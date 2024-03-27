Unveiling The Nautilus Maldives’ Ocean Discovery Week

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, in an unforgettable Maldivian extravaganza. Step into a world where indulgence meets local charm as we blend authentic Maldivian culture with high-end experiences for a celebration like no other.

Cooking Delights in the Spice Garden with Local Mamas: Embark on a culinary journey with our local mamas in the vibrant spice gardens of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Learn the art of Maldivian cuisine as you prepare traditional dishes infused with local spices and flavors. From succulent seafood to aromatic curries, discover the secrets of Maldivian cooking from those who know it best.

Feast on High-End Food with a Maldivian Twist: Indulge in a lavish Eid feast curated by our talented chefs, showcasing the best of Maldivian cuisine with a modern twist. Savor exquisite dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delectable seafood specialties to tantalizing desserts, every bite promises to be a culinary delight.

Groove to the Beats of Boduberu Band Tunes: Let the rhythm of Maldivian music sweep you away as the acclaimed Boduberu Band sets the stage on fire with their electrifying tunes. Dance under the stars to the infectious beats of boduberu drums and traditional melodies, and experience the vibrant spirit of Maldivian culture come to life.

Celebrate Eid Like Never Before: At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we believe in creating experiences that transcend the ordinary. This Eid al-Fitr, join us as we celebrate in true Maldivian style, surrounded by the beauty of our island paradise. From culinary delights to captivating music, every moment promises to be a celebration like no other. Additionally, guests can partake in adventurous experiences and wellness activities during their stay. Moreover, a special program has been curated for kids, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable time throughout the festivities.

Find vast dining choices with Half-Board Special with daily breakfast and dinner at our beachside restaurant. Start your day with a delightful breakfast at Seasalt restaurant, offering a range of delicious options to kickstart your mornings. For dinner, indulge in the culinary delights of Seasalt restaurant, Yakitori bar, or Umami restaurant, where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte menu or themed buffet. Guests also receive a USD 75 food credit per adult to explore other dining venues such as Teppanyaki, The Shack, or Dining Experiences, allowing for a variety of dining experiences during your stay (subject to availability).