Offers
Escape winter’s chill at Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive Maldives resorts
Discover Exclusive Packages at Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio of Seven Enchanting Maldivian Retreats
There is always the right time to visit Maldives as the extraordinary little islands consist of tiny castaway-fantasy sandy islets will pamper travelers to get them through the colder months. Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites travelers worldwide to immerse themselves in a much-needed respite from the frigid air. With tailor-made packages across seven exquisite resorts, guests are invited to indulge in the serene and picturesque sanctuary the Maldives offers during the winter season, with blue skies, turquoise seas and a golden glow that embraces its islands.
Accessible via speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, each of Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts in the Maldives resides on its private island, presenting an exclusive getaway into the captivating embrace of the Indian Ocean. Whether seeking a family retreat, a romantic hideaway, a wellness sanctuary, or an adventure to explore marine wonders, the possibilities are endless. Guests can select from luxurious havens such as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, or The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to curate their ideal winter escape. From lounging on pristine white sand beaches to stargazing beneath the winter sky, each resort promises an unforgettable seasonal retreat.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands – a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs. Imagine waking up in one of their overwater villas, where your every whim is catered to by a dedicated Aris Meeha (butler). The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner, with specially curated amenities while accumulating valuable Marriott Bonvoy points. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury.
Click here to reserve now
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
A scenic seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, the finest address in the Maldives, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers. This winter, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to explore their Exquisite Indulgence package, with inclusions of daily breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as 50% savings on return seaplane transfers.
Click here to reserve now.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this winter. The multi-generational resort promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family where guests looking for an ultra-luxe haven, can choose to stay in the two-storey Duplex Beach Pool Villa or the Duplex Overwater Pool Villa. Private pools, personalized Thakuru (Butler) service, and five unique dining venues beckon you to experience luxury in its truest form. Beyond the luxury villas, FAMiLY BY JW™ – Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, is a wonderland of fun with 100 activities for the family, while the newly opened Teen Lounge has activities for the young at heart. Their Savor the Endless package with daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverages across five restaurants and three full-service bars, a one-time beach dinner for two, a floating breakfast, and more is an ideal way to celebrate togetherness this winter with your loved ones.
Click here to reserve now
W Maldives
Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is your vibrant luxury escape. With one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, lavish villas with private pools, overwater hammocks and glass bottomed floors, and a variety of gourmet dining venues, it’s the ultimate destination for relaxation, exclusivity, and adventure. W Maldives has curated an all-inclusive package for guests where they can enjoy daily buffet breakfast, three-course lunch, and dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR filled with non-alcoholic delights. Guests can look forward to discover the beauty of Maldives with ease as they soak up the revelry and dive into countless activities, from snorkeling and diving to jet skiing or explore the castaway island, Gaathafushi, just a stone’s throw away from W Maldives.
Click here to book now.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas. Spanning 22-acres, the resort is an eco-conscious haven that boasts 142 villas tucked amongst the tropical greenery and feature unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. One can look forward to embark on a culinary voyage with six distinct restaurants and bars showcasing global tastes and locally harvested produce. The resort’s Greenhouse is one of the Maldives’ largest state-of-the-art hydroponic farms that has been purposely designed to promote sustainable farming and consumption. Guests are invited to embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and book the All-inclusive Indulgence package, embarking on a culinary discovery of the resort with tastes that bring to life the vibrancy of the destination.
Click here to book now.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. Set amidst a lush tropical garden facing the majestic Indian Ocean, the resort’s Shine Spa for Sheraton is located offshore on a private island of its own, promising absolute privacy and comfort for your retreat. Allowing guests to truly switch off the resort’s Full Board Promo includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, soft drinks, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort.
Click here to book now.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the five-star resort has curated offerings to revitalize the body and mind. Those looking for a getaway this winter can enjoy the Ultimate All-inclusive package including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Click here to book now.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com
Offers
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite romantic and family all inclusive packages for an unforgettable escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the launch of exclusive all-inclusive packages tailored for both romantic escapes and unforgettable family getaways. As the festive season approaches, these new offerings aim to elevate the guest experience, creating magical moments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Romantic All-Inclusive Package: A Haven for Couples
Couples seeking a romantic retreat will find unparalleled bliss in Dusit Thani Maldives’ Romantic All-Inclusive Package. Revel in the enchanting ambiance of overwater villas or beachfront suites, where every detail is crafted to kindle the flame of love. Highlights of the package include:
- A seamless round-trip transfer for two.
- A curated selection of beverages.
- A private gourmet dinner paired with fine wines.
- Rejuvenating Devarana Wellness treatments.
- A captivating cooking class.
- A professional couple’s photoshoot.
- Exclusive activities like a glass-bottom kayak adventure.
Unwind and create cherished memories in a sophisticated in-villa ambiance.
Family All-Inclusive Package: A Festive Escape for All Generations
For families seeking a festive escape, Dusit Thani Maldives presents the Family All-Inclusive Package, designed to create lasting memories for all generations. From thrilling water adventures to exciting family-friendly activities, this package includes:
- Four nights in a Two-Bedroom Villa with a pool and spacious living areas.
- Activities and wellness programs for the family, including hands-on Thai cooking classes.
- Guided family snorkeling adventures.
- Complimentary glass-bottom kayak explorations.
- Professional family photography sessions, and much more!
