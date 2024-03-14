News
Kuramathi Eco Centre and Rasdhu Blue Tide Swimming School joined hands to Inspire Young Minds
Kuramathi Eco Centre and Rasdhu Blue Tide Swimming School joined hands to host an educational event aimed at instilling love for marine life and environmental conservation in children aged 5-12. This collaborative effort was driven by a shared passion for protecting our oceans and educating the next generation about the importance of marine conservation.
The day began with an engaging presentation on manta rays, captivating the children’s attention and sparking their curiosity about these fascinating creatures. The enthusiasm among the young participants was palpable as they eagerly learned information about the marine ecosystem and its inhabitants. The agenda expanded to include a discussion on the sperm whale skeleton housed at the Eco Centre. This addition further enriched the children’s understanding of marine biodiversity and the interconnectedness of ocean ecosystems.
The highlight of the event was the snorkelling adventure where students aged 8-12 geared up to explore the underwater world alongside manta rays, younger children aged 5-7 remained at Kuramathi Eco Centre, where they had the opportunity to observe plankton through a microscope with the guidance of Mohammed Aleem – Senior Eco Centre Coordinator. This hands-on activity allowed them to gain a deeper appreciation for the intricate beauty of marine life on a microscopic level.
Under the guidance of Sara Scroglieri Resident Marine Biologist at Kuramathi, children had the chance to snorkel with manta rays but also actively participated in collecting plankton samples for further examination under the microscope. This immersive experience not only fostered a sense of wonder but also instilled a sense of responsibility towards protecting our oceans and marine ecosystems.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all participants and speakers for their invaluable contributions to the event’s success. All participants were presented with certificates of participation, serving as a testament to their commitment to marine conservation and environmental stewardship. Kuramathi Eco Centre and Rasdhu Blue Tide Swimming School are proud to have inspired and empowered the next generation of environmental champions and look forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to protect our oceans for generations to come.
Villa Resorts Unveils New Luxury Flagship Resort: Villa Haven
Villa Resorts proudly announces the upcoming opening of its new luxury resort, Villa Haven, in the picturesque South Ari Atoll. This 73-villa haven marks a significant milestone for Villa Resorts, signifying its foray into the realm of luxury accommodations.
Designed for the Discerning Traveler
Drawing inspiration from the island’s pristine beaches and lush greenery, Villa Haven caters to a specific clientele – the “Simple Sybarites.” These discerning travelers appreciate understated luxury and prioritize experiences over extravagance. The resort itself embodies this philosophy, seamlessly blending understated elegance with the natural beauty of its surroundings.
A Haven for Relaxation and Reconnection
Designed as a sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with nature, Villa Haven blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. This holistic retreat fosters an atmosphere of serenity and tranquility, perfect for guests seeking rejuvenation. Each of the 73 exquisite sea-facing villas boasts a private pool, creating an intimate and secluded island experience.
Sustainable Luxury with Local Flair
The resort’s design celebrates the raw beauty of the Maldivian landscape while showcasing indigenous craftsmanship. Sustainable materials are used extensively, reflecting Villa Resorts’ commitment to responsible practices.
Haven Reserve: The Epitome of Opulence
Nestled amidst the island’s expanse is Haven Reserve, the epitome of luxury at Villa Haven. This three-bedroom villa boasts three private pools, including the Maldives’ largest private pool, stretching an impressive 40 meters. Interiors feature a harmonious blend of soft lighting from chandeliers and the rustic charm of raw furnishings. Haven Reserve redefines luxury, offering a sanctuary where indulgence meets tranquility. Perfectly suited for families and friends, it promises an unparalleled experience in paradise.
Culinary Delights Await
Villa Haven offers a diverse range of dining options to tantalize even the most discerning palate. Husk, the resort’s signature restaurant, celebrates simplicity and authenticity. Dishes are meticulously prepared over open coconut husks, showcasing traditional methods with a modern twist. The Olive caters to casual dining with a market-style setting for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Yuzu, perched above the crystal-clear waters, offers a taste of Japan with breathtaking ocean views.
Experience Paradise at Villa Haven
To learn more about Villa Haven and its offerings, visit villaresorts.com/villa-haven
Atmosphere Core Receives Six World Travel Awards Nominations
Leading Maldives Hospitality Company Acknowledged For Excellence
Atmosphere Core has earned coveted recognition in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024 with nominations for six resorts within the three brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. These nominations signify Atmosphere Core’s commitment to exceeding expectations and setting industry standards within the hospitality sector.
The Ozen Collection shines brightly with OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI vying for the title of Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024, while OZEN LIFE MAADHOO competes for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024. Notably, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI secured this same recognition in 2023, and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO achieved an impressive 2nd Place for Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort last year.
COLOURS OF OBLU adds to the celebratory atmosphere with two nominations. OBLU SELECT Sangeli is a contender for Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2024, and OBLU SELECT Lobigili is vying for Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024, building on its 2nd Place achievement in 2023.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts rounds out the nominations with both its properties securing recognition. VARU by Atmosphere, the five-star resort embodying the essence of the Maldives, is nominated for the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort 2024, having triumphed in the same category in 2023. Atmosphere Kanifushi is nominated for Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2024, extending its winning streak in this category for an impressive four years, from 2020 to 2023.
Considered the hallmark of excellence within the travel industry, the World Travel Awards celebrate organizations that consistently elevate the travel experience for discerning guests worldwide. Atmosphere Core’s multiple nominations are a testament to their dedication to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.
An Unforgettable and Inspiring Day to Celebrate Women and Local Culture at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
In honor of International Women’s Day, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosted a celebration dedicated to promoting inclusion, empowerment, and the achievements of women while paying significant importance to the vibrant culture of the Maldives.
The event, held on March 8th, 2024, showcased a series of workshops highlighting various local women-led industries of Maldives, followed by a therapeutic art session and delectable snacks and drinks.
Amongst the unique traditions and cultures of Maldives, one of the most pleasing ones to the eye is certainly the traditional attire of Maldivians called Kasabu Libaas which translates to “dress”. Kasabu boavalhu, the embroidered part of the dress elaborately decorates the neckline with a technique, slowly fading into history today called Kasabu Viyun. The entire procedure is one of the most fascinating aspects of Maldivian culture featuring a short wooden stout vase-like structure called a Gathaa Fai.
In the local language, the art of weaving is called “Thundu Kunaa Viyun” (reed mat weaving) and is considered a dying form of art that originated from the Gadhdhoo island. One large mat takes approximately one month to weave, which probably is the reason that it is not practiced by the youth today. However, the ladies at the resort got the chance to learn the rich history of the local culture and the significance that the local women held in society then and today to uphold the economy by doing their part.
In addition to the workshops, guests were treated to a delectable selection of canapes and women’s day inspired drinks along with a therapeutic art workshop held by the resident artist “Kadek” providing an opportunity to enjoy rhythmic movements and to let the inner stress flow out of the body with every stroke of the brush, where the guests were able to explore their creativity and express themselves through the subtle language of art.
“As a luxury boutique resort in the Maldives, we are honored to be part of a rich culture where women of all walks of life bring color and energy into the society in numerous unspoken ways,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of the resort.
“At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, we strive to be an equal opportunity employer by inspiring inclusivity to eliminate all gender barriers and stereotypes by encouraging women to join our team. We believe in creating not only a safe workplace for women but also, our female guests with heightened privacy, be it whether you are on a solo trip or traveling with your girlfriends”.
This event was part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ commitment to promoting and uplifting females as well as local talent. The resort is dedicated to providing its guests with authentic experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and community.
