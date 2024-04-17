News
Guinness world record holder Nathaniel Alapide creates sand art drawing at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Dubai-based and renowned sand artist Nathaniel Alapide, Guinness World Record holder of the largest sand image, astounded guests with his latest masterpiece created at the breathtaking Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Alapide, known for his intricate and mesmerizing sand art creations, chose the pristine shores of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as his canvas for his latest collaboration last 12th of April in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.
Prior to his visit to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Alapide has brought to life an awe-inspiring piece of art, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity to various Sun Siyam Resort in celebration of Easter as well, with the expansive beach of the resort serving as his canvas. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty surrounding him, Alapide embarked on a journey to encapsulate the essence of the Maldives in his artwork.
Under the radiant Maldivian sun and against the backdrop of turquoise waters, Alapide meticulously crafted his sand art, incorporating elements of local culture, marine life, and the serene ambiance of the island. Utilizing only his hands and simple tools, Alapide’s deft touch transformed the grains of sand into a breathtaking visual spectacle.
Speaking about his experience, Nathaniel Alapide expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create art in such a picturesque setting. “Working at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been an incredible experience. The natural beauty of the Maldives served as the perfect inspiration for my artwork. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share my passion with guests from around the world.”
Witnessed by awe-inspired guests and visitors, Alapide’s creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi transcended the boundaries of traditional art forms, embodying the ephemeral beauty and harmony of nature. The intricate details and sheer scale of the sand art left onlookers in awe, capturing the essence of the Maldives’ enchanting allure.
Resort Manager, Abdulla Atham also expressed his delight at hosting Nathaniel Alapide and witnessing his extraordinary talent firsthand. “We are thrilled to have had Nathaniel Alapide create one of his magnificent sand art pieces at our resort. His ability to capture the essence of the Maldives in his artwork is truly remarkable and aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
Nathaniel Alapide’s sand art creation at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi serves as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and evoke emotions. As the sun sets over the horizon, casting its golden light upon the masterpiece, it stands as a symbol of the harmonious blend of nature and creativity.
To book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi this summer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers.
News
Soneva Secret whispers: Bespoke luxury unveiled in Haa Dhaalu Atoll
Soneva, the hospitality group synonymous with sustainable luxury, has unveiled its newest masterpiece: Soneva Secret. Nestled in the Maldives’ pristine Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Soneva Secret promises an unparalleled level of bespoke experiences.
Three decades in the making, the resort elevates personalized service to new heights. Accessible by seaplane or speedboat, Soneva Secret boasts 14 stunning beach and overwater villas. These havens seamlessly blend with the breathtaking natural beauty, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.
Unparalleled Service and Bespoke Culinary Experiences
Guests are treated to unparalleled attention with dedicated teams assigned to each villa. A “barefoot guardian” and “barefoot assistant” cater to every need, while a private chef curates bespoke menus for in-villa dining or unforgettable al fresco experiences at scenic island locations.
Six unique villa types are available, including the Crusoe and Castaway Villas, meticulously designed to harmonize with the untouched environment. Encounters with manta rays, dolphins, and even whale sharks promise unforgettable memories.
Luxury Beyond Accommodation
Soneva Secret goes beyond luxurious accommodations. Guests can embark on curated experiences, from indulging in gourmet delights at the unique “Out of This World” dining tower to enjoying toes-in-the-sand dining at the “So Primitive” firepit.
The resort’s central hub, The Living Room, offers casual dining, a well-stocked library, a boutique, and Soneva’s renowned ice cream, chocolate, cheese, and charcuterie rooms.
Tailored Adventures and Sustainability Efforts
Guests can choose from a variety of tailored tours and experiences, from sunset dolphin cruises to guided snorkeling with marine biologists. The resort’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its construction and operations. Fresh herbs and vegetables are grown on-site, promoting a paddock-to-plate dining experience. Additionally, Soneva Secret utilizes water production facilities and solar energy to minimize its environmental footprint.
Partnering with the Soneva Foundation Coral Restoration project, the resort houses a coral nursery, actively contributing to the rejuvenation of the marine ecosystem. Environmentally conscious mosquito traps ensure a comfortable stay while protecting the local environment.
Soneva Secret offers a haven of bespoke luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences, all while prioritizing the preservation of its idyllic island setting.
News
Green Globe Recertification for VARU by Atmosphere
VARU by Atmosphere has secured the prestigious Green Globe Recertification for sustainable resort operations, following a rigorous audit encompassing over 44 mandatory core criteria. Located in the North-West edge of Malé Atoll in the Maldives, the 5-star resort offers a truly Maldivian experience by incorporating aspects of local traditions and cultures, structural design – fused together with bursts of chic tropical vibes.
