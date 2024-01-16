Celebration
Valentine’s Day reimagined into month-long celebration of romance at Kandooma
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Valentine’s Day every day during February with the second annual ‘Month of Love’. Following on the success of the promotion in 2023, a focus on romantic getaways and special activities designed for couples including the popular 100-Light Dinner on the beach and Couples’ Massage Workshops to name just two, are back for 2024.
“Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world on 14th February, but last year, for the first time, we decided to celebrate all month here at Kandooma Maldives. It was a hit with guests, so we decided to do it again for 2024,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“A tropical island getaway inspires romance like nothing else. This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday, so by having the entire month of February as a celebration of love and togetherness, we offer flexibility to couples to enjoy our one island, one resort experience,”
Kandooma’s February ‘Month of Love’ celebrates romance with a focus on shared experiences, exquisite dining and creating memories.
The resort has just unveiled a new Wedding Brochure packed with ideas for couples who might like to elope or plan a lavish destination wedding.
“Our team enjoy collaborating with guests to pull off special surprises, weddings and even marriage proposals. So if there is an intention, let us know and we’ll help you make it happen.”
Among the favoured activities for proposals, are trips to a private sandbank for an intimate dinner or picnic, the Champagne catamaran sunset cruise and underwater proposals, explains Mark.
The ultimate in romance is Kandooma’s Private Dining priced at US$299++ per couple and includes a 4-course set menu served with a bottle of Champagne. Couples have a choice of intimate venues around the island including the tower rooftop, beach, yoga sala, jetty and within the gardens.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is an all-villa resort and private island. Each villa receives complimentary bottled water daily and a selection of tea and freshly ground coffee. Complimentary Wi-Fi access is available in-villa and in public areas.
“Our overwater villas are very popular,” explains Mark. “They often book out well in advance, so I encourage people to book early. We also have some stunning beach villas and two-storey beach houses. There are many options available to suit different guest preferences.”
Holiday Inn Resort Kandoooma Maldives is home to Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, which features a purpose built Couples’ Spa villa with its own private pool, oversized tub and treatment zones nestled within the island gardens. The luxuriously indulgent ‘Stay Romantic’ spa experience which includes half an hour pool relaxation time, a 90-minute massage for two and an invigorating bath (20-mins) in the oversized tub is a hit with couples at US$275++ per couple for 2 hours.
The resort’s Spa also offers a ‘Couples Massage Workshop’ where guests learn massage techniques for both chair- and bed-based massage. The expert therapists explain the anatomy of the back and key areas to target for optimum relaxation as well as the sequence to a massage which couples can master with practice.
During the February ‘Month of Love’ 2024 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives experience an Island Romance getaway including:
- Accommodation and return speed boat transfer for 2 adults.
- Daily buffet breakfast and dinner for 2 adults at Kandooma Café.
- In-villa romantic breakfast with a glass of champagne for 2 adults once during the stay.
- Private 4 course Beach Dinner* with Bottle of Champagne once during the stay.
- Dive Free – up to two Free Scuba Dives per day for two certified divers per villa (T&Cs apply)
- In-villa welcome amenities.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in-villa and public areas.
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding Wind Surfing & Catamaran)..
Terms & Conditions:
- Minimum 4 nights stay.
- Flexible cancellation up to 3 days prior to check-in date til 18:00 local time.
- Complimentary Scuba Diving applicable for certified divers only (T&Cs apply)
- Must be booked minimum 3 days prior to arrival.
- Strictly direct bookings only.
- Benefits apply to the maximum number of guests that can be accommodated in the room based on the existing bedding.
*denotes: Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Private Beach dinner does not include 100-Light Dinner.
For information about the Month of Love celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and package prices visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/island-romance/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Celebration
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where a week-long celebration awaits, featuring curated experiences designed to honor traditions and usher in prosperity for the coming year. Welcoming the Year of the Dragon, known for symbolizing new beginnings and opportunities that inspire creativity, courage, confidence, and passion.
From February 9th to 15th, the resort will offer a diverse range of dining, wellness, arts, and adventure experiences, blending global significance with a local touch. Each day is dedicated to a specific theme, featuring related activities:
9th February – Reunion Day Experience the warmth of togetherness at Summer Pavilion with a Reunion Dinner, where exquisite flavors and cherished moments come together in perfect harmony.
10th February – Lunar New Year Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing energy and cultural vibrancy of a captivating Lion Dance Performance, adding an auspicious touch to your celebration.
11th February – Day of Home Return Reflect inward with a pampering, educational ladies’ skincare workshop in the morning, followed by a calming full moon yoga session in the Mystique Garden at night.
12th February – Stay Still & Indulge Join a private dining experience in the Summer Pavilion’s chef’s table for a wine dinner, pairing fine Chinese cuisine with exceptional wines.
13th February – Lighting of Stove Welcome the evening with a specialty cocktail and captivating fire pit lighting ceremony, followed by an extravagant Maldivian-themed dinner.
14th February – Welcome Wealth Enrich your palate and expand your culinary repertoire with a hands-on dumpling cooking class.
15th February – Send Poverty Away Begin the new year on a positive note by participating in a coral regeneration workshop, where hands-on techniques contribute to the restoration of coral reefs and safeguard marine ecosystems.
The week’s festivities extend to various activities, including:
- Gua sha masterclass sharing the art and techniques for radiant skin using the ancient Chinese beauty ritual.
- Lunar New Year-inspired cocktail masterclass led by an expert mixologist.
- Dragon egg painting encouraging young guests to bring mythical creatures to life through art.
