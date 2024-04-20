Offers
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives unveils exclusive residents and expats offer
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has launched an exclusive offer promising a blend of adventure, for residents and expats. The offer, tailored for those seeking to create lasting memories, includes a range of enticing perks designed to elevate the holiday experience.
For a limited time, immerse yourself in an unforgettable Maldivian experience with their exclusive residents and expats offer. Book a stay of two nights or more and indulge in:
- Complimentary upgrade to a water bungalow: Imagine waking up to breathtaking ocean views every morning!
- Snorkeling adventures: Explore the vibrant underwater world teeming with marine life.
- 20% off spa treatments and dining: Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating spa treatment and savor delicious meals at discounted rates.
- Complimentary stays for infants: Bring the whole family along without breaking the bank!
This incredible offer is valid from April 15th to May 20th, so don’t miss your chance to unwind in paradise. Book your getaway at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives today and create memories that will last a lifetime!
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a luxury resort nestled amidst the pristine beauty of Meemu Atoll in Maldives, offering guests an unparalleled blend of natural splendor, impeccable hospitality, and world-class amenities. With its idyllic location, luxurious accommodations, and array of recreational activities, the resort promises an unforgettable escape for discerning travelers seeking the ultimate island getaway.
Offers
Wellness Your Way: JA Manafaru offers curated retreat experiences
JA Manafaru, the private island resort nestled in the Maldives’ serene Haa Alifu Atoll, is expanding its wellness offerings with five distinct retreat packages designed to cater to a variety of guest needs.
Building on the success of their acclaimed “Wellness Your Way” menus launched last year, JA Manafaru is now offering guests a chance to deepen their wellness journey with curated programs.
Choice and Flexibility for Every Guest
The new retreat packages prioritize guest choice, allowing them to select a la carte treatments and activities within the package inclusions. This personalized approach ensures guests receive treatments that suit their individual preferences and wellness goals.
For those new to wellness retreats, JA Manafaru offers a “Taste of Wellness” program – a perfect introduction available in two or three-day options. For guests seeking a more immersive experience, there are five to ten-day programs focusing on specific goals, including “Detox and Reset,” “Mindful Journey,” and “Active De-Stress.”
The Unique JA Signature Culinary Journey
A highlight of the new offerings is the JA Signature Culinary Journey. Recognizing the growing interest in dietary shifts, this program guides guests in adopting a new lifestyle through delicious, healthy cuisine and personalized treatments. Culinary classes and workshops further empower guests to maintain healthy habits long after their retreat.
Personalized Programs with Advanced Epi-Genetic Testing
The JA Signature Culinary Retreat and the Detox and Reset programs incorporate cutting-edge Epi-Genetic testing. This non-invasive test, offered in partnership with European clinics, provides personalized insights into optimal dietary choices for each guest. A video consultation with health experts ensures guests understand their results and receive tailored meal plans to optimize their retreat experience.
Special Inclusions for All Retreat Guests
All retreat participants receive special amenities like daily wellness rituals, a personalized aromatherapy selection, a tote bag, water flask, and a journal to document their journey.
Expert Team Leads the Way
Victoria Kruse, JA Resorts & Hotels Brand Consultant for Wellness and Spa, emphasizes the dedication of the resort team: “We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional programs. Our Director of Spa and Executive Chef have played a crucial role in their creation. The culinary retreat, in particular, is close to my heart, as I understand the challenges of dietary changes. We are confident in guiding guests towards a stress-free and enjoyable path to wellness.”
The Retreat Experience Starts May 1st
JA Manafaru welcomes retreat guests starting May 1st, 2024, with introductory pricing available until December 20th. For more information and to download the retreat package brochure, please visit the JA Manafaru website.
Fan Club
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers Ramadan and Eid staycation package
Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Eid holidays in a paradise unlike any other at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. This resort, where turquoise waters meet white sandy beaches, promises extraordinary experiences at every turn.
A Ramadan Retreat Awaits
Ellaidhoo Maldives offers a tranquil getaway for couples and families seeking a memorable Ramadan experience. This exclusive staycation package, valid from April 1st to May 31st, allows residents and expats to enjoy the resort’s beauty at an attractive price. Guests booking a minimum two-night stay will receive complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort, while children below six years old can stay for free.
