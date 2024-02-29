News
Maldivian Airlines Announces New Service to Colombo, Sri Lanka
Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, has announced the launch of its new service to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Starting April 25th, 2024, Maldivian will operate two weekly flights between Malé and Colombo, on Thursdays and Saturdays. This new route offers convenient travel options for business and leisure travelers seeking seamless connectivity between the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
“We have long awaited the opportunity to serve Colombo and connect the Maldives and Sri Lanka more closely,” said Mr. Ibrahim Iyas, Managing Director of Maldivian. “This expansion strengthens our international network and commitment to connecting the Maldives to the world.”
Colombo, with its rich history, diverse culture, and thriving business scene, is a valuable addition to Maldivian’s growing network. The new route is expected to promote cultural and economic exchange between the two nations.
Ticket bookings for the new Colombo route are now open on Maldivian’s website, mobile app, and ticketing office, allowing travelers to plan their journeys well in advance.
The flights will be operated by A320 aircraft, departing Malé on Thursdays and Saturdays at 19:35 and arriving in Colombo at 21:35. The return flights will depart Colombo on the same days at 22:35 and arrive in Malé at 23:25 (all times local).
This convenient schedule caters to both leisure and business travelers, offering the possibility of weekend trips. Passengers can also connect to Maldivian’s extensive domestic network of 16 destinations.
Maldivian invites travelers to experience their exciting new route to Colombo. Visit their website (https://maldivian.aero/) for more information and to book your flights.
News
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Continues its Commitment to Social Impact: Renews Partnership with “Mom’s Aid” for Second Year
In alignment with Mom’s Aid’s dedication to ending poverty and domestic abuse, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi reaffirms its commitment to creating positive change in the lives of women in the Maldives.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi proudly declares its sustained partnership with Mom’s Aid, a national charity dedicated to eradicating poverty and domestic abuse faced by women in the Maldives. Continuing their collaboration for the second consecutive year, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi wholeheartedly supports Mom’s Aid’s vision of fostering safety and security for women through crucial resources, funding, legal assistance, shelter, and mental health services.
About Mom’s Aid
A distinguished national charity, Mom’s Aid is devoted to ending violence and poverty faced by women. Their mission is to guide and motivate women in the Maldives towards a society where domestic abuse is not tolerated, and women can live free from the threat of violence and poverty.
In 2022 alone, Mom’s Aid provided assistance to over 840 families through various programmes and campaigns.
Supporting Survivors
Mom’s Aid offers a range of specialist and confidential services to survivors, including accommodation, community outreach support, independent advocacy, and support for children. Emergency shelter is provided for women and children escaping domestic abuse, along with legal help to ensure their safety. The charity is also committed to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness through education and affordable mental health care.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s Commitment
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is proud to collaborate with Mom’s Aid in the following programs:
- Back to School Drive: Fostering chilren’s access to education regardless of socio-economic conditions, the back to school drive focuses on providing school essentials to families. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has extended its support and joined this programme.
- Ramadan Aid: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has vowed to facilitate this annual project where essential resources, care baskets and food items are distributed to over 300 vulnerable families.
- Toy Donation: Additionally, the Island resort has also donated toys to the charity.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Partners with Savvy Sleep to Encourage Guests to Sleep Better
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, partners with Savvy Sleep to introduce ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ This manual is designed to guide families through every step to ensure they get the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve while enjoying quality time in the Maldives.
Vacations often symbolize rest and rejuvenation, promising cherished memories. However for children, travel may pose unique challenges when it comes time to fall asleep at night. Designed to provide parents with expert guidance and essential amenities to help the children and babies sleep better, the manual will assist children in drifting off into dreamland through a trove of innovative sleep-inducing activities. Crafted by the team at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hospitality wellness, and pediatric sleep specialists from Savvy Sleep, the dreamy sleep-recommended activities span from beachfront bedtime stories and stargazing to yoga nidra, encouraging children to create dream journals.
Savvy Sleep is led by Isabel and Sara, two passionate pediatric sleep specialists who are dedicated to helping families worldwide achieve the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve. Their methods are based on research-backed techniques that encourage positive sleep associations and help children fall asleep and stay asleep on their own.
“Empowering travelers to sleep well reinforces our commitment to guest well-being and the growing understanding that sleep impacts everything from productivity to overall happiness. From our Heavenly® Bed, lavender balm bedside amenities to the addition of our Sleep Well Menu, we believe nothing restores your mind and body like restful sleep,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “We are thrilled to have partners like Savvy Sleep who share our commitment and can amplify our mission to raise awareness about the benefits of a better sleep during and after their stay with us,” he added.
