Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Toasts Acclaimed Wine Program with Exclusive Events

Meeru Maldives celebrates retaining the esteemed HolidayCheck Gold Award for the second year running. This distinguished recognition signifies Meeru’s unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction.

The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a prestigious honor reserved for hotels with a minimum of five consecutive years of receiving the standard HolidayCheck Award. It acknowledges consistent delivery of exceptional service and outstanding guest reviews. As Europe’s leading travel review platform, HolidayCheck’s selection process is rigorous and based on genuine guest feedback. Meeru Maldives’ impressive 99% recommendation rate and exceptional 5.8 out of 6.0 Sun rating showcase their dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the HolidayCheck Gold Award again,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are grateful to our valued guests for their continued support and feedback, which played a vital role in achieving this prestigious award.”

This Gold Award further solidifies Meeru Maldives’ position as a premier Maldivian luxury destination. The resort boasts an impressive collection of accolades from leading travel platforms and industry organizations, all underlining their commitment to hospitality excellence.

From world-class amenities and pristine natural beauty to personalized service, Meeru Maldives consistently receives acclaim for its exceptional offerings.

“We invite travelers worldwide to discover the enchanting allure of Meeru Maldives,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts. “With enticing special offers and unparalleled amenities, we guarantee an unforgettable vacation in paradise. A warm welcome awaits you at Meeru Maldives, where the perfect blend of luxury and natural splendor promises a truly magical experience.”

Nestled amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking scenery, Meeru Maldives Resort Island offers a haven of pristine beaches and authentic Maldivian charm. With over 40 years of experience in hospitality excellence, Meeru boasts 284 rooms catering to every guest’s needs. Immerse yourself in Maldivian culture, explore the captivating museum, and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Meeru Maldives promises a magical experience that lingers long after your departure.