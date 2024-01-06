Uncategorized
Pulse Hotels & Resorts: GCC traveller trends to Maldives in 2023; predictions for 2024
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, a leading and forward-thinking Maldives-based hospitality development company, has observed growing trends with GCC travellers in 2023, opting for extended stays at their Maldives resorts – Kandima Maldives, Nova Maldives and The Nautilus Maldives. This trend aligns with the principles of ‘slow travel’, allowing guests to indulge in a longer trip while experiencing a profound connection with the destination. It is anticipated to continue growing in 2024.
A global surge in solo travel has also found a particularly strong footing with GCC-based travellers, with the Pulse Hotels & Resorts team witnessing a surge in popularity in 2023. Industry experts predict this trend will continue to dominate the travel landscape, with solo travellers seeking more immersive and authentic experiences in 2024.
With an aim to align its latest resort developments to global travel trends, Pulse Hotels & Resorts launched Nova Maldives in 2022 with a modern take on all-inclusive with a vibrant ‘community’ concept, tailored to Millennials and solo travellers. Meanwhile it’s ‘time stands still – anytime, anywhere’ approach to experiences and unscripted dining at ultra-luxury private island resort The Nautilus, and the massive range of activities on offer at mega-resort Kandima, lend themselves to slow travel – with more to explore, at a traveller’s pace.
Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO, Pulse Hotels & Resorts, commented: “One of the best things about slow travel is that it allows a guest to have time for all sorts of experiences, that make them feel a part of a destination. As an example of how we are adapting to this trend, we make sure that when a guest arrives at Nova, the new star among resorts in the Maldives, they are introduced to Holhuashi, a local tradition, and get a taste of the local culture, traditions and food. Our aim is to offer holistic and enriching experiences across our resorts that go beyond conventional tourist experiences.”
“Solo travellers may have varied goals, whether it’s seeking speed, adventure, relaxation, rejuvenation or the beauty of the marine environment. Our offerings at our properties align with each of these pursuits to suit the need of our guests. This ranges from group exercising or community dining at Nova to foster connections between solo travellers, or the opportunity for some ‘me’ time at The Nautilus, the most bespoke private island experience in the Maldives where guests can create a world of their own making – with free-spirited experiences tailored to their every whim and experience fine dining anytime, anywhere.”
The Maldives is increasingly becoming a top choice for GCC travellers seeking not only relaxation, but a deeper connection with their surroundings, with wellness offerings at The Nautilus such as underwater meditation and moonlight breathwork sessions proving most popular with travellers from this part of the world. Such experiences provide an opportunity for individuals to reconnect with themselves and nature in the pristine setting of the picturesque Maldives.
“This shift towards slow and solo travel experiences represents a significant evolution in travel preferences, with GCC travellers leading the way in embracing a more thoughtful and sustainable approach to exploring the Maldives, as they remain one of the top source markets for the destination at an easy four-hour flight time,” added Althaf Mohamed Ali.
To find out more about Pulse Hotels & Resorts and its properties in the Maldives, access: www.pulseresorts.com.
World doubles tennis ace Mate Pavic returns to Vakkaru Maldives to serve up exclusive sessions
Vakkaru Maldives is thrilled to announce the return of former World No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Mate Pavic to the luxurious island paradise. For the second time, from 9 to 11 November, Mate Pavic will be offering the resort’s guests the extraordinary opportunity to partake in an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime tennis experience.
The Croatian tennis sensation has left an indelible mark on the world of professional tennis as a former world No. 1 in doubles. He has consistently showcased his remarkable talent on the court with an impressive record of six Grand Slam championships, including triumphs at the 2018 Australian Open alongside Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open with Bruno Soares. In 2021, he teamed up with Nikola Mektić to win the doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships and an Olympic gold medal. Most recently, he won the mixed doubles title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with Lyudmyla Kichenok.
From 9 to 10 November 2023, Pavic will hold one exclusive tennis clinic per day for a few lucky guests who will get the rare opportunity to play and learn from the best. Additionally, Pavic will play one exhibition match against the resort’s resident coach, Miha Plesnik, on 11 November.
This second collaboration with Mate Pavic reaffirms Vakkaru’s position as one of the best destinations in the Maldives for guests looking for a world-class tennis experience. Since 2020, the resort has elevated its guest experiences with an intensive tennis programme in partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis – founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic. The resort’s cobalt -blue courts were recently refurbished and resurfaced by the same company responsible for the Australian Open tennis courts and other international-level courts worldwide.