“At Savvy Sleep, we believe that parents should have access to the methods necessary to enhance their child’s sleep quality, and we are committed to helping you and your family get the restful and rejuvenating sleep you deserve,” said Isabel and Sara, founders and pediatric sleep experts from Savvy Sleep. “We are delighted to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, providing support as you work towards your sleep goals to meet the unique needs of each family,” they added.
Travelers may visit westin-maldives.com for further information on the five-star family resort, and bookings can be made at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Spotlights Its Culinary Maestro Executive Chef Nitin and His Gut Healing Thali Dinner Experience
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally playful ambiance and exceptional hospitality, proudly shines a spotlight on its esteemed Executive Chef Nitin and his special gut healing and immunity boosting Thali Dinner Experience.
With an impressive tenure of three years with the Vilu Reef resort team, Chef Nitin has continuously elevated culinary experiences, setting new standards of excellence. Chef Nitin’s culinary prowess extends beyond accolades, as demonstrated by his unique approach to crafting a special Thali dinner experience that showcases North Indian cuisines, combining authenticity and health.
The Thali incorporates a unique blend of Indian and herb spices, including turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, black pepper, coriander, clove, mac, cinnamon, fenugreek, asafetida, ashwagandha, cow desi ghee, saffron, cardamom, and more. This combination not only boosts immunity but is also beneficial for the intestine and gut. This dinner experience, carefully curated with meticulously chosen ingredients, reflects Chef Nitin’s belief in the Spice Health Concept, emphasizing the overall health benefits of each component.
Chef Nitin shares, “Our special Thali dinner is more than a meal; it’s a journey for your healthy intestine. We believe in using a combination of Indian and other unique herb spices to boost immunity, promote gut health, and enhance overall well-being.”
The special Thali dinner is available at The Spice restaurant every Wednesday for USD90 per person and it includes:
Table Amenities – A Journey for Your Healthy Intestine:
- Pineapple Relish: Rich in antioxidants and bromelain enzyme, aiding in heart health and reducing inflammation.
- Beetroot, Clove Fruit Vinegar Chutney: High in fiber, promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut, and containing good sugars for internal healing.
- Black Garlic Yoghurt: With prebiotic properties, stimulating appetite and contributing to gut health.
Amuse Bouche: Regenerate Your Body
- Gluten-Free Pani Puri with 03 Different Shots
- Tangy Green Apple and Mint Water: Rich in Vitamins A & C, acting as antioxidants to prevent cancer cell formation.
- Beetroot and Basil Water: Anti-inflammatory properties for rejuvenation.
- Young Turmeric Water: Antioxidant-rich, aiding the body in combating inflammation.
Even after more than two decades in the industry, Chef Nitin’s unwavering passion for food and service remains palpable, creating an atmosphere where his love for the culinary arts is almost tangible. Chef Nitin graciously extends beyond the confines of his kitchen to engage with guests at each restaurant in Vilu Reef, actively seeking their feedback to ensure a delightful dining experience for everyone in his restaurant. His warm and friendly demeanour shines through as he provides personalized attention to guests with special requests, consistently delivering with a joyful spirit. Chef Nitin’s passion is evident not only in his culinary creations but also in his generous willingness to share his recipes with guests. With a genuine concern for customer feedback, he embraces opportunities for improvement, continuously striving to elevate and refine his cuisines for the utmost satisfaction of his guests.
Hailing from a distinguished career that spans across the culinary landscapes of Germany, France, U.S.A, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Jamaica, Maldives, and Thailand, Chef Nitin’s global culinary odyssey has bestowed upon him a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
Chef Nitin’s journey is punctuated by prestigious accolades, including the title of the 2nd Best Chef in the India Chapter at the Bocuse d’Or 2012 World Chef’s Championship. His commitment to culinary excellence is evident through his participation in workshops with luminaries like the revered French 3 Michelin stars Chef George Blanc. Additionally, his collaborations with Italian 2 Michelin star Chef Fabrizio Marino and German 2 Michelin star Chef Gassner Rainer further highlight his dedication to the craft.
A proud member of the Indian Federation of Culinary Association and a certified trainer from Carlson Hotel Worldwide, Chef Nitin’s influence extends beyond his culinary prowess. His commitment to innovation and excellence is complemented by a passion for nurturing talent, making him not only a Head Chef but a dynamic force within the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef family.
For three years, Chef Nitin has been the guiding force behind our culinary endeavors, elevating the resort’s dining experiences to unparalleled levels. His leadership and dedication have truly made a lasting mark, shaping Sun Siyam Vilu Reef as a beacon of culinary brilliance.
