Michelin-Starred Chef Kazuo Harada Brings Culinary Fusion to Patina Maldives
Get ready for a taste sensation! Patina Maldives welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Kazuo Harada for an exclusive residency at KŌEN restaurant from March 12th to 16th, 2024.
Chef Harada is renowned for his innovative fusion cuisine, blending Japanese tradition with his Brazilian heritage. Guests can embark on a unique culinary journey as Chef Harada curates a series of exclusive omakase dinners. Omakase translates to “entrust” in Japanese, and these dinners will showcase the chef’s mastery, with each meticulously prepared dish a harmonious blend of Japanese flavors and Brazilian flair.
Drawing inspiration from his exploration of local Maldivian ingredients, Chef Harada promises a menu unlike any other, offering a truly unique dining experience.
Born to a Japanese father and Brazilian mother, Chef Harada’s passion for food stems from his grandfather, who owned a successful oriental restaurant in São Paulo’s Liberdade district. His culinary journey began at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in São Paulo and continued with enriching experiences in Japan and Dubai. Recently honored as Chef of the Year 2023/2024 by Veja Comer & Beber, Chef Harada is a true culinary luminary.
Chef Harada joins a prestigious group of culinary stars hosted by Patina Maldives, including Michelin-starred Chef Bo Bech. Chef Bech delighted guests in January and will return in September to showcase the Nordic culinary movement at KŌEN. These renowned chefs represent culinary excellence, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience that transcends borders and celebrates the artistry of global cuisine.
Joy Island hosts first Gourmet Week with Chef Roberto Valbuzzi
Joy Island has successfully hosted its first Gourmet Week appointment with the young and talented Chef Roberto Valbuzzi from 30 September to 9 October 2023.
The well-known Italian television personality Chef Valbuzzi strives to combine contemporary cooking techniques with family-passed culinary traditions to produce culinary masterpieces in the Lake Maggiore region. As a result, he was given the title of Territory Ambassador on the Gambero Rosso 2023/2024 Lombardy guide.
Arrival of Chef Valbuzzi has delighted the guests of Joy Island with a culinary experience that was inspired by Crotto Valtellina, creating menu items that resonates with his artistic persona. Ranging from typical Italian “Sciatt” to dishes that mix tradition and innovation, the aim is above all to enhance Italian food and wine heritage, well represented in Joy Island which even boasts a dairy in the resort.
The Cocoon Collection gastronomic weeks events always pledge an unforgettable culinary experience, loyal to Italian tradition and philosophy but full of creative ideas.
Kandolhu Maldives announces extraordinary collaboration with renowned Chef Yoni Saada
Celebrated for his expertise in Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Yoni Saada will be gracing the island from 13th -18th November 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for our guests on the island.
Yoni Saada, the son, and grandson of esteemed Marais butchers, ventured into the culinary world early on at 19, he started by pursuing studies of cuisine and bakery at Ferrandi in Paris. In 2006, at 25, he opened his very first restaurant “Osmose”, and became renowned after participating in the TV show Top Chef show in 2013. The same year, he opened “Miniatures”, a semi-gourmet restaurant of French tapas. In 2014, his new project “Bagnard” was selected Project of the Year by the Gault & Millau guide. Yoni Saada also received the 2014 Young Talent prize.
This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Yoni Saada continues with the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable moments for our guests, assuring a culinary experience that stands unparalelled. Moreover, a handpicked array of Chef Yoni Saada’s exceptional creations will become a beloved addition to the Olive menu, extending the opportunity for future guests to relish and savour his culinary mastery long after the exclusive event has concluded.
Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler
Hurawalhi Maldives, the adults-only paradise located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, is set to welcome Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler to collaborate with Hurawalhi’s very own Executive Chef Harshal Antil to create culinary masterpieces at Hurawalhi’s world famous 5.8 Undersea restaurant.
Chef Dominik Kappeler, chef and owner of Munich’s celebrated dining destination Showroom, was born to a restaurant-owning family and in the culinary world his name is synonymous with excellence and innovation. The bespoke menus will incorporate local ingredients picked from Hurawalhi’s organic gardens and will emphasise Kappeler’s playful style with an elevated twist to inspire discerning palates.
“I am honoured to be the guest chef at Hurawalhi Maldives. The beauty of this tropical paradise is a perfect canvas for our culinary creations,” says Chef Dominik Kappeler, “Collaborating with the talented Chef Harshal Antil and the remarkable team at Hurawalhi promises to be an unforgettable experience, and I am eager to bring a taste of Showroom to the resort.”
Apart from this exciting culinary partnership, Hurawalhi Maldives will host Sommelier Christophe Pelaud showcasing a palette of Moët Hennessy exquisite selection and Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak. Together with Hurawalhi’s resident sommelier team, they will curate a delightful selection of champagnes and wines from around the world to impeccably complement Chef Dominik Kappeler’s menus.
Sommelier Christophe Pelaud is originally from France and travelled all over the world gaining over 35 years of experience including training in several three Michelin star restaurants in Paris. Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak started her career in Budapest’s hospitality scene, today she has over 15 years of professional experience.
