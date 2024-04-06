Maldivian to begin service between Seenu, Huvadhoo Atoll

Oaga Art Resort, Maldives, has announced the upcoming Kula Kula Festival, taking place from April 10th to 15th, 2024.

“Kula” translates to “colour” in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language. Kula Kula, with its playful repetition, signifies an abundance of colours. This vibrant celebration promises an immersive experience into Maldivian culture, pulsating with music, dance, visual arts, and a taste of the archipelago’s unique traditions. Building on the foundation of last year’s success, the 2024 Kula Kula Festival promises an even richer experience.

A Journey Through Festivities

The festival kicks off with the joyous Eid Al-Fitr celebration on April 10th. Savour the sizzling flavours of a Maldivian BBQ dinner infused with international influences, creating a delightful communal dining experience. Enhance your Eid celebration with a visit to our live Hedhikaa station, offering delectable Maldivian short eats and delicacies to enrich your palette.

Experience the soul-stirring sounds of local Boduberu drumming, a Maali parade combined with a small narration of Koadi, along with flash dances through the day, offering a captivating journey through the Maldivian Village. The local band Sky Rock is set to liven up the stage during sunset hour with surprise guests making the performance extra special.

A Visual Feast

Witness the artistic flair of Maldivian artists throughout the festival. Be present for the book launch by local artist Baburu Akuru and a captivating live wall mural creation by the local duo, Razzan & Hampu:

Book Launch of ‘Baburu Akuru’ by Rafil Mohamed – Rafil Mohamed (a.k.a. Baburu Akuru) is an avid enthusiast of Maldivian culture and history, focusing mainly on folklore and the supernatural belief system prevalent among Maldivians since time immemorial. He has penned and published a book called ‘Baburu Akuru’ compiling his research, thoughts, and musings on the subject matter in January of 2023. The book is a collection of contemporary Dhivehi poems with English translations and backstories based mainly around Maldivian culture, history, folklore and the supernatural realm.

Live Wall Mural by Razzan and Hampu – Mohamed Razzan Abdulla (Razzan) and Fathmath Hamna (Hampu) are a husband-wife artist duo based in Maldives. With over 7 years of experience, Razzan and Hampu both specialises in visual art. They primarily work with acrylics and water colour when it comes to smaller scale artwork, while for indoor and outdoor murals they prefer working with emulsion paint in bright, vibrant and joyful colours. They are also very versatile when it comes to digital art and combined, have completed countless illustrations for various resorts, corporations, NGOs, children’s books, and calendars to name a few.

A Celebration of Community

The Kula Kula Fair on April 11th offers a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans, live art demonstrations, and captivating performances. Participate in a variety of games, create recycled art at the Coral Live Station, or get a henna tattoo with a twist.

Throughout the week, guests can partake in a specially curated “Cocktail of the Day” showcasing Maldivian, Brazilian, and Indian delights.

Immerse Yourself in Music

The festival comes alive with music performances throughout the week. Sway to the rhythm of local talents, featuring Axsam and Alikko’s sun kissed beats, the soulful in-house duo Dumb and Dumber, the dynamic band called Sandpaper and the husky vocals of Mai accompanied by Muthrib. Local guitarists Adlee and Muad is also set to make an appearance, culminating in a special DJ night featuring DJ Afruh on April 12th and many more.

Unleashing Your Inner Artist

Embrace your creativity with the Tie-Dye experience available during the festival days. Travellers can personalise plain white t-shirts with the assistance of the resort’s art and vibe community, resulting in a unique memento of the festival.

The Kula Kula Festival at Oaga Art Resort promises an unforgettable experience, brimming with cultural exploration, artistic expression, and delightful culinary discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture.