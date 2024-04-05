News
Embrace spirit of Eid al-Fitr at Hideaway Beach Resort
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to join in the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr with a vibrant programme of events from the 11th to the 13th of April 2024.
Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is a time cherished for its significance in bringing together loved ones, exchanging gifts, and indulging in traditional delicacies. At Hideaway, guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives with a variety of activities.
The festivities kick off with the ‘Bodu Mas’ parade, a beloved tradition symbolising the triumph of community unity. Guests will witness the captivating spectacle of a palm frond ‘Bodu Mas’ procession, paying homage to an ancient folklore of villagers overcoming challenges to catch a big fish.
Guests can savour the flavours of the season with a traditional local Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru and experience the enchantment of an Arabian fairytale evening on the 12th.
Additionally, from 11th until 13th Hideaway offers special discounts on spa therapies, water sports, floating breakfasts, Eid teas, and traditional shisha, ensuring an unforgettable Eid experience for all. Guests can enjoy these activities with their families, indulge in the local culture and experience these festivities that come round every Eid. The resort will also host special cocktail evenings at the Meeru Bar and Sunset Pool Café during these days from 17:00 to 18:00 hours.
After enjoying the excitement of the day, guests can enjoy a spectacular private dinner with a discounted price.
For more information on the Eid programme, click here.
News
Patina Maldives in final round for Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World 2024
Patina Maldives, the only Maldivian property on The Luxury Travel Advisor’s annual contest has made it to the final round.
Only two remain! The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor have voted round after round to help boost their favorite hotels to the final round of this year’s knock-out style contest of the Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World.
Patina Maldives, the winner of the southern hemisphere rounds is now facing off against Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets in Mexico, the winner of the western hemisphere rounds.
The luxury resort in North Male’ Atoll was the only Maldivian property picked as one of the 64 hotels from across the world in the bracket-style tournament.
Vote for Patina Maldives here.
Honeymoon
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.
Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.
Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses
With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!
Cement your love with Ocean Promises
At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.
The Sun-Kissed Language of Love
For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.
Reignite the Flames of Passion
Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?
Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.
Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.
Meditation
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the charming boutique hideaway in the Maldives, has announced a special celebration for International Yoga Day with exclusive sessions led by renowned Ashtanga yoga instructor, Tommy Meneses.
During his visit to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef from June 21st to June 23rd, Tommy will lead a series of exclusive yoga sessions, including Power Vinyasa Yoga and Ashtanga yoga special classes. Guests can immerse themselves in the naturally playful atmosphere of the Maldives, engaging in sunrise and sunset yoga sessions that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul.
International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on June 21st, is a day dedicated to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through the practice of yoga. At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests will have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga against the backdrop of the charming island’s breathtaking scenery.
Tommy, an esteemed Ashtanga yoga instructor hailing from Ecuador, brings a wealth of experience from his yoga journey across Malaysia, India, Nepal and Indonesia. Having completed his yoga training at S-VYASA Yoga University in India, Tommy is renowned for his dynamic teaching style and deep understanding of yoga philosophy.
Not only is Tommy a seasoned yoga practitioner, but he is also a dedicated Yoga and Education volunteer in countries such as Laos, Indonesia and Nepal, empowering communities through yoga practice. With a focus on talented young individuals, Tommy provides them with the skills and tools necessary for personal and professional development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tommy to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. “His expertise and passion for yoga perfectly align with our commitment to offering guests transformative experiences in our tropical paradise.”
In addition to yoga sessions, guests can indulge in the resort’s luxurious amenities, from pristine beaches to world-class dining options, making their stay at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef truly unforgettable.
