Entertainment
Oaga Art Resort to host annual Kula Kula Festival 2024
Oaga Art Resort, Maldives, has announced the upcoming Kula Kula Festival, taking place from April 10th to 15th, 2024.
“Kula” translates to “colour” in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language. Kula Kula, with its playful repetition, signifies an abundance of colours. This vibrant celebration promises an immersive experience into Maldivian culture, pulsating with music, dance, visual arts, and a taste of the archipelago’s unique traditions. Building on the foundation of last year’s success, the 2024 Kula Kula Festival promises an even richer experience.
A Journey Through Festivities
The festival kicks off with the joyous Eid Al-Fitr celebration on April 10th. Savour the sizzling flavours of a Maldivian BBQ dinner infused with international influences, creating a delightful communal dining experience. Enhance your Eid celebration with a visit to our live Hedhikaa station, offering delectable Maldivian short eats and delicacies to enrich your palette.
Experience the soul-stirring sounds of local Boduberu drumming, a Maali parade combined with a small narration of Koadi, along with flash dances through the day, offering a captivating journey through the Maldivian Village. The local band Sky Rock is set to liven up the stage during sunset hour with surprise guests making the performance extra special.
A Visual Feast
Witness the artistic flair of Maldivian artists throughout the festival. Be present for the book launch by local artist Baburu Akuru and a captivating live wall mural creation by the local duo, Razzan & Hampu:
- Book Launch of ‘Baburu Akuru’ by Rafil Mohamed – Rafil Mohamed (a.k.a. Baburu Akuru) is an avid enthusiast of Maldivian culture and history, focusing mainly on folklore and the supernatural belief system prevalent among Maldivians since time immemorial. He has penned and published a book called ‘Baburu Akuru’ compiling his research, thoughts, and musings on the subject matter in January of 2023. The book is a collection of contemporary Dhivehi poems with English translations and backstories based mainly around Maldivian culture, history, folklore and the supernatural realm.
- Live Wall Mural by Razzan and Hampu – Mohamed Razzan Abdulla (Razzan) and Fathmath Hamna (Hampu) are a husband-wife artist duo based in Maldives. With over 7 years of experience, Razzan and Hampu both specialises in visual art. They primarily work with acrylics and water colour when it comes to smaller scale artwork, while for indoor and outdoor murals they prefer working with emulsion paint in bright, vibrant and joyful colours. They are also very versatile when it comes to digital art and combined, have completed countless illustrations for various resorts, corporations, NGOs, children’s books, and calendars to name a few.
A Celebration of Community
The Kula Kula Fair on April 11th offers a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans, live art demonstrations, and captivating performances. Participate in a variety of games, create recycled art at the Coral Live Station, or get a henna tattoo with a twist.
Throughout the week, guests can partake in a specially curated “Cocktail of the Day” showcasing Maldivian, Brazilian, and Indian delights.
Immerse Yourself in Music
The festival comes alive with music performances throughout the week. Sway to the rhythm of local talents, featuring Axsam and Alikko’s sun kissed beats, the soulful in-house duo Dumb and Dumber, the dynamic band called Sandpaper and the husky vocals of Mai accompanied by Muthrib. Local guitarists Adlee and Muad is also set to make an appearance, culminating in a special DJ night featuring DJ Afruh on April 12th and many more.
Unleashing Your Inner Artist
Embrace your creativity with the Tie-Dye experience available during the festival days. Travellers can personalise plain white t-shirts with the assistance of the resort’s art and vibe community, resulting in a unique memento of the festival.
The Kula Kula Festival at Oaga Art Resort promises an unforgettable experience, brimming with cultural exploration, artistic expression, and delightful culinary discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture.
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Indulge in Romantic Valentine’s Day Getaway at Seaside Finolhu Maldives
Nicole Scherzinger, the renowned singer, dancer, and former Pussycat Doll, along with her beau Thom Evans, celebrated Valentine’s Day in style with a luxurious retreat to the breathtaking Seaside Finolhu resort in the Maldives. The couple, known for their shared love of travel and adventure, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their romantic escapade in the picturesque Baa Atoll.
In a series of posts on her Instagram account, Nicole Scherzinger offered her followers a glimpse into their idyllic holiday. One photo depicted the couple basking in the Maldivian sunshine, with Scherzinger expressing gratitude for their time together in paradise. Another post showcased Scherzinger’s yoga prowess as she performed a headstand on the resort’s pristine sandbank, accompanied by a reflective caption on the balance of life.
The songstress also treated her followers to snapshots of her soaking up the sun at the private pool of their villa, radiating joy and relaxation. A video clip captured her embracing her inner “water baby,” reveling in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. Scherzinger didn’t forget the occasion, sharing a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message dedicated to Evans and their fans worldwide.
Thom Evans, a former rugby player turned model, echoed Scherzinger’s sentiments on his own Instagram account. Sharing moments from their Maldivian getaway, Evans marveled at the beauty of Seaside Finolhu, labeling it as “magic” and hinting at a future return to the tropical haven.
Seaside Finolhu Maldives, nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, is renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and luxurious accommodations. The resort offers a range of experiences, from indulgent spa treatments to thrilling water sports, promising an unforgettable retreat for discerning travelers like Scherzinger and Evans.
Nicole Scherzinger’s affinity for the Maldives is well-documented, with the singer having visited the tropical archipelago on multiple occasions. Each trip serves as a testament to her love for the destination’s natural beauty and serene atmosphere.
As the couple bids farewell to their Maldivian paradise, their Instagram posts stand as cherished memories of a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, inspiring wanderlust in their followers and cementing Seaside Finolhu Maldives as a premier destination for luxury travel and romance.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Hosts Electrifying Valentine’s Event, Paradise Pulse
Featured artists included UK BBC Radio 1 broadcaster and producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer-songwriter Shébani.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives celebrated love and entertainment in style with its inaugural Valentine’s event, Paradise Pulse, on February 14th, 2024. Living up to its commitment to becoming the premier entertainment destination in the South Malé Atoll, the event surpassed expectations, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Festive Atmosphere and Culinary Delights:
The evening kicked off with a lively cocktail party, where guests enjoyed refreshing drinks and mingled against a backdrop of stunning ocean views. Live performances by acclaimed Finnish saxophonist Jetro set the mood, creating an atmosphere buzzing with excitement.
Following the reception, guests indulged in a romantic beachside dinner featuring a delectable menu curated by Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s talented F&B and events team.
Star-Studded Performances:
The highlight of the evening was the world-class entertainment lineup, featuring renowned artists MatildaG, Shébani, DJ Jeremiah, and DJ Toni. Their dynamic performances kept the crowd energized and added to the vibrant atmosphere.
A Diverse and Memorable Celebration:
The event drew a diverse crowd, including locals, special guests from local media, and in-house guests, all united in celebrating love and enjoying the entertainment. Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s seamless service and upbeat atmosphere ensured a flawless execution, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.
Looking Ahead to More Exciting Events:
Paradise Pulse at Sun Siyam Olhuveli was a resounding success, celebrating love, music, and creating unforgettable memories. As the resort continues to elevate its entertainment offerings, guests can look forward to many more exciting events in the future.
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
