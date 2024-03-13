Culinary Artistry Takes Center Stage at Kandolhu Maldives with Renowned Spanish Chef Begoña Rodrigo

In a groundbreaking move that redefines the meaning of “romantic getaway,” ApoteoSurprise, a Parisian agency specializing in extravagant proposals, is launching a unique service: an intimate dinner for two in space, culminating in a breathtaking proposal at an altitude of 35 kilometers.

Starting in 2025, lovebirds can embark on this unforgettable experience aboard a specially designed space capsule lifted by a stratospheric balloon. This futuristic capsule boasts top-notch amenities and a central table elegantly set, reminiscent of the finest Parisian restaurants.

Upon arrival at the spaceport, the couple will be greeted by their pilot and ushered into the capsule. There, they’ll be introduced to StellarEmbrace, an AI-powered robot designed to enhance their experience. Equipped with advanced technology, StellarEmbrace will personalize their journey, addressing the woman by name and presenting her with a bouquet of roses before announcing their gourmet space dinner.

As the helium-filled balloon gently lifts the capsule, the couple will be treated to breathtaking 360° views of our planet through the panoramic windows. Reaching an altitude above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere, they’ll witness the curvature of the Earth, the mesmerizing blue halo, and the vast expanse of space, experiencing the profound “overview effect” that astronauts often describe.

Throughout their three-hour journey, StellarEmbrace will serve a delectable five-course meal prepared by a renowned French Michelin-starred chef, accompanied by specially chosen wines and champagne. A curated playlist featuring iconic space-themed songs will further elevate the experience.

Adding a touch of playful anticipation, StellarEmbrace will “interrupt” the meal before dessert, reminding the man of a forgotten item. A luminous box requiring a secret code for access will appear, prompting the man to unlock it. Inside, nestled in a luxurious case, lies an engagement ring. With the breathtaking backdrop of space as his witness, the man can then pop the question, sealing their love story under the starry expanse.

As the capsule gently descends back to Earth, the newly engaged couple will be presented with a recording of their entire adventure, capturing every special moment from their arrival to their emotional farewell.

This extraordinary service, priced at 750,000 euros, offers an unparalleled opportunity for couples to celebrate their love in a truly out-of-this-world setting. ApoteoSurprise is poised to redefine the landscape of romantic experiences, allowing love stories to take flight among the stars.