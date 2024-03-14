News
Villa Resorts Unveils New Luxury Flagship Resort: Villa Haven
Villa Resorts proudly announces the upcoming opening of its new luxury resort, Villa Haven, in the picturesque South Ari Atoll. This 73-villa haven marks a significant milestone for Villa Resorts, signifying its foray into the realm of luxury accommodations.
Designed for the Discerning Traveler
Drawing inspiration from the island’s pristine beaches and lush greenery, Villa Haven caters to a specific clientele – the “Simple Sybarites.” These discerning travelers appreciate understated luxury and prioritize experiences over extravagance. The resort itself embodies this philosophy, seamlessly blending understated elegance with the natural beauty of its surroundings.
A Haven for Relaxation and Reconnection
Designed as a sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with nature, Villa Haven blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. This holistic retreat fosters an atmosphere of serenity and tranquility, perfect for guests seeking rejuvenation. Each of the 73 exquisite sea-facing villas boasts a private pool, creating an intimate and secluded island experience.
Sustainable Luxury with Local Flair
The resort’s design celebrates the raw beauty of the Maldivian landscape while showcasing indigenous craftsmanship. Sustainable materials are used extensively, reflecting Villa Resorts’ commitment to responsible practices.
Haven Reserve: The Epitome of Opulence
Nestled amidst the island’s expanse is Haven Reserve, the epitome of luxury at Villa Haven. This three-bedroom villa boasts three private pools, including the Maldives’ largest private pool, stretching an impressive 40 meters. Interiors feature a harmonious blend of soft lighting from chandeliers and the rustic charm of raw furnishings. Haven Reserve redefines luxury, offering a sanctuary where indulgence meets tranquility. Perfectly suited for families and friends, it promises an unparalleled experience in paradise.
Culinary Delights Await
Villa Haven offers a diverse range of dining options to tantalize even the most discerning palate. Husk, the resort’s signature restaurant, celebrates simplicity and authenticity. Dishes are meticulously prepared over open coconut husks, showcasing traditional methods with a modern twist. The Olive caters to casual dining with a market-style setting for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Yuzu, perched above the crystal-clear waters, offers a taste of Japan with breathtaking ocean views.
Experience Paradise at Villa Haven
To learn more about Villa Haven and its offerings, visit villaresorts.com/villa-haven
Awards
Atmosphere Core Receives Six World Travel Awards Nominations
Leading Maldives Hospitality Company Acknowledged For Excellence
Atmosphere Core has earned coveted recognition in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024 with nominations for six resorts within the three brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. These nominations signify Atmosphere Core’s commitment to exceeding expectations and setting industry standards within the hospitality sector.
The Ozen Collection shines brightly with OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI vying for the title of Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024, while OZEN LIFE MAADHOO competes for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024. Notably, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI secured this same recognition in 2023, and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO achieved an impressive 2nd Place for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort last year.
COLOURS OF OBLU adds to the celebratory atmosphere with two nominations. OBLU SELECT Sangeli is a contender for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili is vying for Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024, building on its 2nd Place achievement in 2023.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts rounds out the nominations with both its properties securing recognition. VARU by Atmosphere, the five-star resort embodying the essence of the Maldives, is nominated for the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024, having triumphed in the same category in 2023. Atmosphere Kanifushi is nominated for Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024, extending its winning streak in this category for an impressive four years, from 2020 to 2023.
Considered the hallmark of excellence within the travel industry, the World Travel Awards celebrate organizations that consistently elevate the travel experience for discerning guests worldwide. Atmosphere Core’s multiple nominations are a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.
News
An Unforgettable and Inspiring Day to Celebrate Women and Local Culture at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
In honor of International Women’s Day, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosted a celebration dedicated to promoting inclusion, empowerment, and the achievements of women while paying significant importance to the vibrant culture of the Maldives.
The event, held on March 8th, 2024, showcased a series of workshops highlighting various local women-led industries of Maldives, followed by a therapeutic art session and delectable snacks and drinks.
