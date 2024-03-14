Awards
Atmosphere Core Receives Six World Travel Awards Nominations
Leading Maldives Hospitality Company Acknowledged For Excellence
Atmosphere Core has earned coveted recognition in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024 with nominations for six resorts within the three brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. These nominations signify Atmosphere Core’s commitment to exceeding expectations and setting industry standards within the hospitality sector.
The Ozen Collection shines brightly with OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI vying for the title of Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024, while OZEN LIFE MAADHOO competes for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024. Notably, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI secured this same recognition in 2023, and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO achieved an impressive 2nd Place for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort last year.
COLOURS OF OBLU adds to the celebratory atmosphere with two nominations. OBLU SELECT Sangeli is a contender for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili is vying for Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024, building on its 2nd Place achievement in 2023.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts rounds out the nominations with both its properties securing recognition. VARU by Atmosphere, the five-star resort embodying the essence of the Maldives, is nominated for the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024, having triumphed in the same category in 2023. Atmosphere Kanifushi is nominated for Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024, extending its winning streak in this category for an impressive four years, from 2020 to 2023.
Considered the hallmark of excellence within the travel industry, the World Travel Awards celebrate organizations that consistently elevate the travel experience for discerning guests worldwide. Atmosphere Core’s multiple nominations are a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.
Angsana Velavaru Achieves Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+
Angsana Velavaru has been awarded Booking.com’s Travel Sustainable Level 3+ certification. This places the resort among the top 25 most sustainable resorts in the Maldives out of over 175.
The recognition reflects the growing demand for sustainable travel experiences. By choosing Angsana Velavaru, guests are actively supporting responsible tourism and environmental conservation efforts.
Mindful Luxury Rooted in Sustainability
Sustainability is a core value at Angsana Velavaru. The resort offers a luxurious experience that prioritizes environmental responsibility. Eco-friendly practices are meticulously implemented to ensure guests can enjoy the pristine beauty of the Maldives while preserving it for future generations.
This dedication is further highlighted by Angsana Velavaru’s impressive eight-year streak of holding EarthCheck Gold Certification, a globally recognized symbol of commitment to sustainable tourism. As part of the Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru operates under the philosophy of “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People,” reflecting a deep commitment to protecting the environment, supporting local communities, and caring for its staff.
The Banyan Tree Group’s three pillars of sustainability – Our Environment, Our Community, Our Responsibility – guide its initiatives to promote responsible travel and drive positive change within the hospitality industry.
Leading by Example
Angsana Velavaru implements a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey, including:
- Eliminating single-use plastic bottles
- Utilizing solar panels
- Composting food waste
- Harvesting rainwater
- Implementing a saltwater chlorination project
- Offering reusable tote bags through the SustainLinen program
Preserving the Marine Ecosystem
The resort’s commitment extends to the delicate marine ecosystem. Regular marine talks and house reef cleanups are held to remove debris and invasive species. On calm days, guests can participate in coral planting at the Marine Centre, directly contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs.
A stay at Angsana Velavaru offers guests an unforgettable experience while fostering a more sustainable future.
Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year
Meeru Maldives celebrates retaining the esteemed HolidayCheck Gold Award for the second year running. This distinguished recognition signifies Meeru’s unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction.
The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a prestigious honor reserved for hotels with a minimum of five consecutive years of receiving the standard HolidayCheck Award. It acknowledges consistent delivery of exceptional service and outstanding guest reviews. As Europe’s leading travel review platform, HolidayCheck’s selection process is rigorous and based on genuine guest feedback. Meeru Maldives’ impressive 99% recommendation rate and exceptional 5.8 out of 6.0 Sun rating showcase their dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the HolidayCheck Gold Award again,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are grateful to our valued guests for their continued support and feedback, which played a vital role in achieving this prestigious award.”
This Gold Award further solidifies Meeru Maldives’ position as a premier Maldivian luxury destination. The resort boasts an impressive collection of accolades from leading travel platforms and industry organizations, all underlining their commitment to hospitality excellence.
From world-class amenities and pristine natural beauty to personalized service, Meeru Maldives consistently receives acclaim for its exceptional offerings.
“We invite travelers worldwide to discover the enchanting allure of Meeru Maldives,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts. “With enticing special offers and unparalleled amenities, we guarantee an unforgettable vacation in paradise. A warm welcome awaits you at Meeru Maldives, where the perfect blend of luxury and natural splendor promises a truly magical experience.”
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking scenery, Meeru Maldives Resort Island offers a haven of pristine beaches and authentic Maldivian charm. With over 40 years of experience in hospitality excellence, Meeru boasts 284 rooms catering to every guest’s needs. Immerse yourself in Maldivian culture, explore the captivating museum, and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Meeru Maldives promises a magical experience that lingers long after your departure.
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”
A Haven for All
As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.
Sustainable Practices at the Forefront
Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:
- Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.
- Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.
- Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.
To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.
