Endless summer fun in the sun at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives

Set on an idyllic private island in North Male’, which is just 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru is the ideal destination for an endless summer fun in the sun. A charming paradise in its true sense, it is an eco-friendly luxury resort with one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. Guests will be mesmerised by the azure waters, powdery white sand and breathtaking panoramas.

As part of the Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups, the recently rebranded resort (formerly known as Angsana Ihuru) fuses imaginative design, absolute comfort and seamless technology into a single stay experience, which caters to the emerging design-savvy travellers that seek distinctive experiences in stylish and unique destinations.

In line with the brand’s “active wellbeing” motivating characteristic, Dhawa Ihuru ensures an energising and revitalizing stay. For the thalassophiles, they will be thrilled to join the guided snorkelling trips or snorkelling safari. They can also attend interesting talks conducted by the marine biologist that covers the diverse underwater life and marine conservation topics, which educate guests about the environmental challenges the Maldives is facing like coral bleaching. By participating in marine conservation efforts, such as coral planting, guests can help in propagating the house reefs.

With its island playground ambience, various ocean experiences await guests – from kayaking, catamaran sailing and wind surfing to diving and traditional fishing. For guests who would like to socialise over drinks and snacks, Nest, the all-day self-service chill out zone is the place to be.

For families with little VIPs, a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities await them at the Kids Club – from building sandcastles to T-shirt painting, treasure hunts, and beach games. While they are under the care of well-trained attendants, couples can opt to work out together at Activa, a fully-equipped gym with stunning sea views, or indulge in a rejuvenating signature body massage.

With all-inclusive packages, guests are spoilt for sumptuous culinary treats to international cuisine and the freshest catch of the day at the Riveli Restaurant, local bites and cocktails at the Velaavani Bar and Nectar, the Japanese bento box-style in-villa dining. Further, the new Twin Island dine-around concept allows them to explore premium dining at its sister resort, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.

While guests take in the beautiful sight around with the softness of the sand on their toes, the rhythmic drum beats accompanied by enigmatic dance performance of the Boduberu takes over – taking them to an unforgettable experience of the heart of the Maldivian music, which African roots can be traced all the way back to the 11th century. In the local Dhivehi language, “bodu” means big, and beru “beru” means drums, bringing unparalleled energy to the crowd. Hence, no guest leaves the island without clapping and dancing along.

With an equilibrium of tranquility and leisure, guests at Dhawa Ihuru can be as private or as social as they wish. For minimum three nights’ stay at Dhawa Ihuru, guests can take advantage of 20% discount, plus one-time complimentary sunset cruise and return speedboat transfers for two persons with the Stay More, Pay Less offer, which also includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a selection of free-flowing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. This ongoing offer is valid for bookings and stays until December 31, 2024.

For queries and reservations, guests can visit www.dhawa.com.