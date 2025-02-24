Action
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
Shipwrecks have long captured the imagination of adventurers and explorers, evoking tales of mystery, and rebirth beneath the ocean’s surface. Off the southern coast of Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll, a hauntingly beautiful shipwreck rests in its final slumber, a vessel transformed into a thriving underwater sanctuary. Just a 20-minute boat ride from Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, this site has become an unmissable attraction for snorkelers and divers alike.
A ship frozen in time
The origins of the Vaavu Shipwreck remain shrouded in mystery. What is known, however, is that the vessel succumbed to the relentless forces of nature during a massive storm in 2015, coming to rest at a dramatic 140-degree angle in the shallow waters of Kuda Lagoon. Unlike deeper wrecks reserved for experienced divers, this shipwreck is a snorkeler’s dream as its bow emerging from the waters, offers a striking visual from the surface.
Adam Ali, Operations Manager at Dive & Sail, notes, “what makes the Vaavu Shipwreck truly special is that you don’t need to be a scuba diver to experience it. Snorkelers can take in the entire scene from above, with crystal-clear visibility and an ever-changing marine landscape.”
Beneath the waterline, the wreck has transformed into a thriving marine oasis. The captain’s wheelhouse and deck are draped in vibrant table corals, soft corals, and sea anemones, creates a dynamic and colorful habitat. Schools of fish dart between the crevices, while curious eels peek out from rusted openings. Explorers have often commented about how the this wonder is not just a wreck but an evolving ecosystem where marine life flourishes.
Snorkeling in Vaavu Atoll
Vaavu Atoll, often referred to as the ‘untouched paradise’ of the Maldives, is renowned for its unspoiled reefs, remote islands and dive sites. Unlike the bustling atolls closer to Malé, Vaavu offers a sense of seclusion, where the natural world thrives uninterrupted. Its waters are home to an astonishing variety of marine life where you can find graceful manta rays and reef sharks to luminescent plankton that creates a magical bioluminescent display at night.
However, nature continues to shape the ship’s fate. In early 2025, torrential rains and relentless ocean currents altered the wreck’s position, flipping it upside down. While its mast and hull were once familiar landmarks, the ship now lies in a different orientation, revealing new vantage points for exploration. At high tide, portions of the wreck may submerge completely, but at lower tides, snorkelers can still enjoy an immersive view of this ghostly yet vibrant spectacle.
How to experience the Vaavu Shipwreck
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guided excursions to the Vaavu Shipwreck in collaboration with Dive & Sail, ensuring every snorkeler whether seasoned or first-time, can safely explore this ever-evolving marvel with expert insight. A short speedboat ride from the resort takes you to the wreck, where you can slip into the waters and witness the striking contrast between man-made history and nature’s reclamation.
As you snorkel above, schools of fish will weave through the skeletal remains of the ship, while vibrant corals flourish on its once-steel surface. For those eager to dive deeper, free divers can venture closer, gliding through the wreck’s passageways for an up-close look at this submerged spectacle.
With the shipwreck continuing to change, shifting with the tides and evolving with the reef, one thing remains certain that it will continue to captivate those who seek adventure beneath the waves. The Vaavu Shipwreck isn’t just a site to visit; it’s a story in motion, waiting to be discovered.
Dive into summer of marine marvels with Simon Lorenz at The Nautilus Maldives
Immerse yourself in the extraordinary underwater world during Ocean Discovery Week at The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway. From 25th to 31st July 2025, this week-long summer experience invites guests to explore the vibrant marine biodiversity of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. More than just a luxury escape, Ocean Discovery Week is an annual celebration of the ocean’s wonders, offering a profound connection to its delicate ecosystems and fostering a deeper commitment to marine conservation.
Nestled near the iconic Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus provides unparalleled access to over 40 exceptional dive sites teeming with marine life. Bespoke diving and snorkelling adventures promise unforgettable encounters with manta rays, whale sharks, and vibrant coral gardens, creating an oceanic journey of discovery and wonder.
Partnering with Acclaimed Underwater Photographer Simon Lorenz
This year, The Nautilus is thrilled to welcome renowned underwater photographer Simon Lorenz to enrich the Ocean Discovery Week experience. An award-winning marine photographer, speaker, and writer, Simon’s work has graced the covers of leading nature publications worldwide. Beyond aesthetics, his photography serves as a compelling voice for marine conservation.
As a PADI instructor and photo coach, Simon is passionate about guiding divers and photographers in refining their skills. His curated dive expeditions blend rare underwater encounters with hands-on photography training. Simon’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with CNN, BBC, NatGeo, and marine NGOs such as WWF, the UN, and The Nature Conservancy. A dedicated advocate for shark conservation, he serves on the advisory board of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation, actively fighting for their protection.
