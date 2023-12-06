Offers
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite romantic and family all inclusive packages for an unforgettable escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced the launch of exclusive all-inclusive packages tailored for both romantic escapes and unforgettable family getaways. As the festive season approaches, these new offerings aim to elevate the guest experience, creating magical moments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Romantic All-Inclusive Package: A Haven for Couples
Couples seeking a romantic retreat will find unparalleled bliss in Dusit Thani Maldives’ Romantic All-Inclusive Package. Revel in the enchanting ambiance of overwater villas or beachfront suites, where every detail is crafted to kindle the flame of love. Highlights of the package include:
- A seamless round-trip transfer for two.
- A curated selection of beverages.
- A private gourmet dinner paired with fine wines.
- Rejuvenating Devarana Wellness treatments.
- A captivating cooking class.
- A professional couple’s photoshoot.
- Exclusive activities like a glass-bottom kayak adventure.
Unwind and create cherished memories in a sophisticated in-villa ambiance.
Family All-Inclusive Package: A Festive Escape for All Generations
For families seeking a festive escape, Dusit Thani Maldives presents the Family All-Inclusive Package, designed to create lasting memories for all generations. From thrilling water adventures to exciting family-friendly activities, this package includes:
- Four nights in a Two-Bedroom Villa with a pool and spacious living areas.
- Activities and wellness programs for the family, including hands-on Thai cooking classes.
- Guided family snorkeling adventures.
- Complimentary glass-bottom kayak explorations.
- Professional family photography sessions, and much more!
Both Packages Include:
Luxurious Accommodations: Guests will stay in world-class villas or suites, featuring stunning views and premium amenities.
All-Inclusive Dining: Indulge in a variety of culinary delights with daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at signature restaurants.
Water Sports: Enjoy complimentary access to non-motorized water sports, adding an extra layer of excitement to your stay.
Exclusive Access to Facilities: Take advantage of state-of-the-art facilities, including the spa, fitness center, and more.
Mr. Jean Louis, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to present these exclusive all-inclusive packages, providing our guests with an immersive and unforgettable experience. Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape or a family adventure, Dusit Thani Maldives is committed to making this festive season truly magical.”
For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the official website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com.
Celebration
Endless Fun in the Winter Sun at Cora Cora Maldives
Cora Cora Maldives invites you to escape the winter chill and bask in the glory of sun-kissed beaches and crystal-clear waters. This festive season, the island is transforming into a haven of excitement, offering a unique blend of holiday magic and paradise charm.
Santa’s Tropical Arrival
Prepare for a surprise like no other as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance at Cora Cora Maldives. Ditching the traditional chimney descent, Santa is embracing a tropical twist to his arrival, promising a festive spectacle that will captivate visitors of all ages. Stay tuned to witness the magic of the holidays seamlessly merging with the allure of this sunny paradise.
The Rocking Eighties at CoRa kids® Club
Keeping the winter blues at bay, Cora Cora Maldives presents the Festival of Decades at the CoRa kids® Club. Transport your children to a world of endless fun with a range of themed activities, from creative modeling and enchanting storytelling to retro 80s hair and nail art. Families can bond and create lasting memories under the warm winter sun, making this club the perfect playground for young and old alike.
Exclusive Offers for Direct Bookings
For those eager to embrace the warmth, beauty, and luxury of Cora Cora Maldives, the resort offers an unbeatable deal for direct bookings. Save up to 40% off when you book directly through the Cora Cora Maldives website. It’s the perfect excuse to trade grey skies for endless summer sunshine and make the most of this island paradise.
Repeaters Rave 2023 – A Celebration of Familiar Faces
The joy of familiar faces returning to Cora Cora Maldives is unparalleled, and the resort is set to celebrate this reunion in style with the exclusive ‘Repeaters Rave.’ This unique luncheon, set to the rhythm of the Indian Ocean’s best playlist, is dedicated to cherished repeat guests. Attendees are invited to don their favorite 20s or 80s-inspired attire for a dash of retro fun, creating a perfect atmosphere for mingling and creating new memories with fellow repeaters.
As the festive season unfolds at Cora Cora Maldives, guests are promised not just a vacation but a journey into a world where luxury, warmth, and celebration come together to create an unforgettable experience. Book your stay now and be a part of the magic in the winter sun.
Celebration
Embrace the Festive Season at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the year comes to a close, Canareef Resort Maldives is gearing up to welcome the holiday season with a bang. From December 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the resort is set to host an unforgettable Seasonal Program that promises to make your Maldivian vacation truly special. With a wide array of activities and events, Canareef is your ultimate destination for an extraordinary holiday experience.