During his stay at the island resort, Pavic will bask in a luxurious villa with panoramic ocean views and a private infinity pool. He will also enjoy top-tier amenities and the renowned Vakkaru hospitality that the island is celebrated for, including various wellness treatments at the Merana Spa, exquisite dining options, and a chance to explore the marine wonders of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Navneet Verma Joins Vakkaru Maldives to elevate yoga, wellness offerings
Award-winning luxury resort Vakkaru Maldives has announced the arrival of Navneet Verma, as its new wellness team leader.
Navneet is a certified yoga instructor and has a Master’s degree in Yoga and Science of Living from Jain Vishva Bharati Institute in India. He also has a post-graduate Diploma in Yoga from Kaivalyadhama, India, one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes in the world. Additionally, he has various certifications in food and nutrition, Western spa massages, fitness training, aerial yoga, Ayurvedic massage, Yin yoga and sound healing.
With Navneet’s arrival, guests at the resort can immerse themselves in a unique blend of holistic activities. From the ethereal tones of Crystal Singing Bowl and Sound Bath Meditation to the soulful rhythms of Mantra Chanting Sessions, every experience promises serenity. Younger guests will find joy in specially curated Kids’ Yoga sessions.
Fitness enthusiasts can partake in an array of sessions, such as Island Runs with Navneet, Super Stretch Sessions, and invigorating Beach Workouts.
Those seeking a one-of-a-kind celestial experience will find solace in the monthly Full Moon Yoga combined with Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation.
For guests aiming for a more personalised touch, Navneet will craft customised wellness programmes to meet individual preferences and requirements.
Navneet is passionate about helping guests achieve their wellness goals and creating a truly holistic experience. He is also committed to providing guests with a fun way to get fit and healthy.
“I am excited to join the team at Vakkaru and to share my passion for wellness with guests from all over the world. I believe that wellness is not just about physical fitness, but also about mental and emotional well-being,” he says.
Ken’s job is just Beach… now yours could be too!
Luxury resort group, Coco Collection, is hiring for the role of Beach.
The successful applicant will spend 10 nights on the picturesque shores of the island of Coco Bodu Hithi, with minimal responsibilities and a whole host of employment benefits available to them.
From Barbie’s Malibu Beach to Beach in the Maldives. Coco Collection – the luxury resort group– has announced they are hiring for the role of Beach, to give one lucky fan who has had Kenough of the Real World the chance to spend 10 nights living Ken’s job of the last 60 years. The first role of its kind outside Barbie Land is now available to apply for via www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken
The successful candidate will be flown out to the breathtaking Coco Bodu Hithi resort, where they will take up the role of Beach for 10 days out from reality, while the Real World Kentinues on without them. Located in North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.
Like all job applications, prospective candidates must meet the below criteria:
- Ability to stand proudly in the sand
- Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
- Keep track of the morning waves
- Empty their head of all thoughts
- Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
- Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
- Proficient at guitar
- Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty by heart
- Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
- Hold and lean on a surfboard
- Have 60 years experience as Beach (preferred but not essential)
The role excludes:
- Any Real World stress or actual work
- Lifeguard responsibilities
- Surfing dangerous waves
- Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
- Horses… or the patriarchy
- Medical training
- Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)
Job benefits:
- Your own Dream Beach House – or shall we say Mojo Dojo Casa House – located conveniently on a beach
- Guaranteed tan (perfect hair at Beach’s discretion)
- No official uniform but access to a wardrobe of stylish accessories
- No actual responsibilities
- Perfect weather, all the time
- Unlimited time to socialise
- 10 nights stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for Beach plus a partner or Allan of their choosing
- Return economy flights from UK to Malé & resort transfers
- Full board meal plan at a select resort restaurant
- One massage each at the Coco Spa (as Beach is tiring work)
Coco Collection’s Director of Marketing, Shafa Shabeer says “Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can’t wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!” Applicants do not need to have previous experience, but they must be a registered UK resident over the age of 18 years, and have serious Kenergy, whether they are a Barbie, Ken or Allan. Prospective Beach goers will need to submit 150 words explaining why they are Kenough for the role. Applications are open now on www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken and will close at 4pm (MVT) on 31st August 2023. Coco Collection will select the winner by 30th September 2023.
