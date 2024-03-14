Kuramathi Eco Centre and Rasdhu Blue Tide Swimming School joined hands to Inspire Young Minds

In honor of International Women’s Day, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosted a celebration dedicated to promoting inclusion, empowerment, and the achievements of women while paying significant importance to the vibrant culture of the Maldives.

The event, held on March 8th, 2024, showcased a series of workshops highlighting various local women-led industries of Maldives, followed by a therapeutic art session and delectable snacks and drinks.

Amongst the unique traditions and cultures of Maldives, one of the most pleasing ones to the eye is certainly the traditional attire of Maldivians called Kasabu Libaas which translates to “dress”. Kasabu boavalhu, the embroidered part of the dress elaborately decorates the neckline with a technique, slowly fading into history today called Kasabu Viyun. The entire procedure is one of the most fascinating aspects of Maldivian culture featuring a short wooden stout vase-like structure called a Gathaa Fai.

In the local language, the art of weaving is called “Thundu Kunaa Viyun” (reed mat weaving) and is considered a dying form of art that originated from the Gadhdhoo island. One large mat takes approximately one month to weave, which probably is the reason that it is not practiced by the youth today. However, the ladies at the resort got the chance to learn the rich history of the local culture and the significance that the local women held in society then and today to uphold the economy by doing their part.

In addition to the workshops, guests were treated to a delectable selection of canapes and women’s day inspired drinks along with a therapeutic art workshop held by the resident artist “Kadek” providing an opportunity to enjoy rhythmic movements and to let the inner stress flow out of the body with every stroke of the brush, where the guests were able to explore their creativity and express themselves through the subtle language of art.

“As a luxury boutique resort in the Maldives, we are honored to be part of a rich culture where women of all walks of life bring color and energy into the society in numerous unspoken ways,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of the resort.

“At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, we strive to be an equal opportunity employer by inspiring inclusivity to eliminate all gender barriers and stereotypes by encouraging women to join our team. We believe in creating not only a safe workplace for women but also, our female guests with heightened privacy, be it whether you are on a solo trip or traveling with your girlfriends”.

This event was part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ commitment to promoting and uplifting females as well as local talent. The resort is dedicated to providing its guests with authentic experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and community.