Welcoming the Year of the Dragon: Festive celebrations and special packages at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2024 it will be Saturday 10th February. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for all the family.
In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Dragon – a supernatural being and a symbol of power, honour, luck and energy. Those people born in (recent years) 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and in the future 2036 are all born in Dragon years. Dragons are known for being strong and independent figures, but they yearn for love and support.
At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia and guests are asked to embrace the theme by wearing red (or accents of red) for festive gatherings. On Friday 9th February Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck, all served alongside the international offering.
Guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu promotion daily (US$88++ per person, min 2 guests) throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, The Kitchen, known for its authentic Southeast Asian specialties. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, and a prosperous and lively new year. The meal starts with a traditional salad toss for prosperity – Singaporean Style Yu Sheng with salmon, followed by the Hot Pot. Guests can delight in a choice of four broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum, Chicken and Beef – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of condiments.
Activities on the island include special Karaoke Nights for adults, and sandcastle-making with the theme of the Dragon, face painting and more for the little ones.
In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.
Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks including the Spring Dragon cocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Rooftop Deck & Bar, BAR-Aveli Beach Bar and Kandooma Cafe.
Especially for Lunar New Year take advantage of Kandooma’s special added extras for the stays Friday 9 February to Saturday 24 February inclusive, strictly for direct bookings at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com and be sure to mention the Year of the Dragon:
- Airport-Resort-Airport shared speedboat transfers
- Accommodation in your choice of villa for two
- Kids under 13 years of age stay free with parents when using existing bedding
- Kids under 13 years of age eat free when accompanied by a full-paying adult
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe for two
- Snorkelling lesson in the swimming pool per person (subject to availability)
- Choice of ONE Spring Dragon Cocktail or fruit juice Mocktail, per person
- Choice of Sunset Cruise OR Night Fishing Catch & Cook (where your largest fish is prepared to your liking at Kandooma Cafe)
- HóngbāoRed Packet filled with treats
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villa and public areas
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding wind surfing and catamaran)
Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Tourism Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Package components are not exchangeable and subject to pre-booking and availability. Valid for stays 9 – 24 February 2024.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of villa types and meal plan options such as the ‘All Inclusive’ available. For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where a week-long celebration awaits, featuring curated experiences designed to honor traditions and usher in prosperity for the coming year. Welcoming the Year of the Dragon, known for symbolizing new beginnings and opportunities that inspire creativity, courage, confidence, and passion.
From February 9th to 15th, the resort will offer a diverse range of dining, wellness, arts, and adventure experiences, blending global significance with a local touch. Each day is dedicated to a specific theme, featuring related activities:
9th February – Reunion Day Experience the warmth of togetherness at Summer Pavilion with a Reunion Dinner, where exquisite flavors and cherished moments come together in perfect harmony.
10th February – Lunar New Year Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing energy and cultural vibrancy of a captivating Lion Dance Performance, adding an auspicious touch to your celebration.
11th February – Day of Home Return Reflect inward with a pampering, educational ladies’ skincare workshop in the morning, followed by a calming full moon yoga session in the Mystique Garden at night.
12th February – Stay Still & Indulge Join a private dining experience in the Summer Pavilion’s chef’s table for a wine dinner, pairing fine Chinese cuisine with exceptional wines.
13th February – Lighting of Stove Welcome the evening with a specialty cocktail and captivating fire pit lighting ceremony, followed by an extravagant Maldivian-themed dinner.
14th February – Welcome Wealth Enrich your palate and expand your culinary repertoire with a hands-on dumpling cooking class.
15th February – Send Poverty Away Begin the new year on a positive note by participating in a coral regeneration workshop, where hands-on techniques contribute to the restoration of coral reefs and safeguard marine ecosystems.
The week’s festivities extend to various activities, including:
- Gua sha masterclass sharing the art and techniques for radiant skin using the ancient Chinese beauty ritual.
- Lunar New Year-inspired cocktail masterclass led by an expert mixologist.
- Dragon egg painting encouraging young guests to bring mythical creatures to life through art.
