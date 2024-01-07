News
InterContinental Maldives invites guests to third Manta Retreat in March 2024
After the successful launch of the Manta Retreat in 2022, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is gearing up for its third Manta Retreat, scheduled to take place from March 9th to 12th, 2024. This unique experience offers guests an opportunity to delve into the world of manta rays, their natural habitat, and the conservation efforts led by the Manta Trust.
The Manta Retreat, designed for travelers seeking an extra dimension to their vacations, encourages participants to explore and understand these majestic creatures while contributing to ocean conservation. The retreat will be led by Meral Hafeez, the Manta Trust base leader at InterContinental Maldives, who will guide participants through an immersive experience.
The focus of the third Manta Retreat will be on meeting the manta rays that inhabit the surrounding waters of the island, emphasizing their protection and ocean conservation. Meral Hafeez expressed her enthusiasm for sharing the wonders of Maldivian marine life, stating, “I can’t wait for everyone to experience their first manta ray and the wonders of the deep!”
This year’s retreat coincides with the Maamunagau Manta Season in March, where young manta rays gather in the resort’s lagoon, offering a unique opportunity for up-close encounters. The Maamunagau Lagoon serves as a crucial research ground for the Manta Trust team, allowing guests to actively participate in the identification and naming of manta rays through the Manta ID workshop.
The Manta Retreat package, priced at USD 1490 per guest, includes two manta ray snorkeling trips, a guided house reef snorkeling experience, the chance to name and adopt a manta ray, and various workshops covering manta rays, plankton, and coral restoration.
For certified divers, dedicated dive spots around the resort provide opportunities to observe the natural manta ray ‘spa’ at cleaning stations, showcasing the fascinating symbiosis of marine life in the Maldives.
The purpose of the Manta Retreat goes beyond education and exploration; it also serves as a fundraiser to support the valuable work of the Manta Trust. Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives can enjoy the resort’s luxurious facilities and accommodations while those not participating in the retreat have plenty of entertainment options.
To book the Manta Retreat or for more information, visit InterContinental Maldives Sustainability or contact the reservations team at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com or on WhatsApp at +960 730 9300.
News
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils new look, new experiences
Maldives’ iconic diving paradise, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has reopened on 21 December 2023 with enticing, all-new vibrant look with stunning water villas, beach villas enhanced with private pools, and a speciality restaurant – Raga Route. The revitalised spaces enhance comfort and style, while retaining the island’s laidback, soulful charm.
The four-star superior resort, a part of the COLOURS OF OBLU brand by Atmosphere Core, closed in early May 2023 for a comprehensive renovation.
Guests can now choose from 153 villas and suites within 8 categories. Perched over aquamarine waters, the newly added Water Villas with Pool and Water Suite with Pool feature attractive décor, a spacious outdoor deck with pool, comfy seating areas, and a constant shimmer of the ocean.
Beachfront villas and suites have also been refreshed. The contemporary tropical Deluxe Beach Villas now come with the option of a 6m2 private plunge pool nestled beneath swaying palm trees. Interiors are redone with white walls, island-inspired décor, and vivid fabric.
Designed for families, the 2-Bedroom Family Villas with Pool and 2-Bedroom Beach Suite with Pool are the perfect holiday homes with direct beach access. These suites include a spacious master bedroom, kids’ room with twin beds and a private pool, ensuring plenty of space for everyone.
In addition to the accommodations, enhancements across the resort ensure a more relaxed, crafted island lifestyle. Returning guests will be delighted to find Helen’s Bar & Pool reimagined into a ‘bohemian chic’ hang out spot with a larger family pool, overwater hammocks, and a dance floor with DJ station. The main all-day outlet, The Spice features expanded seating, live counters, and an impressive new bar perched over the turquoise lagoon.
Speciality dining options are expanded too with Just Grill restaurant featuring refreshed interiors and the addition of Pizzas and Mediterranean delicacies to the existing menu of meat and seafood grills. A highlight is the new restaurant, Raga Route where guests can savour progressive Indian cuisine with a crafted a la carte menu and modern ethnic ambiance.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also enriches the holiday experience with the addition of an Overwater Gym and a Kids Club & Nature Center. Imagined as an interactive learning space, the kids club invites young guests to learn about the local flora and fauna. ELE|NA THE SPA has also been refurbished with a new treatment room and a range of holistic therapies inspired by natural elements.
Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, says, “We are delighted to unveil our beloved island resort with elevated new features and a comprehensive Island Plan™ designed to give guests an ideal OBLU experience. This nature-oriented retreat brings the Sentido touch to the Maldives. And, the two brands have come together seamlessly, curating a memorable island experience.”
Food
Maldives’ only jungle dining experience returns as Nest reopens at Niyama
Niyama Private Islands Maldives reopens its Asian restaurant, Nest, with reimagined jungle dining reinforced with bold, new flavours.
Located within the deep heart of the island of Play, Nest brings dramatic flair to Asian fine dining, with a unique setting of wild, indigenous flora that envelops guests in the surreal and transports them to another world.
