VisitFuvahmulah.mv launched to promote exotic island as a tourist destination

In a bid to showcase the hidden gem of Fuvahmulah as a must-visit tourist destination, a new website named Visit Fuvahmulah (www.visitfuvahmulah.mv) was officially launched during the Thailand Dive Expo. The website, brimming with invaluable information about the island, was inaugurated by Murad Hassan, an esteemed native islander hailing from Fuvahmulah with an impressive 25 years of experience in the international tourism industry.

Visit Fuvahmulah offers an extensive array of features and resources, making it an indispensable tool for travelers seeking to explore this tropical paradise. With a focus on highlighting the island’s natural beauty and captivating attractions, the website provides comprehensive information on accommodations, including guest houses and hotels, as well as recommendations for dining and popular tourist spots.

To celebrate the launch and entice potential visitors, Visit Fuvahmulah has organized an exciting draw exclusively for attendees of the Thailand Dive Expo. Participants will have the chance to win an extraordinary 5-day stay in Fuvahmulah for two people, complete with complimentary transportation. Moreover, the lucky winner will be treated to an unforgettable diving experience, as 10 dives per person have been generously sponsored by Pelagic Divers.

The Fuvahmulah City Council has enhanced the prize package by providing domestic flight tickets to the winner. Additionally, Ataraxis, a reputable guest house in Fuvahmulah, will sponsor the winner’s accommodations and meals throughout their stay, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Fuvahmulah, often referred to as the “hidden paradise,” is renowned for its stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, and vibrant marine life. The island, situated in the southern part of the Maldives, offers an unparalleled environment for diving enthusiasts, with its clear turquoise waters teeming with an abundance of colorful coral reefs and exotic marine species.

The launch of Visit Fuvahmulah signifies a major milestone in promoting the island’s tourism potential and enticing globetrotters to experience the wonders it has to offer. With its user-friendly interface and wealth of valuable information, the website is set to become an invaluable resource for travelers planning their dream vacation in Fuvahmulah.

As the Thailand Dive Expo continues to captivate attendees with its mesmerizing displays and exhibitions, those interested in participating in the draw are encouraged to visit the Visit Fuvahmulah stall before the event concludes on the 21st of this month. Don’t miss out on the chance to embark on an unforgettable journey to Fuvahmulah, a tropical paradise that promises to leave a lasting impression on every visitor.