- Chinese pottery workshops using ancient techniques to create timeless pieces.
- Lunar kite festival bringing magic and color to the open sky.
- Sandbank snorkeling to explore the colorful world beneath the water’s surface.
In addition to the resort’s dedicated staff guiding guests through creative workshops, wine tastings, reef explorations, and cooking classes, visiting practitioner Lei Ming will help cultivate a stronger connection between mind and body through the art of Tai Chi. From February 1st to 15th, he will offer private and group Tai Chi sessions and Tai Chi Internal Kungfu Massage.
For real-time updates on Lunar New Year celebrations, follow The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the resort, visit the official website.
Celebration
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
A Feast of Tradition and Taste: Relish in Chef Jereme Leung’s gastronomic wonders and enjoy an array of festive activities.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island celebrates the Lunar New Year with an ensemble of enchanting activities and sumptuous culinary experiences from 7th to 14th February, promising guests with an unforgettable celebration that blends tradition and island charm.
The resort will mark the auspicious occasion at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives, featuring a curated 8-course Chinese menu of authentic favorites available throughout the festivities. The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations offering an immersive ambiance where guests can experience the rich heritage of the Chinese culture. A lavish beachfront buffet dinner on the 9th February to welcome the Lunar New Year will be a feast for the senses, highlighted by Yu Sheng – also known as Prosperity Toss, a Lunar New Year traditional dish involving raw fish, colorful shredded vegetables and condiments, often enjoyed in a prosperity toss, symbolizing abundance and good fortune.
Guests can anticipate an array of activities including lantern and kite making workshops, traditional noodle and dumpling cooking classes, special rejuvenating spa treatments and guided meditation classes, beach volleyball and tennis tournaments. Additionally, the popular Karaoke Lounge at Ufaa will provide guests with more entertainment options to enjoy their evenings.
Culminating the culinary journey of the celebration is the esteemed visit of celebrity chef Jereme Leung from 16th to 20th February. Renowned for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine, Chef Jereme Leung will curate an exclusive menu, showcasing Lunar New Year specialties at Ufaa by Jereme Leung. During his week-long residency, Chef
Jereme will offer exclusive chef’s table dinners, interactive cooking classes, and live cooking demonstration, that will indulge guests in a gastronomic journey.
Chef Jereme is the culinary expert behind the resort’s award-winning restaurant Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives. Ufaa (which means ‘happiness’ in Dhivehi) offers an innovative Chinese culinary experience that highlights the iconic flavors from the distinctive cultures and provinces across china.
The restaurant offers fresh, handcrafted noodles, exquisite dim sums, and special set dinners featuring locally-sourced ingredients such as Maldivian lobster and fresh produce from the resort’s Hydrophonic garden. Ufaa features a harmonious blend of comfort and tradition within the serene island ambiance.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. For more information or to book your Lunar New Year experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Celebration
Welcoming the Year of the Dragon: Festive celebrations and special packages at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2024 it will be Saturday 10th February. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for all the family.
In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Dragon – a supernatural being and a symbol of power, honour, luck and energy. Those people born in (recent years) 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and in the future 2036 are all born in Dragon years. Dragons are known for being strong and independent figures, but they yearn for love and support.
At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia and guests are asked to embrace the theme by wearing red (or accents of red) for festive gatherings. On Friday 9th February Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck, all served alongside the international offering.
Guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu promotion daily (US$88++ per person, min 2 guests) throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, The Kitchen, known for its authentic Southeast Asian specialties. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, and a prosperous and lively new year. The meal starts with a traditional salad toss for prosperity – Singaporean Style Yu Sheng with salmon, followed by the Hot Pot. Guests can delight in a choice of four broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum, Chicken and Beef – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of condiments.
Activities on the island include special Karaoke Nights for adults, and sandcastle-making with the theme of the Dragon, face painting and more for the little ones.
In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.
Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks including the Spring Dragon cocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Rooftop Deck & Bar, BAR-Aveli Beach Bar and Kandooma Cafe.
Especially for Lunar New Year take advantage of Kandooma’s special added extras for the stays Friday 9 February to Saturday 24 February inclusive, strictly for direct bookings at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com and be sure to mention the Year of the Dragon:
- Airport-Resort-Airport shared speedboat transfers
- Accommodation in your choice of villa for two
- Kids under 13 years of age stay free with parents when using existing bedding
- Kids under 13 years of age eat free when accompanied by a full-paying adult
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe for two
- Snorkelling lesson in the swimming pool per person (subject to availability)
- Choice of ONE Spring Dragon Cocktail or fruit juice Mocktail, per person
- Choice of Sunset Cruise OR Night Fishing Catch & Cook (where your largest fish is prepared to your liking at Kandooma Cafe)
- HóngbāoRed Packet filled with treats
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villa and public areas
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding wind surfing and catamaran)
Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Tourism Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Package components are not exchangeable and subject to pre-booking and availability. Valid for stays 9 – 24 February 2024.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of villa types and meal plan options such as the ‘All Inclusive’ available. For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Hong Kong Airlines resumes direct flights to Maldives
-
Celebration2 days ago
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
-
Love14 hours ago
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
-
News8 hours ago
Experience 7 idyllic Valentine’s escape in Maldives
-
Love14 hours ago
Romantic culinary and mixological journey this Valentine’s Day with world-renowned Mixologist Giancarlo Mancino at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Celebration3 days ago
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
-
News4 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands celebrates 2023 ocean conservation highlights
-
Celebration3 days ago
Welcoming the Year of the Dragon: Festive celebrations and special packages at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives