any guests who visit the resort.

This unique concept offers the world a chance to interact with and even own an authentic piece of artwork. It also opens up a new platform for local artists to tap into the tourism industry, which is one of the largest in the country.

The Veyoge Gallery will be open for public viewing for locals as well, starting from 26 December 2022. For stays, please drop an email to info@oagaresorts.com. This opportunity open to public is available until 31 January 2023.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorized watersports and many more.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.