The experience begins with a stroll along the meandering boardwalk through the jungle’s overgrown vines. The magic of Nest then reveals itself under the canopy of a banyan tree decades in the making. On the ground floor, tribal, thatched-roof huts centre around the showcase teppanyaki, where fiery flavours await. Alternatively, guests can ascend the spiral staircase, then cross the bridge to their dining platform suspended six metres in the air.
The original design of Nest was conceived in 2013 by Poole Associates and landscape architect Drew Anderson of TOPO Design. They envisioned a multi-level treehouse connected by a labyrinth of wooden walkways and bridges that appears then melts back into the trees.
After a decade of operation, Niyama unveils an enhanced setting, with denser, more dramatic landscaping by the resort’s chief engineer Michael Selvin to envelop each table more fully in nature and exclusivity. At night, the trees shimmer with hundreds of lights, and hints of red add an element of the exotic, reminiscent of the neon glow of the streets of Saigon, Tokyo or Bangkok.
A new menu has also been revealed, with flavours of the avant garde by new Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault. Highlights include the wagyu and sea urchin tataki (Japan), sizzling bo lok lak (Vietnam), and chilli reef lobster from local waters (Singapore).
With a relentless pursuit of the novel and intriguing, Chef Thierry’s creations combine the freshest, high-quality ingredients with unexpected culinary techniques and innovations. Hard-to-find Asian herbs and spices come from the island’s own garden, which also inform the experimental cocktail list by consultant Mathew Atkinson of Bruff Drinks.
“We are thrilled to unveil the new Nest”, says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “The reimagined concept, coupled with Chef Thierry Vergnault’s culinary brilliance, promises to take our guest experience to another level, and we invite the adventurous from around the world to come experience the magic of Nest for themselves”.
Nest is open daily for teppanyaki lunch: 12.00 noon – 2.30 pm, teppanyaki dinner: 4.30 pm – 8.30 pm, and a la carte: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm.
For more information, or to make a booking, please call +960 664 4111, visit niyama.com or email reservations@niyama.com.
Culture
Celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Lunar New Year offering
Welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in style with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and enjoy a series of exciting events this Lunar New Year. From exceptional culinary experiences to a range of family-friendly activities, there are limited-edition events to suit all guests, running exclusively from Friday 09 to Tuesday 13 February 2024.
For those looking to tantalise their tastebuds, the resort’s ‘Flavours of China’ experience will be sure to delight, offering a culinary journey through the best of Chinese cuisine. Three of Jumeirah Guangzhou’s renowned Chinese head chefs have crafted two set menus – a four-course menu and an eight-course menu – featuring authentic dishes bursting with flavour and colour. For those looking to further elevate their dining experience, a selection of the finest Chinese wines has been carefully curated to perfectly complement each and every dish.
Families heading to the resort to celebrate the Lunar New Year will find plenty to keep the little ones busy, with an exciting variety of seasonal family-friendly events, in addition to the resort’s existing family offering, with over 50 activities available. Whether it’s dragon mask making at MURACA Art Studio or a Chinese lantern release ceremony at Glow, the whole family will love celebrating at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, with playful activities designed to create last memories for all. When it comes to downtime, the resort’s spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas offer the perfect space for a family retreat, with separate living spaces and bedrooms providing plenty of space to relax in comfort and style.
For guests looking to unwind in between festivities, they can experience various rejuvenating rituals with the resort’s visiting wellness practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal. Offering personalised guided wellness experiences and holistic therapies, including one-to-one pranic healing and traditional Chinese acupuncture sessions, guests can indulge in the perfect fusion of ancient wisdom and modern wellness to ensure a relaxing start to the ‘Year of the Dragon’. Driven by a deep passion for wellbeing, Dr. Syed assists guests with reaching higher levels of relaxation, rejuvenation, and balance in the midst of paradise within the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa.
Marine life lovers will relish the opportunity to head out on a Dolphin Quest, witnessing the beauty of dolphins in their natural habitat, while those who are looking for a more immersive experience can opt for the Ocean Wonders Snorkelling experience. A Sunset Cruise will also set sail on Monday 12 February, giving guests the chance to experience the beautiful Maldivian sunset while sipping on bubbly to the rhythmic beats of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a luxurious island escape for travellers looking to get away this Lunar New Year. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style with their own private rooftop terraces, as well as six restaurants and bars which offer Jumeirah Group’s signature dining experiences and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.
Guests looking to explore the festivities in more detail will find the programme here, and can take advantage of up to 30% off their booking with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Fifty years of Furanafushi: a story of authentic Maldivian hospitality with Sheraton Maldives
-
Insiders1 week ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints TJ Joulak as General Manager
-
Action1 week ago
Football legend Lukas Podolski lights up Heritance Aarah with friendly match against Maldivian youth
-
News1 week ago
Six Senses Kanuhura welcomes French visionary artist-painter Lucas Beaufort for a vibrant art week celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
-
Food6 days ago
Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura
-
Fashion5 days ago
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
-
Food6 days ago
Discover epigenetic dining, plant-based wellness menus at Anantara Kihavah Maldives