Immerse Yourself in Island Bliss
Beyond the serenity of your room, a world of exploration awaits. Dive into the crystal-clear waters surrounding the island, where shipwrecks and vibrant marine life beckon discovery. Explore the vibrant house reef, just steps away from your accommodation, or snorkel through the shallows teeming with colorful coral reefs.
Engage in various water activities or indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments for ultimate relaxation. As the evening folds, watch the breathtaking pink sunset from a bar, savor scrumptious meals featuring local and international cuisines at one of the three buffet restaurants or four bars, or experience the island’s famous nocturnal fishing expeditions.
Unparalleled Hospitality and Culinary Delights
Experience the perfect balance of natural beauty, water adventures, luxurious accommodations, and unparalleled hospitality that defines Ellaidhoo Maldives. Enjoy exquisite island dining with three buffet restaurants and four bars, each offering a unique atmosphere. Whether you have dietary restrictions or allergies, inform the culinary team in advance, and they will ensure your needs are met.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable Ramadan experience. Make your reservation today and create lasting memories in the heart of the Maldives.
News
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
Embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a memorable Maldivian escape at the stunning Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. This luxurious resort welcomes families with a vibrant calendar of activities, delicious culinary experiences infused with traditional flavors, and exciting adventures, all set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Effortless Arrival and Spacious Accommodations
Reach your island sanctuary with ease – the resort is just a scenic 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For families of four, the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa provides ample space, featuring a king bed, a comfortable sofa bed, and a private sundeck with a swing, pool, loungers, and a gazebo. Direct beach access and breathtaking ocean views ensure endless fun and relaxation. Rates start at $1,570 per night (double occupancy). Larger families can choose expansive two-bedroom options with separate living areas, perfect for creating lasting memories together.
A Culinary Journey Through Eid Traditions
Immerse yourselves in the lively Bodumas parade and the rhythmic beats of a Boduberu performance, kicking off the Eid festivities. Later, indulge in a delightful Beach Market buffet under the stars at the Beach Shack.
Habitat restaurant tempts your taste buds with signature dishes like beef kofta, batata harra, shish tawook, and lamb tagine. For a touch of familiarity, savor freshly brewed Arabic coffee with dates at Aura, Sip Tea Lounge, or even in the comfort of your villa.
Unwind and Rejuvenate as a Family
The award-winning Amingiri Spa, featuring a modern hammam room, offers the perfect escape for parents. The Authentic Indulgence package pampers you with a traditional hammam ritual, a hot stone massage, and a rejuvenating facial.
Children and teenagers (ages 5-18) can discover their own path to wellness with the Young Zen program. Tailored activities include body wraps, massages, facials, basic yoga, and even workshops on hairstyling and nail care, all starting at $150 per person.
Adventures for All Ages
The resort caters to every family member’s interests. The expansive Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, offers exciting daily activities. For the more active, enjoy tennis, basketball, badminton, or pickleball on the multi-purpose court. Explore the vibrant marine life with thrilling excursions around the atoll.
Bond over new experiences with an art session led by the resident artist, or learn the secrets of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fun-filled cooking class.
Celebrate Eid in Paradise
For an unforgettable Eid getaway, visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64 to book your stay.
Trending
-
Insiders1 week ago
Marriott International doubles down on luxury in the Maldives with focus on sustainability and local talent
-
News1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives announces 2024 collaboration with Ananda in the Himalayas
-
News1 week ago
Karis Scarlette’s Dance & Wellness Retreat returns to Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
-
News5 days ago
Sirru Fen Fushi to operate as an independent luxury resort (no longer Fairmont)
-
Awards6 days ago
Summer Island Maldives recognised as Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner 2024 by TUI Group
-
News5 days ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives to host International Yoga Day celebration with Yoga expert Preeti Kalia
-
Action6 days ago
Catch the wind with Kitesurfing World Champion Youri Zoon at COMO Cocoa Island
-
News5 days ago
W Maldives promotes Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed to key management positions