Unveiling The Nautilus Maldives’ Ocean Discovery Week
This summer, The Nautilus Maldives, invites guests to explore the sparkling seas and embark on an unforgettable journey with distinguished diving experts Jeff and Sarah Milisen from Hawaii. The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week is taking place from July 24th to 31st, marking the debut of this exciting annual event.
The Nautilus lies in the Maldives renowned Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, boasting over 40 dive sites teeming with incredible marine life. Divers and snorkellers can immerse themselves in the tranquility of these waters, enhanced by the enchanting spectacle of the starlit sky. As daylight fades, guests can witness the ocean transform into a mesmerising realm illuminated by bioluminescent organisms and the gentle glow of underwater torches.
Jeff Milisen, a distinguished marine biology scientist and celebrated blackwater photographer, unveils the mysteries of nocturnal marine life. Renowned for his captivating imagery capturing elusive species, Jeff’s expertise has garnered international acclaim, including 14 prestigious contest wins. Jeff’s book “A Field Guide to Blackwater Diving in Hawaii”, published in 2020, is used to train dive professionals and scientists worldwide. Complementing Jeff’s passion, Sarah Milisen, Director of Education at a 5-Star PADI Dive Center in Hawaii, channels her extensive in-water experience of 23 years into nurturing environmentally conscious ocean stewards.
Throughout The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the ocean through guided night snorkelling and diving experiences. Led by knowledgeable guides Jeff and Sarah, participants will delve into the captivating realm of nocturnal marine life. They’ll be treated to a mesmerising display of fluorescent corals, and the intricate patterns of nocturnal fish, offering a unique perspective on the underwater world after dark.
As part of the week’s activities, guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to embark on an excursion to Hanifaru Bay, renowned as one of the world’s premier manta ray feeding grounds and accessible via a luxurious speedboat journey just 30 minutes from The Nautilus. Here, they can witness the awe-inspiring sight of these majestic creatures as they glide through the water in their timeless and mesmerising dance. Before venturing out on the private guided manta experience, guests will have the privilege of learning from The Nautilus’s resident marine biologist, gaining insights into the fascinating behaviour and ecology of manta rays.
Guests can venture beyond the ocean’s embrace and indulge in a myriad of activities to suit every adventurer’s palate. From exhilarating water sports such as Seabob or E -foil expeditions to mindful and tranquil escapes at Solasta Spa, where guests can experience unique in-water relaxation techniques including floating yoga, breathwork and meditation in the overwater pavilion, and water sound healing.
Young wonderers and teenagers are invited to participate in a marine biologist workshop, Bubble Maker courses, an underwater treasure hunt, a watercolour art workshop, a mocktail making class, and an engaging blackwater photo exhibition hosted by Jeff. Aspiring underwater photographers will have the exclusive opportunity to learn the art of underwater photography from Jeff, who generously shares his professional insights and techniques.
Gastronomic connoisseurs can indulge in a journey of flavour and sophistication unlike any other, with The Nautilus’s award-winning culinary and mixology team as they celebrate the theme with a tantalising array of aqua-inspired cocktail creations and meticulously curated dining experiences.
To secure your spot at the exclusive The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind event that unfolds once a year only, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your ultra-luxe bohemian summer escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives
Experience the vibrant festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. The resort welcomes guests to join in the joyous atmosphere, filled with a lineup of exciting events and experiences designed for everyone.
Start your day with the cherished tradition of Eid Sai at Gallery Restaurant, where families and friends gather for a delightful breakfast and heartfelt greetings. Then, embark on a culinary journey at Sea Breeze, where talented chefs will guide you through the art of making traditional Eid dishes.
As the day unfolds, join us at Huvan Beach for Eid Majaa, an evening filled with beachside celebrations, games, music, and laughter for guests of all ages. Indulge in the rich flavors of Maldivian cuisine at Eid Jaafaiy, a lavish buffet dinner at Gallery Restaurant, reminiscent of local traditions.
