News
Maldivian to begin service between Seenu, Huvadhoo Atoll
Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, will launch a new domestic service under the South Connectivity Initiative, connecting Gan International Airport (GAN) in Seenu atoll and Kooddoo Airport (GKK) in Huvadhoo atoll twice weekly, from 29th October 2024.
South Connectivity is an initiative led by the government of Maldives, in collaboration with Maldivian, Addu International Airport, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation and the Ministry of Tourism, to deliver enhanced tourism connectivity and commercial links, supporting the development of the Southern Zone.
This initiative underscores Maldivian’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for both locals and tourists in the Maldives, marking a pivotal advancement in fostering a resilient tourism ecosystem that serves the interests of visitors and the local communities alike. The service between GAN and GKK facilitates a direct connection for arriving tourists to Gan International Airport via Sri Lankan Airlines, giving access to over 2,100 resort and guest house beds in Gaaf Alifu and Gaaf Dhaalu atoll. The new route will further support import/export trade for local businesses in the Southern Zone.
Ticket bookings for the service will be available from 4th April 2024, from Maldivian’s sales channels including the official website, mobile application, ticketing office and via sales agents, allowing travellers to plan and secure their journeys well in advance.
Entertainment
Oaga Art Resort to host annual Kula Kula Festival 2024
Oaga Art Resort, Maldives, has announced the upcoming Kula Kula Festival, taking place from April 10th to 15th, 2024.
“Kula” translates to “colour” in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language. Kula Kula, with its playful repetition, signifies an abundance of colours. This vibrant celebration promises an immersive experience into Maldivian culture, pulsating with music, dance, visual arts, and a taste of the archipelago’s unique traditions. Building on the foundation of last year’s success, the 2024 Kula Kula Festival promises an even richer experience.
A Journey Through Festivities
The festival kicks off with the joyous Eid Al-Fitr celebration on April 10th. Savour the sizzling flavours of a Maldivian BBQ dinner infused with international influences, creating a delightful communal dining experience. Enhance your Eid celebration with a visit to our live Hedhikaa station, offering delectable Maldivian short eats and delicacies to enrich your palette.
Experience the soul-stirring sounds of local Boduberu drumming, a Maali parade combined with a small narration of Koadi, along with flash dances through the day, offering a captivating journey through the Maldivian Village. The local band Sky Rock is set to liven up the stage during sunset hour with surprise guests making the performance extra special.
A Visual Feast
Witness the artistic flair of Maldivian artists throughout the festival. Be present for the book launch by local artist Baburu Akuru and a captivating live wall mural creation by the local duo, Razzan & Hampu:
- Book Launch of ‘Baburu Akuru’ by Rafil Mohamed – Rafil Mohamed (a.k.a. Baburu Akuru) is an avid enthusiast of Maldivian culture and history, focusing mainly on folklore and the supernatural belief system prevalent among Maldivians since time immemorial. He has penned and published a book called ‘Baburu Akuru’ compiling his research, thoughts, and musings on the subject matter in January of 2023. The book is a collection of contemporary Dhivehi poems with English translations and backstories based mainly around Maldivian culture, history, folklore and the supernatural realm.
- Live Wall Mural by Razzan and Hampu – Mohamed Razzan Abdulla (Razzan) and Fathmath Hamna (Hampu) are a husband-wife artist duo based in Maldives. With over 7 years of experience, Razzan and Hampu both specialises in visual art. They primarily work with acrylics and water colour when it comes to smaller scale artwork, while for indoor and outdoor murals they prefer working with emulsion paint in bright, vibrant and joyful colours. They are also very versatile when it comes to digital art and combined, have completed countless illustrations for various resorts, corporations, NGOs, children’s books, and calendars to name a few.
A Celebration of Community
The Kula Kula Fair on April 11th offers a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans, live art demonstrations, and captivating performances. Participate in a variety of games, create recycled art at the Coral Live Station, or get a henna tattoo with a twist.
Throughout the week, guests can partake in a specially curated “Cocktail of the Day” showcasing Maldivian, Brazilian, and Indian delights.
Immerse Yourself in Music
The festival comes alive with music performances throughout the week. Sway to the rhythm of local talents, featuring Axsam and Alikko’s sun kissed beats, the soulful in-house duo Dumb and Dumber, the dynamic band called Sandpaper and the husky vocals of Mai accompanied by Muthrib. Local guitarists Adlee and Muad is also set to make an appearance, culminating in a special DJ night featuring DJ Afruh on April 12th and many more.
Unleashing Your Inner Artist
Embrace your creativity with the Tie-Dye experience available during the festival days. Travellers can personalise plain white t-shirts with the assistance of the resort’s art and vibe community, resulting in a unique memento of the festival.
The Kula Kula Festival at Oaga Art Resort promises an unforgettable experience, brimming with cultural exploration, artistic expression, and delightful culinary discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture.
News
Embrace spirit of Eid al-Fitr at Hideaway Beach Resort
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to join in the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr with a vibrant programme of events from the 11th to the 13th of April 2024.
Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is a time cherished for its significance in bringing together loved ones, exchanging gifts, and indulging in traditional delicacies. At Hideaway, guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives with a variety of activities.
The festivities kick off with the ‘Bodu Mas’ parade, a beloved tradition symbolising the triumph of community unity. Guests will witness the captivating spectacle of a palm frond ‘Bodu Mas’ procession, paying homage to an ancient folklore of villagers overcoming challenges to catch a big fish.
Guests can savour the flavours of the season with a traditional local Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru and experience the enchantment of an Arabian fairytale evening on the 12th.
Additionally, from 11th until 13th Hideaway offers special discounts on spa therapies, water sports, floating breakfasts, Eid teas, and traditional shisha, ensuring an unforgettable Eid experience for all. Guests can enjoy these activities with their families, indulge in the local culture and experience these festivities that come round every Eid. The resort will also host special cocktail evenings at the Meeru Bar and Sunset Pool Café during these days from 17:00 to 18:00 hours.
After enjoying the excitement of the day, guests can enjoy a spectacular private dinner with a discounted price.
For more information on the Eid programme, click here.
News
Patina Maldives in final round for Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2024
Patina Maldives, the only Maldivian property on The Luxury Travel Advisor’s annual contest has made it to the final round.
Only two remain! The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor have voted round after round to help boost their favorite hotels to the final round of this year’s knock-out style contest of the Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World.
Patina Maldives, the winner of the southern hemisphere rounds is now facing off against Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets in Mexico, the winner of the western hemisphere rounds.
The luxury resort in North Male’ Atoll was the only Maldivian property picked as one of the 64 hotels from across the world in the bracket-style tournament.
Vote for Patina Maldives here.
