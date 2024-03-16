JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”

Get ready for an unforgettable Easter celebration at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! This idyllic island paradise has curated a jam-packed program filled with exciting activities, delicious treats, and special guest appearances, making it the perfect destination for a family getaway.

Sharky & George Make a Splash!

From March 28th to April 3rd, the beloved entertainment duo Sharky & George will be taking over Planet Trekkers, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club. Expect a week-long itinerary of engaging activities inspired by “The Jungle Book,” igniting a love for the natural world through arts, crafts, and mini-expeditions around the island.

MasterChef Magic with Marianne Lumb

Adding a touch of culinary flair, renowned chef Marianne Lumb, a finalist on BBC’s Professional Master Chef, will grace the resort from March 31st to April 10th. Prepare to embark on a delectable Easter journey at The Lighthouse restaurant, featuring stunning ocean views and the freshest seasonal ingredients, including local Maldivian delights.

Sweet Treats Await at The Chocolate Factory

A beloved Maamunagau tradition returns! The Collective will be transformed into a whimsical Chocolate Wonderland, showcasing artistic creations inspired by “The Jungle Book” and Easter magic. Indulge in a delightful selection of organic chocolates, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth.

Family Fun for All Ages

Alongside Sharky & George’s visit, a special family activity program runs from March 29th to April 3rd. Highlights include traditional Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts workshops, and a thrilling Pirate Cruise expedition in the Maamunagau Lagoon. Families can also enjoy open-air movie nights, a kite festival, and a culinary adventure across the resort’s diverse restaurants.

Relaxation for Parents at The Retreat

Parents seeking serenity can find solace at The Retreat, an adults-only haven boasting a dedicated bar, infinity pool, and enticing restaurant. Here, you can unwind and recharge while your children have a blast at Planet Trekkers.

Support Manta Conservation with a Charity Run

Join the second annual Manta Trust Charity Run on March 30th! This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for manta ray research while enjoying some healthy exercise on the stunning island.

Unwind in Spacious Family Villas

InterContinental Maldives offers three Family Beach Pool Villas, providing the perfect blend of space and tranquility for families of all sizes. Each villa features a private plunge pool and a spacious garden, ideal for reconnecting after a day of exploration.

Unforgettable Easter with the Maldives Easter Jungle Package

Book the enticing “Maldives Easter Jungle Package” and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits:

Daily breakfast and dinner at designated restaurants

USD 100 credit for Planet Trekkers Kids Club

Family snorkeling excursion

Family photoshoot with edited images

Family Pizza Making Cooking Class

Club InterContinental privileges (afternoon tea, evening aperitifs, poolside refreshments)

Complimentary non-motorized water sports activities

Access to Sharky & George kids club (ages 4-12)

Package rates start from USD 2,847 per night for a Family Beach Pool Villa, including breakfast for two adults and two children under 12.

Book your unforgettable Easter escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort! Visit http://www.maldives.intercontinental.com for more information.