Green Globe recognises organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable management, social responsibility, cultural heritage, economic stability and environmental conservation. Regarding this latest certification, Mei P Pun the General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere says, “Sustainability is at the core of our philosophy ‘Joy of Giving,’ and we believe in genuine, impactful changes. The goal is to create delightful guests experiences, while remaining respectful towards the local environment and community. For example, as part of biodiversity conservation, we are working towards building a coral garden. A frame of corals has been successfully tested, and the program will be launched this year”.
Sustainability is an essential part of the long-term business growth at Atmosphere Core, the company that manages VARU by Atmosphere. There is continuous effort towards driving CORE IMPACT — across Communities, Operations, Resources and Environment. Elaborating on this approach, Mei adds, “We are progressively integrating KPIs for sustainability into our performance management planning. While goal setting is important, I also believe in making the initiatives educational, fun and purposeful for both guests and colleagues. We hope that our efforts can drive real change and become tomorrow’s standard”.
As a part of the Atmosphere Colleague Development Program (ACDP), the Learning & Development team identifies, develops and encourages potential high performers. Following dedicated mentorship, the resort recently celebrated the graduation of four colleagues through the program. This achievement proves the efficacy of ACDP in sculpting hospitality leaders.
Community initiatives by the resort team reflect a genuine desire to make meaningful contributions to society. A recent initiative is the ‘Give Back Day.’ As a part of this program, the VARU team partnered with Fivathi Orphanage to organise a special Iftar event for 90 children. Similarly, the team recently organised a trip to nearby K. Huraa island to promote hospitality opportunities in for Maldivian youth, fostering economic empowerment and a sense of belonging within the community. During the pandemic, VARU by Atmosphere stepped up to support local communities by providing essential supplies to the Health Center. Contributions included face masks, new bed sheets, towels, and testing kits that served as a lifeline.
The resort embraces its responsibility to tread lightly upon the Earth by minimising operational impact on the island ecosystem. From energy-saving measures to waste reduction strategies, every aspect of operations aligns with environmental conservation goals. Noteworthy initiatives include 99% energy-efficient LED lighting, renewable solar energy infrastructure, paperless check in, island kitchen garden and a water bottling plant to eliminate plastic waste. By botting water in-house, the resort eliminates the use of more than 100,000 plastic bottles a year. There is also a focus on reducing waste generation, and recycling in partnership with leading recycling companies in the Maldives.
Water use is also carefully audited. Guests are encouraged to participate in the Towel and Linen Reuse Programme, wherein they can opt for a change of sheets and towels every third day to save water. A wastewater treatment centre ensures that grey water is used for irrigation and gardening, thus saving a considerable amount of portable water.
The resort also prioritises centralised sourcing while favouring local supplies, such as sourcing fish directly from local fishermen, and importing specialty items only. Furthermore, the team actively engages in reef and island cleaning activities, underscoring its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.
Awards
Maldives wins in 2 categories at Marine Diving Awards in Japan
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced that the Maldives has been awarded 3rd place in the “Best Area Overseas Division” and 2nd place in the ” Best Overseas Destination I Want to Visit for the First Time”, in the “Marine Diving Awards 2023,” as voted by divers nationwide in Japan.
Marine Dive Fair is Japan’s largest comprehensive diving fair, which has been leading the diving scene in Japan for over 50 years. Marine Diving Fair is one of Asia’s largest SCUBA diving exhibitions, and the Marine Diving Awards are determined by the online vote of divers across Japan. Rankings are determined after a six-month voting period. The 32nd edition of this prestigious award serves as a reference for experienced divers, as well as those who are considering starting diving in the future, and professionals in the diving industry.
The results announcement and top awards ceremony for the Marine Diving Awards 2023 takes place in April, at the stage of the Marine Diving Fair 2024 being held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. Destinations, instructors, and diving shops that ranked highly in all eight categories, including Seas Worth Diving Into, Seas to Visit in the Future, Outstanding Professional Divers, and Best Diving Shops, are honoured during this time.
The Maldives, which represents approximately 5% of the world’s coral reefs, boasts hundreds of diving sites and is home to over 2,000 marine species. Moreover, it is one of the few regions in the world where you can observe manta rays and whale sharks year-round.
Japan is a significant market for the Maldives. Prior to the pandemic, Japan was the ninth top tourist market to the Maldives. From January to March this year, 9,333 Japanese tourists arrived in the Maldives, compared to 2,271 in the same period last year. This 310% increase in arrivals compared to last year signals a great boost to the Maldives tourism industry. Japan is currently ranked 15th in tourist arrivals.