Both Packages Include:
Luxurious Accommodations: Guests will stay in world-class villas or suites, featuring stunning views and premium amenities.
All-Inclusive Dining: Indulge in a variety of culinary delights with daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at signature restaurants.
Water Sports: Enjoy complimentary access to non-motorized water sports, adding an extra layer of excitement to your stay.
Exclusive Access to Facilities: Take advantage of state-of-the-art facilities, including the spa, fitness center, and more.
Mr. Jean Louis, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to present these exclusive all-inclusive packages, providing our guests with an immersive and unforgettable experience. Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape or a family adventure, Dusit Thani Maldives is committed to making this festive season truly magical.”
For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the official website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com.
Celebration
Endless Fun in the Winter Sun at Cora Cora Maldives
Cora Cora Maldives invites you to escape the winter chill and bask in the glory of sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear waters. This festive season, the island is transforming into a haven of excitement, offering a unique blend of holiday magic and paradise charm.
Santa’s Tropical Arrival
Prepare for a surprise like no other as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance at Cora Cora Maldives. Ditching the traditional chimney descent, Santa is embracing a tropical twist to his arrival, promising a festive spectacle that will captivate visitors of all ages. Stay tuned to witness the magic of the holidays seamlessly merging with the allure of this sunny paradise.
The Rocking Eighties at CoRa kids® Club
Keeping the winter blues at bay, Cora Cora Maldives presents the Festival of Decades at the CoRa kids® Club. Transport your children to a world of endless fun with a range of themed activities, from creative modeling and enchanting storytelling to retro 80s hair and nail art. Families can bond and create lasting memories under the warm winter sun, making this club the perfect playground for young and old alike.
Exclusive Offers for Direct Bookings
For those eager to embrace the warmth, beauty, and luxury of Cora Cora Maldives, the resort offers an unbeatable deal for direct bookings. Save up to 40% off when you book directly through the Cora Cora Maldives website. It’s the perfect excuse to trade grey skies for endless summer sunshine and make the most of this island paradise.
Repeaters Rave 2023 – A Celebration of Familiar Faces
The joy of familiar faces returning to Cora Cora Maldives is unparalleled, and the resort is set to celebrate this reunion in style with the exclusive ‘Repeaters Rave.’ This unique luncheon, set to the rhythm of the Indian Ocean’s best playlist, is dedicated to cherished repeat guests. Attendees are invited to don their favorite 20s or 80s-inspired attire for a dash of retro fun, creating a perfect atmosphere for mingling and creating new memories with fellow repeaters.
As the festive season unfolds at Cora Cora Maldives, guests are promised not just a vacation but a journey into a world where luxury, warmth, and celebration come together to create an unforgettable experience. Book your stay now and be a part of the magic in the winter sun.
Celebration
Embrace the Festive Season at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the year comes to a close, Canareef Resort Maldives is gearing up to welcome the holiday season with a bang. From December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the resort is set to host an unforgettable Seasonal Program that promises to make your Maldivian vacation truly special. With a wide array of activities and events, Canareef is your ultimate destination for an extraordinary holiday experience.
A Fun-Filled Schedule:
The Seasonal Program at Canareef offers an action-packed schedule that caters to all ages and interests. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or prefer relaxation, there’s something for everyone.
Activities in Abundance:
The program unfolds a world of endless possibilities. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure-seeker, or someone who appreciates leisurely pursuits, Canareef has you covered.
- Water Polo/Water Aerobics: Stay active in the ocean with water polo or opt for a more serene water aerobics session.
- Christmas Tree Lighting + Cocktail Party: Feel the festive spirit with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony followed by a delightful cocktail party.
- Crab Race: Participate in the friendly competition of the crab race, a fun-filled event for all ages.
- DJ Music: Dance the night away to the tunes of the resident DJ.
- Beach Volleyball Tournament (Guests vs. Staff): Join in the spirited beach volleyball tournament, where guests face off against the friendly resort staff.
- Caipirinha Night with Live Music from the Band: Caipirinha night and groove to the live music.
- Maldivian Dance + Traditional Boduberu Music at Dhoni Bar: Immerse yourself in the rich Maldivian culture with traditional dances and Boduberu music.
Christmas Celebrations:
Christmas at Canareef Resort is a truly magical experience. On December 24th, Santa Claus himself makes a grand appearance at Dhoni Bar Beach. The day is filled with festivities, starting with a Management Cocktail and Christmas Carol. As night falls, guests gather for the Xmas Gala Dinner at Kilhi, accompanied by live music by the band. Christmas cookies are even delivered to guest rooms, making it a sweet surprise.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza:
As the year draws to a close, Canareef Resort knows how to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Kilhi is a grand affair, complemented by music from the band at Dhoni Bar. Guests can look forward to Balinese Dance, Table Draws, Room Draws, Raffle Draws, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Canareef.
The Seasonal Program at Canareef Resort Maldives is more than a series of events; it’s a journey through moments of joy, relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. It’s an invitation to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean, dance under the stars, and relish the flavors of the Maldives. With Canareef, every day is a celebration, and every night is filled with magic.
So, whether you seek adventure in the ocean’s depths, a leisurely stroll on the beach, or a night of celebration under the stars, Canareef Resort Maldives has it all. This seasonal program is a testament to Canareef’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
It’s a time for guests to embrace the magic of the Maldives, a time to create cherished moments, and a time to savor every moment.