Amongst the unique traditions and cultures of Maldives, one of the most pleasing ones to the eye is certainly the traditional attire of Maldivians called Kasabu Libaas which translates to “dress”. Kasabu boavalhu, the embroidered part of the dress elaborately decorates the neckline with a technique, slowly fading into history today called Kasabu Viyun. The entire procedure is one of the most fascinating aspects of Maldivian culture featuring a short wooden stout vase-like structure called a Gathaa Fai.
In the local language, the art of weaving is called “Thundu Kunaa Viyun” (reed mat weaving) and is considered a dying form of art that originated from the Gadhdhoo island. One large mat takes approximately one month to weave, which probably is the reason that it is not practiced by the youth today. However, the ladies at the resort got the chance to learn the rich history of the local culture and the significance that the local women held in society then and today to uphold the economy by doing their part.
In addition to the workshops, guests were treated to a delectable selection of canapes and women’s day inspired drinks along with a therapeutic art workshop held by the resident artist “Kadek” providing an opportunity to enjoy rhythmic movements and to let the inner stress flow out of the body with every stroke of the brush, where the guests were able to explore their creativity and express themselves through the subtle language of art.
“As a luxury boutique resort in the Maldives, we are honored to be part of a rich culture where women of all walks of life bring color and energy into the society in numerous unspoken ways,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of the resort.
“At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, we strive to be an equal opportunity employer by inspiring inclusivity to eliminate all gender barriers and stereotypes by encouraging women to join our team. We believe in creating not only a safe workplace for women but also, our female guests with heightened privacy, be it whether you are on a solo trip or traveling with your girlfriends”.
This event was part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ commitment to promoting and uplifting females as well as local talent. The resort is dedicated to providing its guests with authentic experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and community.
Featured
Maldives Madridistas: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Nets Exclusive Football Camp Partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation
Younger guests at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands can embrace new patterns of play this summer at an exclusive, Maldives-first Real Madrid Foundation football camp. From 4 July – 12 August, a youth coach will lead a comprehensive Real Madrid Foundation programme of daily soccer sessions for ages 5-9yrs, 10-14yrs, and 15-17yrs. The coach will be joined by an elite player ambassador from UEFA’s all-time no. 1 ranked football club toward the end of the programme.
This summer’s inaugural Patina Maldives x Real Madrid CF Foundation football camp is the first edition in an ongoing partnership, with additional future football camp dates to be confirmed. Led by a licensed Real Madrid Foundation coach, sessions will focus on developing each participant both individually and as part of the group, in order to ‘Play The Real Way’ – the training methodology that combines play, as well as sports values.
Sessions will take place on a new, purpose-built 6 a side astroturf pitch located near the Fari Marina Village at Patina Maldives.
All participants will receive an official camp football camp shirt, shorts, socks, drawstring bag, sweatbands, and cap; while those completing a minimum of four days’ coaching will also be presented with a Real Madrid Foundation participation certificate.
Real Madrid Foundation football clinics at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands are priced at USD195++ per child per session for guests of the resort. Bookings are also open to guests from neighbouring resorts, from USD250++ per child per session.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. Terms and conditions apply.
For more information and reservations, please visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com. For more information on Pathways, please see here.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core Announces Expansion in the Maldives with “RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE”
-
News1 week ago
Painting with Purpose: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Presents Life Energy, an Ongoing Collaborative Project with Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar
-
Insiders1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Welcomes Award-Winning Joachim Textor as New Executive Chef
-
Awards1 week ago
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
-
News7 days ago
Patina Maldives Unveils Artistic Immersions for March: Unleash Your Creativity with Dice & Sketching Workshops
-
Insiders1 week ago
Constance Hotels & Resorts Honors Manjoola Dowlutrao’s 20-Year Career Journey
-
News1 week ago
Immerse Yourself in Elemental Harmony at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Coca-Cola Maldives Celebrates the Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Winners