- Chinese pottery workshops using ancient techniques to create timeless pieces.
- Lunar kite festival bringing magic and color to the open sky.
- Sandbank snorkeling to explore the colorful world beneath the water’s surface.
In addition to the resort’s dedicated staff guiding guests through creative workshops, wine tastings, reef explorations, and cooking classes, visiting practitioner Lei Ming will help cultivate a stronger connection between mind and body through the art of Tai Chi. From February 1st to 15th, he will offer private and group Tai Chi sessions and Tai Chi Internal Kungfu Massage.
For real-time updates on Lunar New Year celebrations, follow The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the resort, visit the official website.
Fifty years of Furanafushi: a story of authentic Maldivian hospitality with Sheraton Maldives
Once a secluded, undiscovered, and rather uninhabited destination in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives has since grown into a hub of world-class hospitality, home to authentic displays of culture and some of the industry’s most innovative eco-conscious solutions.
As Furanafushi Island, where Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is located, celebrates 50 years, we’re paying tribute to the dramatic transformation of the country’s tourism landscape and the ways in which it continues to support both the preservation of the natural elements and the growth of the local community.
The milestone occasion is a reminder of the hospitality industry’s potential to redefine how consumers travel, stay, and experience throughout their journeys. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is marking the Island’s Golden Jubilee by looking back at where it all began, using key learnings to lay the groundwork for the next 50 years of Furanafushi.
Reflecting on the Evolution of the Island
The Maldivian archipelago was first introduced to the world as a travel hotspot in the early 1970s, at which point it had almost no tourism infrastructure and hardly any investment into it as a destination. Today, the Maldives, which is comprised of almost 1,200 tiny, pristine islands, has become synonymous with barefoot luxury, secluded retreats, and breathtaking scenery.
Furanafushi itself holds a storied history, initially serving as a picnic destination for residents of Malé before being transformed into a resort. It later became known as Australia Island and was widely marketed under the tagline, ‘Found! A Lost Paradise’.
In December 1973, the island welcomed the 56-key Sheraton Maldives, originally named Furana, as the fifth resort in the entire Maldivian archipelago. Underscoring the destination’s early commitment to enhancing the stay experience, clocks were regularly kept an hour early in Furana to give guests more time than they expected.
In April 1976, the island resort moved under the management of Wayne Reid, one of Australia’s best-known sports administrators, in a five-year lease that served as a catalyst for an influx of investment and expansion.
The early days of Furanafushi and Sheraton Maldives Resort & Spa are a testament to the growth of the island and its ongoing influence on the appeal of the Maldives as a bucket list travel destination. As the resort evolves with the industry, it maintains its heritage and remains dedicated to preserving both its own history and the history of its surroundings.
Recognising Our Role
As a leader in local, regional, and global hospitality, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has a responsibility to support the community it operates in, positively impacting island life and consciously developing solutions that preserve the island’s natural elements.
To foster meaningful connections within the local community, we consistently extend invitations to schools, providing students with valuable insights into the dynamic world of the hospitality industry. This initiative not only aligns with their career aspirations but also serves as a platform to introduce them to our commitment to sustainability. During the beautiful celebration of Ramadan, we extend invitations to organizations such as the Fiyavathi Orphanage in Hulhumale, fostering a sense of community and shared joy.
In an effort to protect the resort’s natural surroundings and the island it calls home, we have also implemented several sustainable initiatives. Our famous Adopt A Coral program, encouraging our guests to get involved in the art of coral preservation. Over 6,000 coral fragments from 15 different coral species rescued from Gulhi Falhu, have been given a second chance to thrive and have been transplanted on coral pyramids at the resort. The resort is also committed to reducing plastic waste via its innovative water bottling plant initiative. The hotel’s water bottling facility uses cutting-edge reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater, eliminating the need for water transportation from the mainland.
For the last 50 years, Furanafushi has been a home to Maldivian residents and wildlife, and has also served as a temporary sanctuary for visitors from around the world who choose to find rest on its pristine shores. At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, we remain committed to fostering that historic sense of peace and belonging as we evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of the surrounding community and the diversifying expectations of guests.
