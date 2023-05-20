Zaff Ali: From surfer to diver extraordinaire, unveiling the depths of Fuvahmulah

Zafar Ali, better known as Zaff, is a man of the sea. When asked how best to describe him, his answer is simple yet captivating: diver, surfer, and water sports enthusiast. Zaff’s love for the ocean and all its wonders began at a young age, when he was introduced to the traditional Maldivian style of surfing in his home island of Fuvahmulah. Little did he know then that this initial encounter would shape his entire life’s journey.

In 2003, Zaff and his friends started experimenting with boards, bringing the sport of surfing to Fuvahmulah. Their efforts laid the foundation for the island to become a popular destination among surfers today. This early exposure to the thrill of riding the waves ignited a passion within Zaff that he would carry with him throughout his life.

After completing his education, Zaff joined Athuruga Island Resort as a Receptionist, marking the beginning of his career in the hospitality industry. Over the course of six years, he gained valuable experience working at various resorts, honing his skills in guest relations and providing exceptional service. However, it was during his tenure as a Guest Relations Officer at Bandos Maldives in 2007 that Zaff’s path intersected with the world of water sports and scuba diving.

Working closely with the resort’s water sports and dive center, Zaff was introduced to a whole new realm of adventure and excitement. The vast playground of the ocean beckoned him, and he eagerly embraced activities such as diving, snorkeling, and jet skiing. The underwater world, in particular, captivated Zaff’s imagination, and he knew he had found his true calling.

Driven by his newfound passion, Zaff pursued scuba diving with unwavering dedication. In 2016, he earned the prestigious certification of Master Scuba Diver, a testament to his expertise and experience in the field. Seeking to deepen his knowledge and share his passion with others, Zaff went on to complete the Scuba Dive Instructor Course, solidifying his position as a respected professional in the diving community.

In 2017, Zaff’s journey led him to Cocoon Maldives, where he assumed the role of Manager for the Extreme Maldives Water Sports Center. This position allowed him to combine his love for water sports with his managerial skills, creating unforgettable experiences for guests and overseeing a team of dedicated professionals. Zaff’s enthusiasm and commitment to providing exceptional service made a lasting impression on visitors from around the world.

Then, the unexpected arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the travel industry, forcing Zaff to reevaluate his career path. Instead of succumbing to the challenges, he saw an opportunity to return to his roots. Zaff moved back to his native island of Fuvahmulah during the lockdown and partnered with Extreme Maldives to establish Olige, a dive center that would showcase the island’s natural beauty and its famous inhabitants: tiger sharks.

Zaff, was among the first explorers to have extraordinary encounters with the majestic tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah, even before it gained recognition as a sought-after dive location. Reflecting on his own initial scuba diving venture in Fuvahmulah in 2011, memories resurface of a time when the island lacked adequate dive equipment and dedicated dive centers. During those days, divers relied upon the generosity of local fishing boats, graciously borrowing their scuba diving gear in order to immerse ourselves in the captivating underwater realm. Thanks to the unwavering determination and resourcefulness displayed by individuals like Zaff, Fuvahmulah’s diving industry has flourished over time, transforming it into the vibrant and coveted destination it is today.

Today, Zaff finds fulfillment in running the dive center in Fuvahmulah, which has become one of the most sought-after diving destinations globally. With its pristine waters and rich marine biodiversity, Fuvahmulah offers divers a chance to explore the depths and witness the awe-inspiring presence of tiger sharks. Zaff’s expertise, combined with his deep connection to the island and its waters, ensures that visitors have a safe and unforgettable diving experience. Zaff Ali, the diver, surfer, and water sports enthusiast, has carved out a remarkable path for himself. From his humble beginnings in Fuvahmulah to managing water sports centers at luxurious resorts, he has followed his passion and shared it with others along the way. Today, Zaff’s dedication to exploring the ocean’s depths and introducing others to its wonders continues to inspire.