During The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, guests will have the rare opportunity to dive and snorkel alongside Simon, gaining insights into capturing the ocean’s breathtaking beauty while deepening their understanding of the marine ecosystems of the Maldives. His immersive workshops and marine talks, underwater family photography sessions, and guided dives and snorkelling expeditions promise an exclusive perspective on marine life, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
An Ocean-Inspired Celebration Awaits
Beyond the depths, The Nautilus offers an exquisite blend of adventure and tranquillity through an array of water-inspired experiences. Thrill-seekers can embark on exhilarating Jetski, Seabob and E-foil expeditions, set sail on dolphin-watching cruises, or encounter sea turtles on a Hello Turtle adventure. For those seeking tranquillity, Solasta Spa provides serene escapes with sunrise yoga, mindful breathwork, and water sound healing meditation, all set against the soothing symphony of the ocean. Young explorers can take part in the resident marine biologist’s coral planting workshops, Bubble Maker courses, underwater treasure hunts, watercolour art sessions, and creative ocean-inspired projects.
Join The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind summer festival, where the ocean’s beauty, mystery, and wonder come to life through unforgettable adventures and heartfelt connections to the sea.
Tennis legend Nikolay Davydenko serves up tuition at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Tennis aficionados, take note. This spring, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is serving up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with the legendary Nikolay Davydenko.
From April 14 to 21, 2025, the former World #3 will host two exclusive complimentary masterclasses and offer five coveted private lessons at the luxury resort. Share the passion and technical expertise that helped Davydenko achieve World #3 ranking and secure 21 ATP titles during this tantalisingly rare chance to learn from a globally sought-after champion.
Known for his speed, precision and tactical acumen, Davydenko is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players of his generation. He won the prestigious ATP World Tour Finals in 2009, claimed three ATP Masters Series and played a pivotal role in Russia’s 2006 Davis Cup victory. His career achievements and relentless playing style continue to earned him renown as one of the sport’s top performers.
Serving Up World-Class Coaching
Davydenko’s exhilarating tuition at Kuda Huraa will include unprecedented access to two complimentary group masterclasses – one for adults and one for children. In addition, a total of just five private paid lessons will be available on request on a first come, first served basis.
Tailored for all levels, the masterclasses will offer players an extraordinary opportunity to elevate their game and refine their skills on court with Davydenko. Guests are required to sign up at least one day in advance; groups will be divided into beginners and advanced with all abilities welcome. Participants can anticipate an electrifying session with Davydenko, capped off with a memorable photo opportunity at the end of the masterclass.
Private one-hour lessons offer a unique chance to receive world-class coaching from a tennis legend at an exclusive rate. Each bespoke one-to-one session will focus on enhancing on-court strategy and mastering new techniques under Davydenko’s expert guidance.
Set to Thrill
Coaching takes place on the resort’s oceanfront Island Tennis Court, accessible from the main jetty via a minute’s sail in a traditional dhoni boat. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa will also host Davydenko for the week in its enchanting garden village setting, awarded a fourth consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2024.
Davydenko’s tuition is part of an elite coaching program at Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy, launched in 2023 in partnership with RTC Alliance. The Academy offers year-round tuition and exclusive residencies by tennis legends including former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova.
Le Méridien Maldives unveils stunning padel court
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled a state-of-the-art padel court, further enhancing its recreational offerings. Situated amidst the lush greenery of the resort’s picturesque landscape, the new facility allows guests to engage in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports while embracing the island’s natural beauty. Designed for both fitness enthusiasts and those seeking leisurely fun, the court provides an opportunity to blend activity with relaxation in a stunning tropical setting.
Padel, a fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has gained global popularity, attracting over 30 million players worldwide. Recognised for its dynamic and social nature, the sport is played on a smaller enclosed court, incorporating walls for strategic rebounds. As a low-impact activity, it is engaging and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. Its inclusive environment fosters friendly competition and casual play, making it an ideal choice for social interaction and recreation.
Set against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and swaying palm trees, the resort’s new padel court has been thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural surroundings. The facility offers an inviting space where guests can unwind, connect, and embrace an active lifestyle. Whether playing a match, bonding with family, or discovering a new passion, visitors can enjoy a unique sporting experience. With this addition, Le Méridien Maldives further strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for wellness, leisure, and relaxation, providing guests with an opportunity to truly savour the good life in a tropical paradise.
According to Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, the resort aims to offer a curated selection of experiences that inspire both relaxation and creativity. He emphasised that the introduction of the padel court reflects a commitment to providing diverse recreational activities catering to all guests. By fostering an environment that encourages connection, rejuvenation, and a healthy lifestyle, the resort continues to enhance its appeal as an idyllic island retreat. Schult expressed anticipation in witnessing guests come together to create lasting memories on the court.
The padel court is accessible to all guests, with premium equipment provided on-site. Additionally, professional coaching sessions are available for those looking to refine their skills. Located on the scenic Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 elegantly designed beach and overwater villas. These accommodations range from intimate one-bedroom retreats to spacious two-bedroom villas, making them suitable for couples, families, and groups seeking the ultimate escape. The resort seamlessly blends chic, eco-conscious living with timeless European elegance, offering an idyllic sanctuary for travellers in search of both relaxation and adventure.
Guests can rejuvenate at the Waves Lifestyle Hub, explore the vibrant marine ecosystem at the house reef and dive centre, or participate in a variety of complimentary non-motorised water-sports. A fully equipped fitness centre with weekly classes further promotes a healthy, active lifestyle. With the introduction of the padel court, Le Méridien Maldives continues to set new standards for extraordinary island getaways, offering an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.
