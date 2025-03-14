Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April

Calling all parents whose kids spend more time perfecting their goal celebrations than, actually passing the ball! This April 19th to 21st, 2025, Siyam World Maldives is bringing football royalty to the island, as legendary striker Christian Vieri and pro coach Max Vieri host an unforgettable kids football camp. This is not your usual “run drills until your legs give up” training. It’s about skills, fun, friendships, and, let’s be honest, giving parents a little peace and quiet.

This fun-filled camp is designed for kids aged 5 -12 years, and promises to focus on developing real football skills, building new friendships, and soaking in the Maldivian magic. And don’t worry parents, you’ll have some well-deserved time to relax, or at least enjoy a break from being the constant referee.

Christian Vieri, Serie A Golden Boot winner, goal-scoring machine, and all-around football icon has scored over 230 goals for clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid. Now, he’s heading to Siyam World’s pitch to pass on his legendary skills to the next generation.

And because we all know kids listen better to someone other than their parents, his brother, Max Vieri, former pro footballer and expert youth coach, will be on hand to keep them focused on actual training).

Why This Camp is Unmissable:

Kids train with legends – Hands-on coaching from Christian & Max Vieri.

Late afternoon sessions – No 5 AM wake-ups, just football under the golden Maldivian sky.

A holiday for the whole family – Kids play, parents relax (or cheer from a sun lounger).

It’s football, but fun – No pressure, just unforgettable memories on and off the pitch.

A Mother’s Perspective: It’s More Than Just Football

Jessica Gasper, whose children Preston and Sienna attended the January football camp with Daniel Agger, shares her experience: “I thought my kids would have fun, but I didn’t expect the confidence and friendships they’d come away with. Watching them train with a footballing legend, play on a world-class pitch, and come home each day buzzing with stories, it was priceless. And let’s be honest, having a few hours to myself each afternoon? It was the first time in years my husband and I truly relaxed on vacation. A holiday within a holiday! If you’re thinking about it, just do it, your kids will thank you forever.”

Following in the Footsteps of Football Greats

Siyam World Maldives has a rich legacy of hosting world-class football camps, having featured some of the biggest names in football history, including: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger, Esteban Cambiasso and more.

With Christian and Max Vieri now joining this lineup, Siyam World continues to be the ultimate destination for young footballers and their families.

When & Where?

Where: Siyam World Maldives

Date: April 19th to 21st, 2025

Ages: 5-12 years old

How to Book: Visit Siyam World or email stay@siyamworld.com.

Limited Spots Available!

This exclusive football camp is expected to sell out fast.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience combines professional football training with the fun and relaxation of a tropical holiday. Parents, this might be your only chance to watch your kids practice without worrying about shattered living room vases.