Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers authentic Eid al-Fitr celebrations
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, in an unforgettable Maldivian extravaganza. Step into a world where indulgence meets local charm as we blend authentic Maldivian culture with high-end experiences for a celebration like no other.
Cooking Delights in the Spice Garden with Local Mamas: Embark on a culinary journey with our local mamas in the vibrant spice gardens of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Learn the art of Maldivian cuisine as you prepare traditional dishes infused with local spices and flavors. From succulent seafood to aromatic curries, discover the secrets of Maldivian cooking from those who know it best.
Feast on High-End Food with a Maldivian Twist: Indulge in a lavish Eid feast curated by our talented chefs, showcasing the best of Maldivian cuisine with a modern twist. Savor exquisite dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delectable seafood specialties to tantalizing desserts, every bite promises to be a culinary delight.
Groove to the Beats of Boduberu Band Tunes: Let the rhythm of Maldivian music sweep you away as the acclaimed Boduberu Band sets the stage on fire with their electrifying tunes. Dance under the stars to the infectious beats of boduberu drums and traditional melodies, and experience the vibrant spirit of Maldivian culture come to life.
Celebrate Eid Like Never Before: At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we believe in creating experiences that transcend the ordinary. This Eid al-Fitr, join us as we celebrate in true Maldivian style, surrounded by the beauty of our island paradise. From culinary delights to captivating music, every moment promises to be a celebration like no other. Additionally, guests can partake in adventurous experiences and wellness activities during their stay. Moreover, a special program has been curated for kids, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable time throughout the festivities.
Find vast dining choices with Half-Board Special with daily breakfast and dinner at our beachside restaurant. Start your day with a delightful breakfast at Seasalt restaurant, offering a range of delicious options to kickstart your mornings. For dinner, indulge in the culinary delights of Seasalt restaurant, Yakitori bar, or Umami restaurant, where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte menu or themed buffet. Guests also receive a USD 75 food credit per adult to explore other dining venues such as Teppanyaki, The Shack, or Dining Experiences, allowing for a variety of dining experiences during your stay (subject to availability).
Celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Lunar New Year offering
Welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in style with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and enjoy a series of exciting events this Lunar New Year. From exceptional culinary experiences to a range of family-friendly activities, there are limited-edition events to suit all guests, running exclusively from Friday 09 to Tuesday 13 February 2024.
For those looking to tantalise their tastebuds, the resort’s ‘Flavours of China’ experience will be sure to delight, offering a culinary journey through the best of Chinese cuisine. Three of Jumeirah Guangzhou’s renowned Chinese head chefs have crafted two set menus – a four-course menu and an eight-course menu – featuring authentic dishes bursting with flavour and colour. For those looking to further elevate their dining experience, a selection of the finest Chinese wines has been carefully curated to perfectly complement each and every dish.
Families heading to the resort to celebrate the Lunar New Year will find plenty to keep the little ones busy, with an exciting variety of seasonal family-friendly events, in addition to the resort’s existing family offering, with over 50 activities available. Whether it’s dragon mask making at MURACA Art Studio or a Chinese lantern release ceremony at Glow, the whole family will love celebrating at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, with playful activities designed to create last memories for all. When it comes to downtime, the resort’s spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas offer the perfect space for a family retreat, with separate living spaces and bedrooms providing plenty of space to relax in comfort and style.
For guests looking to unwind in between festivities, they can experience various rejuvenating rituals with the resort’s visiting wellness practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal. Offering personalised guided wellness experiences and holistic therapies, including one-to-one pranic healing and traditional Chinese acupuncture sessions, guests can indulge in the perfect fusion of ancient wisdom and modern wellness to ensure a relaxing start to the ‘Year of the Dragon’. Driven by a deep passion for wellbeing, Dr. Syed assists guests with reaching higher levels of relaxation, rejuvenation, and balance in the midst of paradise within the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa.
Marine life lovers will relish the opportunity to head out on a Dolphin Quest, witnessing the beauty of dolphins in their natural habitat, while those who are looking for a more immersive experience can opt for the Ocean Wonders Snorkelling experience. A Sunset Cruise will also set sail on Monday 12 February, giving guests the chance to experience the beautiful Maldivian sunset while sipping on bubbly to the rhythmic beats of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a luxurious island escape for travellers looking to get away this Lunar New Year. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style with their own private rooftop terraces, as well as six restaurants and bars which offer Jumeirah Group’s signature dining experiences and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.
Guests looking to explore the festivities in more detail will find the programme here, and can take advantage of up to 30% off their booking with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives to host Diwali celebrations
Every year, the Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is known to deliver its popular Diwali extravagance for the guests as well as the visitors to Crossroads Maldives. This year too, The Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives has announced two remarkable events that will live up to the true spirit of the Diwali the auspicious celebrations of lights, love, and harmony.
On the 11th of November mark the calendars for a Diwali Pool Party at the Beach Club from 02.00 pm until 06.00pm. Dive into the celebration as you enjoy the mesmerising beats spun by the talented DJ while relishing in the beautiful views of our pristine lagoon. Special highlights of the event include a Live Indian Chat Corner, thrilling beach games with exciting prizes, and the entrance is complimentary for children below the age of eleven. With the frequent ferry schedule from the Marina at Crossroads Maldives, this fantastic Diwali celebration is accessible to all visitors, making it a perfect destination to soak in the festivities.
As the sun sets on this magical day, continue the celebrations with a sumptuous Diwali Indian Dinner Buffet with a live performance by a sensational saxophonist performance from 18:30 to 22:00. This incredible line-up of events, promises a delectable journey through authentic Indian cuisine accompanied by the soothing melodies of the saxophone setting the perfect ambiance to elevate your weekend mood.
The Beach Club at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton is where the vibrant colours of Diwali meet the tranquil blues of the Indian Ocean, creating an enchanting atmosphere that you won’t want to miss this weekend.
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
Celebrate the magic of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights at COMO Cocoa Island from November 9th to 12th. Join the resort for a celebration steeped in culture and joy, as the resort illuminates the island with the spirit of togetherness.
Over the four days, indulge in a culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours with a specially curated menus by Executive Chef Kadek and his team. Starting on November 9th, savour the rich and satisfying Thali Set Dinner, offering a diverse array of dishes. A traditional Indian-style tea time will be served at Faru Bar, featuring Masala Chai paired with an Indian-style sweet tea set from November 10th to 12th. On November 11th, enjoy a sumptuous Three-Course Indian Set Lunch, complemented by the delightful treat of mango lassi. The grand finale on November 12th features a Special Diwali Set Menu, immersing you in India’s culinary heritage.
In addition, a special programme of Diwali activities have also been designed for families with little ones, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.
Nestled in the picturesque South Malé Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island is an intimate island retreat featuring 33 overwater villas set against the backdrop of a stunning turquoise lagoon. The island boasts an exceptional house reef teeming with rich marine life, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives. The resort houses an award-winning COMO Shambhala for those seeking for relaxation, which combines the ancient healing and contemporary science
Stay at COMO Cocoa Island this Diwali and enjoy an exclusive room rate with complimentary full-board and return shared speedboat transfer for two adults. Additionally, guests can participate in an activity of their choice during their stay, which includes turtle snorkelling, a sunset cruise, or sunset fishing. Complimentary room upgrades are also available upon arrival, subject to availability.
Book direct with the resort and receive a US$150 resort credit to indulge in more unforgettable experiences during your stay.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
