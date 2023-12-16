Escape winter’s chill at Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive Maldives resorts

Discover Exclusive Packages at Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio of Seven Enchanting Maldivian Retreats

There is always the right time to visit Maldives as the extraordinary little islands consist of tiny castaway-fantasy sandy islets will pamper travelers to get them through the colder months. Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites travelers worldwide to immerse themselves in a much-needed respite from the frigid air. With tailor-made packages across seven exquisite resorts, guests are invited to indulge in the serene and picturesque sanctuary the Maldives offers during the winter season, with blue skies, turquoise seas and a golden glow that embraces its islands.

Accessible via speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, each of Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts in the Maldives resides on its private island, presenting an exclusive getaway into the captivating embrace of the Indian Ocean. Whether seeking a family retreat, a romantic hideaway, a wellness sanctuary, or an adventure to explore marine wonders, the possibilities are endless. Guests can select from luxurious havens such as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, or The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to curate their ideal winter escape. From lounging on pristine white sand beaches to stargazing beneath the winter sky, each resort promises an unforgettable seasonal retreat.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

On the enchanting Fari Islands, in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, lies The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands – a paradise of white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs. Imagine waking up in one of their overwater villas, where your every whim is catered to by a dedicated Aris Meeha (butler). The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to Embrace Island Life with an exclusive package inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner, with specially curated amenities while accumulating valuable Marriott Bonvoy points. It’s not just a vacation; it’s a journey into the heart of luxury.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

A scenic seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, the finest address in the Maldives, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort awaits on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll. Here, island-inspired design meets unspoiled nature, with private terraces, ocean vistas, and the impeccable service of St. Regis Butlers. This winter, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to explore their Exquisite Indulgence package, with inclusions of daily breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as 50% savings on return seaplane transfers.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

On Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is your hub of celebration this winter. The multi-generational resort promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family where guests looking for an ultra-luxe haven, can choose to stay in the two-storey Duplex Beach Pool Villa or the Duplex Overwater Pool Villa. Private pools, personalized Thakuru (Butler) service, and five unique dining venues beckon you to experience luxury in its truest form. Beyond the luxury villas, FAMiLY BY JW™ – Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, is a wonderland of fun with 100 activities for the family, while the newly opened Teen Lounge has activities for the young at heart. Their Savor the Endless package with daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverages across five restaurants and three full-service bars, a one-time beach dinner for two, a floating breakfast, and more is an ideal way to celebrate togetherness this winter with your loved ones.

W Maldives

Located on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is your vibrant luxury escape. With one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, lavish villas with private pools, overwater hammocks and glass bottomed floors, and a variety of gourmet dining venues, it’s the ultimate destination for relaxation, exclusivity, and adventure. W Maldives has curated an all-inclusive package for guests where they can enjoy daily buffet breakfast, three-course lunch, and dinner for two adults, unlimited beverages, and a complimentary in-room W MIXBAR filled with non-alcoholic delights. Guests can look forward to discover the beauty of Maldives with ease as they soak up the revelry and dive into countless activities, from snorkeling and diving to jet skiing or explore the castaway island, Gaathafushi, just a stone’s throw away from W Maldives.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features stylish one and two-bedroom overwater or beach villas. Spanning 22-acres, the resort is an eco-conscious haven that boasts 142 villas tucked amongst the tropical greenery and feature unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean. One can look forward to embark on a culinary voyage with six distinct restaurants and bars showcasing global tastes and locally harvested produce. The resort’s Greenhouse is one of the Maldives’ largest state-of-the-art hydroponic farms that has been purposely designed to promote sustainable farming and consumption. Guests are invited to embrace the essence of savoring the good life at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and book the All-inclusive Indulgence package, embarking on a culinary discovery of the resort with tastes that bring to life the vibrancy of the destination.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. Set amidst a lush tropical garden facing the majestic Indian Ocean, the resort’s Shine Spa for Sheraton is located offshore on a private island of its own, promising absolute privacy and comfort for your retreat. Allowing guests to truly switch off the resort’s Full Board Promo includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, soft drinks, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the five-star resort has curated offerings to revitalize the body and mind. Those looking for a getaway this winter can enjoy the Ultimate All-inclusive package including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner.