End the night with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu at Sand Bar, experiencing the heartbeat of Maldivian culture under the starlit sky. Come together at Bandos Maldives to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers authentic Eid al-Fitr celebrations
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, in an unforgettable Maldivian extravaganza. Step into a world where indulgence meets local charm as we blend authentic Maldivian culture with high-end experiences for a celebration like no other.
Cooking Delights in the Spice Garden with Local Mamas: Embark on a culinary journey with our local mamas in the vibrant spice gardens of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Learn the art of Maldivian cuisine as you prepare traditional dishes infused with local spices and flavors. From succulent seafood to aromatic curries, discover the secrets of Maldivian cooking from those who know it best.
Feast on High-End Food with a Maldivian Twist: Indulge in a lavish Eid feast curated by our talented chefs, showcasing the best of Maldivian cuisine with a modern twist. Savor exquisite dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delectable seafood specialties to tantalizing desserts, every bite promises to be a culinary delight.
Groove to the Beats of Boduberu Band Tunes: Let the rhythm of Maldivian music sweep you away as the acclaimed Boduberu Band sets the stage on fire with their electrifying tunes. Dance under the stars to the infectious beats of boduberu drums and traditional melodies, and experience the vibrant spirit of Maldivian culture come to life.
Celebrate Eid Like Never Before: At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we believe in creating experiences that transcend the ordinary. This Eid al-Fitr, join us as we celebrate in true Maldivian style, surrounded by the beauty of our island paradise. From culinary delights to captivating music, every moment promises to be a celebration like no other. Additionally, guests can partake in adventurous experiences and wellness activities during their stay. Moreover, a special program has been curated for kids, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable time throughout the festivities.
Find vast dining choices with Half-Board Special with daily breakfast and dinner at our beachside restaurant. Start your day with a delightful breakfast at Seasalt restaurant, offering a range of delicious options to kickstart your mornings. For dinner, indulge in the culinary delights of Seasalt restaurant, Yakitori bar, or Umami restaurant, where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte menu or themed buffet. Guests also receive a USD 75 food credit per adult to explore other dining venues such as Teppanyaki, The Shack, or Dining Experiences, allowing for a variety of dining experiences during your stay (subject to availability).
Sun Siyam Iru Veli unveils 2 new guest experiences: Floating Delights, Private Lagoon Breakfast
Expanding its collection of remarkable island memories, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has presented two exceptional signature guest experiences: the Floating Delights and the Private Lagoon Breakfast, promising moments of unparalleled indulgence and exclusivity.
Just when you thought the insta-worthy moments couldn’t get any better at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Floating Delight Experience emerges as the essence of picture-perfect indulgence. This new experience is available at guests’ fingertips, accessible with a simple call or message to the island butler. Guests can picture this: a floating marvel dispatched at their request, arriving at their very own villa, suite, or private beach at any time of the day or night. Whether it’s a sunrise breakfast with an ocean view, a midday snack by the private pool, or an evening aperitif under the starlit sky in the lagoon, the Floating Delight caters to every whim.
The culinary delights are a celebration of the Maldives’ bounty, featuring an array of delicacies that showcase the resort’s commitment to gastronomic excellence. From succulent tropical fruits to buttery pastries, skillfully crafted sushi rolls to tantalizing tapenades, the variety of choice with the Floating Delights promises a symphony of flavors that will leave an everlasting impression. And the magic doesn’t end with the setting sun – the Floating Delights remain available throughout the night.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to embark on the ultimate indulgence with the Private Lagoon Breakfast – a tranquil experience that combines the serenity of the ocean with utmost privacy right at the shore in front of your villa.
Guests can imagine waking up to crystal-clear waters and a palm-fringed island backdrop. As the island team sets the scene for an idyllic morning in paradise, nature is complemented with a calm sea, a rising sun, and the gentle lapping of waves against the shore. Catering to every whim and desire, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast in the secluded haven of our villa’s private garden or a sandy spot by the water’s edge. Various menus are available to choose from while a meticulously arranged spread unfolds, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and a variety of delectable treats designed to ignite everyone’s senses.
The Private Lagoon Breakfast is a moment to linger and savor, allowing guests to become one with the breathtaking beauty that surrounds them.
