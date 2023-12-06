Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite romantic and family all inclusive packages for an unforgettable escape 2023

As the year comes to a close, Canareef Resort Maldives is gearing up to welcome the holiday season with a bang. From December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the resort is set to host an unforgettable Seasonal Program that promises to make your Maldivian vacation truly special. With a wide array of activities and events, Canareef is your ultimate destination for an extraordinary holiday experience.

A Fun-Filled Schedule:

The Seasonal Program at Canareef offers an action-packed schedule that caters to all ages and interests. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or prefer relaxation, there’s something for everyone.

Activities in Abundance:

The program unfolds a world of endless possibilities. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure-seeker, or someone who appreciates leisurely pursuits, Canareef has you covered.

Water Polo/Water Aerobics: Stay active in the ocean with water polo or opt for a more serene water aerobics session.

Christmas Tree Lighting + Cocktail Party: Feel the festive spirit with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony followed by a delightful cocktail party.

Crab Race: Participate in the friendly competition of the crab race, a fun-filled event for all ages.

DJ Music: Dance the night away to the tunes of the resident DJ.

Beach Volleyball Tournament (Guests vs. Staff): Join in the spirited beach volleyball tournament, where guests face off against the friendly resort staff.

Caipirinha Night with Live Music from the Band: Caipirinha night and groove to the live music.

Maldivian Dance + Traditional Boduberu Music at Dhoni Bar: Immerse yourself in the rich Maldivian culture with traditional dances and Boduberu music.

Christmas Celebrations:

Christmas at Canareef Resort is a truly magical experience. On December 24th, Santa Claus himself makes a grand appearance at Dhoni Bar Beach. The day is filled with festivities, starting with a Management Cocktail and Christmas Carol. As night falls, guests gather for the Xmas Gala Dinner at Kilhi, accompanied by live music by the band. Christmas cookies are even delivered to guest rooms, making it a sweet surprise.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza:

As the year draws to a close, Canareef Resort knows how to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Kilhi is a grand affair, complemented by music from the band at Dhoni Bar. Guests can look forward to Balinese Dance, Table Draws, Room Draws, Raffle Draws, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Canareef.

The Seasonal Program at Canareef Resort Maldives is more than a series of events; it’s a journey through moments of joy, relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. It’s an invitation to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean, dance under the stars, and relish the flavors of the Maldives. With Canareef, every day is a celebration, and every night is filled with magic.

So, whether you seek adventure in the ocean’s depths, a leisurely stroll on the beach, or a night of celebration under the stars, Canareef Resort Maldives has it all. This seasonal program is a testament to Canareef’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for its guests.

It’s a time for guests to embrace the magic of the Maldives, a time to create cherished moments, and a time to savor every moment.