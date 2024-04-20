Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives unveils exclusive residents and expats offer

Embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with a memorable Maldivian escape at the stunning Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. This luxurious resort welcomes families with a vibrant calendar of activities, delicious culinary experiences infused with traditional flavors, and exciting adventures, all set against a backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Effortless Arrival and Spacious Accommodations

Reach your island sanctuary with ease – the resort is just a scenic 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

For families of four, the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa provides ample space, featuring a king bed, a comfortable sofa bed, and a private sundeck with a swing, pool, loungers, and a gazebo. Direct beach access and breathtaking ocean views ensure endless fun and relaxation. Rates start at $1,570 per night (double occupancy). Larger families can choose expansive two-bedroom options with separate living areas, perfect for creating lasting memories together.

A Culinary Journey Through Eid Traditions

Immerse yourselves in the lively Bodumas parade and the rhythmic beats of a Boduberu performance, kicking off the Eid festivities. Later, indulge in a delightful Beach Market buffet under the stars at the Beach Shack.

Habitat restaurant tempts your taste buds with signature dishes like beef kofta, batata harra, shish tawook, and lamb tagine. For a touch of familiarity, savor freshly brewed Arabic coffee with dates at Aura, Sip Tea Lounge, or even in the comfort of your villa.

Unwind and Rejuvenate as a Family

The award-winning Amingiri Spa, featuring a modern hammam room, offers the perfect escape for parents. The Authentic Indulgence package pampers you with a traditional hammam ritual, a hot stone massage, and a rejuvenating facial.

Children and teenagers (ages 5-18) can discover their own path to wellness with the Young Zen program. Tailored activities include body wraps, massages, facials, basic yoga, and even workshops on hairstyling and nail care, all starting at $150 per person.

Adventures for All Ages

The resort caters to every family member’s interests. The expansive Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, offers exciting daily activities. For the more active, enjoy tennis, basketball, badminton, or pickleball on the multi-purpose court. Explore the vibrant marine life with thrilling excursions around the atoll.

Bond over new experiences with an art session led by the resident artist, or learn the secrets of Middle Eastern cuisine in a fun-filled cooking class.

Celebrate Eid in Paradise

For an unforgettable Eid getaway, visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64 to book your stay.