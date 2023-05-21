OUTRIGGER Maldives introduces Kids Stay and Eat Free promotion

OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has launched an enticing promotion for families with children. The resort’s Kids Stay and Eat Free offer is available for new bookings from now until October 31, 2023.

Under this promotion, two children under the age of 12 can stay and enjoy complimentary meals as part of their parents’ meal plan. Kids have the option to dine from the buffet or choose from the specially curated kids’ menu available at the resort’s five restaurants.

This exciting offer allows young guests to immerse themselves in the sun and fun of the Maldives while parents enjoy a stress-free vacation with reduced expenses.

Children can partake in an array of activities tailored to their enjoyment, including snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and attending educational presentations by the resort’s marine biologist on fascinating topics like whale sharks, manta rays, and coral life. Additionally, families have the opportunity to stargaze with the resort’s astronomer, who guides them through the night sky using a powerful telescope.

For families with one child, the resort offers various villa options, including the chic Over Water Villas or the captivating Beach Villas, all of which can be booked with or without private pools.

One highly recommended choice is the spacious 184 sqm Two-Bedroom Beach Villa with a private pool, offering comfortable accommodation for two adults and two children. The outdoor decks of the villa feature a daybed, dining area, and a private pool with sun loungers.

The resort provides a diverse selection of sumptuous dining options for the entire family. Cuisine Gallery offers international breakfast and dinner, Art-I-San serves fine dining cuisine, Koto specializes in Japanese delicacies, Moodhu Grill offers the finest meats and seafood, and Koffee n Chill is perfect for enjoying teas, coffees, ice creams, and pastries.

Recognised as one of the Top 100 Hotels and Resorts of the World 2022 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort continues to impress guests. The resort currently boasts a remarkable “Excellent” rating of 5.0 on TripAdvisor based on 657 reviews, with guests lavishing praise on the property.

Edoardo B expressed, “Everything was absolutely perfect, above expectations,” while Alex S commented, “Having experienced multiple resorts and hotels across the world, the level of service and attention to detail was near perfection.”

Furthermore, rand513 enthused in December 2022, “OUTRIGGER Maafushivaru is paradise on earth. If you’re trying to decide on a luxury resort in the Maldives, the countless positive reviews about the location, property and landscaping, food, spa, and customer service are accurate.”

Conveniently located just a 25-minute seaplane ride from Male International Airport, the resort offers easy accessibility for travellers.

To take advantage of the Kids Stay and Eat Free promotion and for full terms and conditions, visit OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort’s official website at OUTRIGGER.com.