A Fun-Filled Schedule:
The Seasonal Program at Canareef offers an action-packed schedule that caters to all ages and interests. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or prefer relaxation, there’s something for everyone.
Activities in Abundance:
The program unfolds a world of endless possibilities. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure-seeker, or someone who appreciates leisurely pursuits, Canareef has you covered.
- Water Polo/Water Aerobics: Stay active in the ocean with water polo or opt for a more serene water aerobics session.
- Christmas Tree Lighting + Cocktail Party: Feel the festive spirit with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony followed by a delightful cocktail party.
- Crab Race: Participate in the friendly competition of the crab race, a fun-filled event for all ages.
- DJ Music: Dance the night away to the tunes of the resident DJ.
- Beach Volleyball Tournament (Guests vs. Staff): Join in the spirited beach volleyball tournament, where guests face off against the friendly resort staff.
- Caipirinha Night with Live Music from the Band: Caipirinha night and groove to the live music.
- Maldivian Dance + Traditional Boduberu Music at Dhoni Bar: Immerse yourself in the rich Maldivian culture with traditional dances and Boduberu music.
Christmas Celebrations:
Christmas at Canareef Resort is a truly magical experience. On December 24th, Santa Claus himself makes a grand appearance at Dhoni Bar Beach. The day is filled with festivities, starting with a Management Cocktail and Christmas Carol. As night falls, guests gather for the Xmas Gala Dinner at Kilhi, accompanied by live music by the band. Christmas cookies are even delivered to guest rooms, making it a sweet surprise.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza:
As the year draws to a close, Canareef Resort knows how to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in style. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Kilhi is a grand affair, complemented by music from the band at Dhoni Bar. Guests can look forward to Balinese Dance, Table Draws, Room Draws, Raffle Draws, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Canareef.
The Seasonal Program at Canareef Resort Maldives is more than a series of events; it’s a journey through moments of joy, relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. It’s an invitation to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean, dance under the stars, and relish the flavors of the Maldives. With Canareef, every day is a celebration, and every night is filled with magic.
So, whether you seek adventure in the ocean’s depths, a leisurely stroll on the beach, or a night of celebration under the stars, Canareef Resort Maldives has it all. This seasonal program is a testament to Canareef’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
It’s a time for guests to embrace the magic of the Maldives, a time to create cherished moments, and a time to savor every moment.
Offers
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts unveils irresistible Black Friday deals for Maldives getaways
The Ultimate Destination Getaway with 65% Discount and Complimentary Benefits on All Direct Bookings.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, known for curating unique experiences for their guests, has introduced their Black Friday campaign with an attractive 65% discount on all direct bookings, available until November 2024. This exclusive campaign allows guests to enjoy all listed benefits without the need to choose only two. Tailored for families, couples, or groups of friends, these benefits encompass Maldives’ bucket-list experiences, including a four-course Steak and Seafood dinner on the pristine beach, a romantic Male city excursion for couples, unforgettable family dolphin-watching experiences, and a rejuvenating 45-minute couples’ spa treatment. Additionally, Cinnamon Velifushi, Hakuraa Huraa, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offer excursions such as Island-Hopping and a Shark Watching Excursion for Couples.
The chains’ four unique resort islands appeal to different traveler experiences; Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives is where the action unfolds in underwater expeditions and gastronomic indulgence with multi-cuisine mastery. Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives, a family-focused surf resort, is tailored to the adventurous spirit with a long list of watersports. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is just the place for a luxurious wellness retreat for peace and quiet. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, surrounded by the seventh-largest coral reef system and rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally, offers a once in a lifetime underwater experience.
Book your Maldives dream with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. The best booking benefits packaged with friendly customer services let you holiday your way, when you book direct!
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Manta Air elevates to new heights with international flights to India starting from 2024
-
News1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru welcomes new Executive Assistant Manager for Food and Beverage; ready to enhance culinary experience for “Festive Moments in our Hearts”
-
Celebration7 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives: Seven years of luxury and tranquility in paradise
-
Events1 week ago
A night of celestial wonders, luxury, and cosmic inspiration at Anantara Kihavah SKY Observatory by British astronaut Tim Peake
-
News1 week ago
OUTRIGGER Maldives introduces exclusive private island retreat for discerning guests
-
Celebration1 week ago
Embrace the Festive Season at Canareef Resort Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Umair Badheeu sets new, national freediving record at AIDA Philippines National Championship
-
News1 week ago
Patina Maldives achieves EarthCheck Silver Certification for 2023