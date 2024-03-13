Food
Culinary Artistry Takes Center Stage at Kandolhu Maldives with Renowned Spanish Chef Begoña Rodrigo
Kandolhu Maldives announces an exceptional culinary collaboration with the renowned Spanish chef, Begoña Rodrigo. From April 12th to 16th, 2024, guests at the luxurious resort will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in Chef Rodrigo’s extraordinary creations.
Chef Begoña Rodrigo, a self-taught artist hailing from Valencia, Spain, brings a unique perspective to the culinary world. Her passion for food is evident in her masterful techniques and the artistic flair she brings to each dish. A testament to her dedication, Chef Rodrigo was the winner of the inaugural Top Chef TV show in Spain and has continued to garner acclaim through her work on shows like The Last Supper and El comidista.
This exclusive residency at Olive, Kandolhu’s modern Mediterranean restaurant, promises an unparalleled dining experience. Guests can expect Chef Rodrigo’s signature defined flavors, exquisite presentations, and masterful technique to elevate their culinary journey. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Chef Rodrigo’s exceptional approach to food, a fusion of taste and innovation.
Beyond the culinary delights, Kandolhu Maldives offers guests a haven of raw luxury and intuitive service. Nestled amidst a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life, the resort provides a variety of dining options to complement any vacation style.
For discerning travelers seeking a fusion of culinary artistry, authentic hospitality, and unparalleled luxury, Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Begoña Rodrigo’s collaboration presents an unforgettable experience.
Cooking
Michelin-Starred Chef Kazuo Harada Brings Culinary Fusion to Patina Maldives
Get ready for a taste sensation! Patina Maldives welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Kazuo Harada for an exclusive residency at KŌEN restaurant from March 12th to 16th, 2024.
Chef Harada is renowned for his innovative fusion cuisine, blending Japanese tradition with his Brazilian heritage. Guests can embark on a unique culinary journey as Chef Harada curates a series of exclusive omakase dinners. Omakase translates to “entrust” in Japanese, and these dinners will showcase the chef’s mastery, with each meticulously prepared dish a harmonious blend of Japanese flavors and Brazilian flair.
Drawing inspiration from his exploration of local Maldivian ingredients, Chef Harada promises a menu unlike any other, offering a truly unique dining experience.
Born to a Japanese father and Brazilian mother, Chef Harada’s passion for food stems from his grandfather, who owned a successful oriental restaurant in São Paulo’s Liberdade district. His culinary journey began at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in São Paulo and continued with enriching experiences in Japan and Dubai. Recently honored as Chef of the Year 2023/2024 by Veja Comer & Beber, Chef Harada is a true culinary luminary.
Chef Harada joins a prestigious group of culinary stars hosted by Patina Maldives, including Michelin-starred Chef Bo Bech. Chef Bech delighted guests in January and will return in September to showcase the Nordic culinary movement at KŌEN. These renowned chefs represent culinary excellence, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience that transcends borders and celebrates the artistry of global cuisine.
Food
Love Takes Flight: Michelin-Starred Space Restaurant Offers Proposals Among the Stars
In a groundbreaking move that redefines the meaning of “romantic getaway,” ApoteoSurprise, a Parisian agency specializing in extravagant proposals, is launching a unique service: an intimate dinner for two in space, culminating in a breathtaking proposal at an altitude of 35 kilometers.
Starting in 2025, lovebirds can embark on this unforgettable experience aboard a specially designed space capsule lifted by a stratospheric balloon. This futuristic capsule boasts top-notch amenities and a central table elegantly set, reminiscent of the finest Parisian restaurants.
Upon arrival at the spaceport, the couple will be greeted by their pilot and ushered into the capsule. There, they’ll be introduced to StellarEmbrace, an AI-powered robot designed to enhance their experience. Equipped with advanced technology, StellarEmbrace will personalize their journey, addressing the woman by name and presenting her with a bouquet of roses before announcing their gourmet space dinner.
As the helium-filled balloon gently lifts the capsule, the couple will be treated to breathtaking 360° views of our planet through the panoramic windows. Reaching an altitude above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere, they’ll witness the curvature of the Earth, the mesmerizing blue halo, and the vast expanse of space, experiencing the profound “overview effect” that astronauts often describe.
Throughout their three-hour journey, StellarEmbrace will serve a delectable five-course meal prepared by a renowned French Michelin-starred chef, accompanied by specially chosen wines and champagne. A curated playlist featuring iconic space-themed songs will further elevate the experience.
Adding a touch of playful anticipation, StellarEmbrace will “interrupt” the meal before dessert, reminding the man of a forgotten item. A luminous box requiring a secret code for access will appear, prompting the man to unlock it. Inside, nestled in a luxurious case, lies an engagement ring. With the breathtaking backdrop of space as his witness, the man can then pop the question, sealing their love story under the starry expanse.
As the capsule gently descends back to Earth, the newly engaged couple will be presented with a recording of their entire adventure, capturing every special moment from their arrival to their emotional farewell.
This extraordinary service, priced at 750,000 euros, offers an unparalleled opportunity for couples to celebrate their love in a truly out-of-this-world setting. ApoteoSurprise is poised to redefine the landscape of romantic experiences, allowing love stories to take flight among the stars.
Food
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives Unveils Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella: A Culinary Oasis Redefining Luxury Dining
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives is poised to elevate the culinary scene with the inauguration of Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella on February 18th, 2024.
Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives exudes sophistication, authenticity, and timelessness. With meticulous attention to detail, from the culinary offerings to the ambiance, the restaurant promises a dining experience tailored for aficionados of life’s finest pleasures. Embracing the beauty of nature, Mediterraneo infuses its space and cuisine with a raw essence that transcends mere ingredients.
Chef Jeffrey Vella shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are passionate about food. Mediterraneo will tantalize your senses, combining the beauty of our surroundings with exquisite artisanal creations.”
The restaurant merges ancient traditions with modern flair, creating an enduring experience that goes beyond gourmet dining. Rooted in earthy tones and warm textures, the ambiance fosters a deep connection to nature, enhancing the sensory journey of each culinary creation. Infused with The Taj’s renowned hospitality, Mediterraneo promises warmth, comfort, and exceptional experiences for guests.
The launch event on February 18th, 2024, promises an evening of gastronomic delight amidst the picturesque setting of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives. Guests will indulge in Chef Vella’s signature dishes, meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of Mediterranean culinary artistry.
Chef Jeffrey Vella’s extraordinary menu features standout dishes such as seared scallops with smoked lemon gel, classic risotto with pecorino pesto, and pan-seared tuna with smoked cucumber velouté. These offerings, alongside a carefully curated selection, ensure an unforgettable dining experience that redefines luxury in the Maldives.
Mediterraneo by Jeffrey Vella invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey of taste and indulgence, where the azure waters of the Indian Ocean meet the flavors of the Mediterranean. This culinary venture promises to be a beacon of gastronomic brilliance, setting a new standard for luxury dining in the Maldives.