Staying Ahead of the Hospitality Curve
Around the world, the hospitality sector has recognized an ever-growing need to align with global consciousness around environmental responsibility. Next-gen travelers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their travel choices, inspiring hotels and resorts to adopt sustainable practices that mitigate their carbon footprint and promote ecological rehabilitation.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains ahead of the hospitality curve in terms of sustainability initiatives, leveraging its synergetic relationship with the natural surroundings to educate guests and elevate its eco-conscious offerings. The resort embraces modern technology to contribute to its efforts, including using AI-powered cameras to identify areas of food waste disposal, innovative Air Conditioning Systems that automatically adapt room temperatures to reduce energy consumption, and gardens that produce vegetables and herbs, as well as watermelon and cucumber crops.
As the bridge between technology and sustainability strengthens, we continue to drive forward-thinking solutions that will pioneer green tourism around the world, with plans to implement a biogas plant to transform food waste into gas for kitchen stoves and a vibrant chicken farm to produce organic eggs and meat on-site.
By using technology to advance sustainability, Sheraton Maldives is shaping a world where environmental awareness is naturally integrated into our daily lives, championing the preservation of the natural island as we look forward to its brighter, greener future.
A Look at the Next 50 Years
Throughout its 50 years, Furanafushi has seen pioneers, people, and policies shape its attraction on the global stage, its position among neighboring islands, and its impact on the local community. In the next 50 years, the same will remain – and it is up to us to actively participate in the protection, preservation, and promotion of the island.
To honor the history of Furanafushi, and to highlight the culture of the residents, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of authentic Maldivian hospitality, inviting guests and residents alike to join its journey of tropical transformation as it seeks to maintain its original beauty while cultivating new ways of discovering true paradise.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates 25 years of barefoot luxury
In a celebration of a quarter-century of tranquility, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marked its 25th anniversary with a grand event. The milestone was honored with a spectacular gala dinner and a lively party at the resort, attended by esteemed owners, industry partners, government officials, and members of the media.
Since its opening in 1998, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has been a haven for those seeking an intimate escape amidst nature. The resort boasts 98 villas, each carefully designed to blend rustic charm with contemporary luxury. Outdoor garden bathrooms, king-size beds, sunken baths, private terraces, and freshwater splash pools characterize the exclusive accommodations that have drawn guests to this tropical paradise.
The allure of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu extends beyond its well-appointed villas. The island is famed for its breathtaking sunset beach and a vast turquoise lagoon teeming with marine life, offering guests unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences in a pristine environment.
What sets Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu apart is its commitment to personalized service, resulting in an impressive rate of repeat visits. Some guests have returned over 10 or 15 times, a testament to the resort’s ability to create lasting memories. Equally noteworthy is a dedicated group of staff members who have been part of the resort’s journey since its inception.
The resort promises happiness from the moment guests embark on a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé International Airport. The aerial view reveals the UNESCO biosphere reserve surrounding the island, showcasing diverse marine life and coral reefs.
Coco Palm Resort, deeply connected to its island home, epitomizes the Maldives as a nurturing, charming, and inspiring destination. The fusion of rustic aesthetics and luxurious comforts defines the resort’s style, providing guests with an opportunity to disconnect from everyday stresses and immerse themselves in what the resort terms “barefoot luxury.”
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable project team whose dedication and expertise turned Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu into a reality 25 years ago. The success of our resort is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire team and the invaluable support of our partners, travel agents, and collaborators who have been instrumental in our journey. Your collective efforts have transformed Coco Palm into a symbol of barefoot luxury and tranquility in the Maldives. Thank you for 25 years of shared dedication and achievement.” said Shabeer Ahmed, Chairman of Coco Palm, Dhuni Kolhu.
As Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands as a testament to a quarter-century of providing guests with serene experiences in the Maldives. The resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, personalized service, and environmental preservation ensures that it will continue to be a sanctuary for barefoot luxury for years to come. Here’s to 25 years of creating cherished memories at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
