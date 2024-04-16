Uncategorized
Soneva Secret whispers: Bespoke luxury unveiled in Haa Dhaalu Atoll
Soneva, the hospitality group synonymous with sustainable luxury, has unveiled its newest masterpiece: Soneva Secret. Nestled in the Maldives’ pristine Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Soneva Secret promises an unparalleled level of bespoke experiences.
Three decades in the making, the resort elevates personalized service to new heights. Accessible by seaplane or speedboat, Soneva Secret boasts 14 stunning beach and overwater villas. These havens seamlessly blend with the breathtaking natural beauty, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.
Unparalleled Service and Bespoke Culinary Experiences
Guests are treated to unparalleled attention with dedicated teams assigned to each villa. A “barefoot guardian” and “barefoot assistant” cater to every need, while a private chef curates bespoke menus for in-villa dining or unforgettable al fresco experiences at scenic island locations.
Six unique villa types are available, including the Crusoe and Castaway Villas, meticulously designed to harmonize with the untouched environment. Encounters with manta rays, dolphins, and even whale sharks promise unforgettable memories.
Luxury Beyond Accommodation
Soneva Secret goes beyond luxurious accommodations. Guests can embark on curated experiences, from indulging in gourmet delights at the unique “Out of This World” dining tower to enjoying toes-in-the-sand dining at the “So Primitive” firepit.
The resort’s central hub, The Living Room, offers casual dining, a well-stocked library, a boutique, and Soneva’s renowned ice cream, chocolate, cheese, and charcuterie rooms.
Tailored Adventures and Sustainability Efforts
Guests can choose from a variety of tailored tours and experiences, from sunset dolphin cruises to guided snorkeling with marine biologists. The resort’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its construction and operations. Fresh herbs and vegetables are grown on-site, promoting a paddock-to-plate dining experience. Additionally, Soneva Secret utilizes water production facilities and solar energy to minimize its environmental footprint.
Partnering with the Soneva Foundation Coral Restoration project, the resort houses a coral nursery, actively contributing to the rejuvenation of the marine ecosystem. Environmentally conscious mosquito traps ensure a comfortable stay while protecting the local environment.
Soneva Secret offers a haven of bespoke luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences, all while prioritizing the preservation of its idyllic island setting.
Featured
A blissful island Easter celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Experience unique and enriching getaways at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, as the luxury resort unveils exciting benefits for family getaway packages launching this season. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ethereal charm of the Maldives.
Nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives seamlessly blends eco-friendly architecture with contemporary sophistication, complemented by the untouched, rugged beauty of the Raa Atoll. Situated amidst miles of untouched marine life, Alila Kothaifaru invites guests to reconnect with nature in the most extraordinary ways. With spacious villas and private pools, guests can truly experience the essence of a getaway where luxury and adventure harmoniously coexist.
Surrounded by azure skies and the turquoise waters of the Raa Atoll, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers an idyllic setting for a family escape during the Easter break. Here, guests can unwind in luxurious, nature-immersed surroundings, embark on exciting adventures together, and indulge in unforgettable wellness and culinary experiences.
During Easter weekend, Play Alila will delight young guests with a diverse range of festive island-inspired activities, including Easter egg decorating, arts and crafts, face painting, and more. For those seeking relaxation, Spa Alila offers enticing packages for parents and children to enjoy quality bonding time.
For the adventurous souls, do not miss the chance to join our Sparkling Underwater Egg Hunt. Hidden throughout one of our nearby dive sites, these eggs hold a special surprise. The lucky diver who discovers the egg with a unique mark will win an exclusive clutch made of Swarovski crystal valued at EUR 1,800!
Embark on an Easter journey to remember at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Explore all of the Easter events and activities at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives here
Family Getaway Package
- Booking Period: Until 30 October 2024
- Stay Period: Until 25 December 2024
Experience a family holiday rich with memorable moments. From nature walks to energetic beach activities, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ offerings extend to the whole family. Indulge in a host of fun adventures together, or relax while your children participate in creative indoor and outdoor activities. Enjoy special family welcome amenities upon arrival, return seaplane transfers, daily full-board meals, and a special offer on wellness treatments. Experience the beauty of our island while creating lasting memories to be treasured!
Stay with us during the Easter period from 25-31 March 2024 and be treated to a wide range of festive island inspired activities such as Easter egg decorating, arts and crafts, egg hunting around the island and underwater, wellness offering, and many more!
For more information and reservations, please contact kothaifaru@alilahotels.com or visit alilahotels.com
News
Coca-Cola Maldives Celebrates the Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Winners
Coca-Cola Maldives is thrilled to announce the newest winners of its sensational promotional campaign. As we congratulate our lucky consumers, we also remind everyone that this incredible opportunity is only available until March 10, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to be the next big winner!
The latest to join the prestigious circle of winners are Aminath Shaheema from Thulusdhoo, Ranjith Kaanthal and Ahmed Afzal from Male. Each has won the coveted Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, a symbol of innovation and style, by simply enjoying their favourite Coca-Cola beverages.
Aminath, Ranjith, and Ahmed represent the joy and luck that Coca-Cola Maldives aims to bring to its loyal customers. Their success stories are not just about winning, but about the moments of happiness shared with every sip of our loved brands.
As we celebrate these winners, we invite you to join in the fun and excitement. Each purchase of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Orange, or Fanta Strawberry comes with the potential to discover a golden cap, which could lead to winning the highly anticipated smartphone prize. These products can be found across a wide array of retail locations, supermarkets, and shops throughout the country.
To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the code inside the cap, and send it via text to 2626 from their mobile phones. Every code represents a single entry, and participants are encouraged to enter as many times as they like. Coca-Cola Maldives is merging the pleasure of enjoying our beverages with the excitement of potential rewards, transforming each sip into an exhilarating adventure.
For more information and latest updates on Coca-Cola Maldives and the consumer promotion, follow @CocacolaMaldives on Facebook and Instagram.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for two categories in Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is thrilled to announce its nominations for the prestigious Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 under the “Maldives Resorts” and “Resort Pools” categories, reflecting its commitment to excellence in hospitality and leisure.
Kuda Villingili vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Impeccable service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a distinctive culinary experience with seven different restaurants serving 11 different cuisines all contribute to its promise of being the ideal island getaway for making priceless memories. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male, adds to its charm.
Stretching an impressive 150 meters, the resort’s swimming pool is the largest swimming pool in the Maldives, a testament to the epitome of luxury and indulgence. Guests can bask in the serenity of lush nature while lounging on sunbeds, seeking refuge in private, shaded cabanas, or challenging themselves to a swimming marathon. This impressive pool also facilitates harnessing the healing powers of water through a range of aqua wellness activities, such as aqua zumba, water aerobics, and many more, under the expert guidance of the recreation team. Families visiting Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives will delight in the separate, child-friendly pool, where little ones can splash and play in a safe and enjoyable environment.
A renowned award in the travel industry, the Travel & Leisure Awards are known for their exclusive determination by the discerning votes of Travel & Leisure readers. In this way, the awards are a true reflection of the exceptional quality and unparalleled experiences that the winners deliver, which include spas, hotels, cities, airports, trains, and more.
The public can now vote in the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024 until March 31, 2024. The reader-led approach allows travelers and enthusiasts to actively participate in recognizing and honoring excellence in the travel industry.
Kuda Villingili extends an invitation to all individuals to participate in its pursuit of industry recognition. Your votes will help the resort be recognized for its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Please take a moment to visit the official voting pages and cast your votes to support Kuda Villingili in achieving these remarkable milestones.
- Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resorts category
- Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resort Pools category
For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Trending
