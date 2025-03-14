Action
Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April
Calling all parents whose kids spend more time perfecting their goal celebrations than, actually passing the ball! This April 19th to 21st, 2025, Siyam World Maldives is bringing football royalty to the island, as legendary striker Christian Vieri and pro coach Max Vieri host an unforgettable kids football camp. This is not your usual “run drills until your legs give up” training. It’s about skills, fun, friendships, and, let’s be honest, giving parents a little peace and quiet.
This fun-filled camp is designed for kids aged 5 -12 years, and promises to focus on developing real football skills, building new friendships, and soaking in the Maldivian magic. And don’t worry parents, you’ll have some well-deserved time to relax, or at least enjoy a break from being the constant referee.
Christian Vieri, Serie A Golden Boot winner, goal-scoring machine, and all-around football icon has scored over 230 goals for clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid. Now, he’s heading to Siyam World’s pitch to pass on his legendary skills to the next generation.
And because we all know kids listen better to someone other than their parents, his brother, Max Vieri, former pro footballer and expert youth coach, will be on hand to keep them focused on actual training).
Why This Camp is Unmissable:
- Kids train with legends – Hands-on coaching from Christian & Max Vieri.
- Late afternoon sessions – No 5 AM wake-ups, just football under the golden Maldivian sky.
- A holiday for the whole family – Kids play, parents relax (or cheer from a sun lounger).
- It’s football, but fun – No pressure, just unforgettable memories on and off the pitch.
A Mother’s Perspective: It’s More Than Just Football
Jessica Gasper, whose children Preston and Sienna attended the January football camp with Daniel Agger, shares her experience: “I thought my kids would have fun, but I didn’t expect the confidence and friendships they’d come away with. Watching them train with a footballing legend, play on a world-class pitch, and come home each day buzzing with stories, it was priceless. And let’s be honest, having a few hours to myself each afternoon? It was the first time in years my husband and I truly relaxed on vacation. A holiday within a holiday! If you’re thinking about it, just do it, your kids will thank you forever.”
Following in the Footsteps of Football Greats
Siyam World Maldives has a rich legacy of hosting world-class football camps, having featured some of the biggest names in football history, including: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger, Esteban Cambiasso and more.
With Christian and Max Vieri now joining this lineup, Siyam World continues to be the ultimate destination for young footballers and their families.
When & Where?
- Where: Siyam World Maldives
- Date: April 19th to 21st, 2025
- Ages: 5-12 years old
- How to Book: Visit Siyam World or email stay@siyamworld.com.
- Limited Spots Available!
- This exclusive football camp is expected to sell out fast.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience combines professional football training with the fun and relaxation of a tropical holiday. Parents, this might be your only chance to watch your kids practice without worrying about shattered living room vases.
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has partnered with GZ19 Padel Italy to introduce padel tennis courts, now open to both resort guests and local residents. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the newly launched courts offer players a chance to experience the fast-growing sport in a spectacular island setting.
To commemorate the launch, SAii Lagoon Maldives welcomed football icons Gianluca Zambrotta and Nélson Dida, who will be in residence at the resort until March 17. The two legendary athletes will engage with guests through exclusive demonstration matches, adding an exciting dimension to the opening celebrations.
Padel tennis is a fast-paced sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, played on an enclosed court with solid rackets and a low-bouncing ball. Known for its accessibility and social appeal, the sport is gaining popularity worldwide, making it a valuable addition to the resort’s diverse range of recreational experiences.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by notable guests, including Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Sports, Fitness, and Recreation, alongside prominent figures from the Maldivian sports community. Maldivian tennis champions Naba Nishan and Iqnaz Mansoor also participated in the event, taking part in a special demo match where Zambrotta and Dida each teamed up with national Maldivian players.
“The introduction of padel tennis to the Maldives marks a milestone in expanding the local sports culture, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and offering world-class athletic experiences to the community,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina.
The GZ19 Padel courts are open daily until 11:00 pm, allowing players to enjoy a casual daytime rally by the ocean or a competitive evening match under stadium lighting. With this latest addition, SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to position itself as a premier destination for sports and leisure, seamlessly blending luxury hospitality with innovative recreational offerings.
The courts are now open for bookings, welcoming players of all skill levels to experience the game the SAiiWay.
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is gearing up for an unforgettable sporting experience as it welcomes football legend Michael Owen for an exclusive kids’ football camp. Taking place from 20th to 23rd October 2025, young guests will have the chance to train with the former England striker who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort’s Football Camp with Michael Owen promises high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch, culminating in a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements. The camp is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.
“Football has given me so many incredible experiences and I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for the game with the next generation at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort,” said Michael Owen. “Whether they’re taking their first steps on the pitch or refining their skills, this camp is all about fun, teamwork, and learning in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.”
Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives offers more than just football. Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at AvaniKids, while older children and teens find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club. From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration and digital gaming zones, there’s something to keep every age entertained. At the adult-free Petit Bistro by AvaniKids, young VIPs dine on all their favourites and try their hand at cooking, making mealtimes as fun as they are delicious.
Recently awarded the title of Best Dive Resort at the TTM Awards & Gala 2024, guests can dive into the world-class waters of the Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, enjoy thrilling sea bob and jet-ski adventures, or glide across the pristine waters on e-surfboards and glass-bottom kayaks. There are also private wellness activities such as sunrise yoga, tennis lessons and heart-pumping workout sessions at AvaniFit. Offering a charming reprieve from action filled days, the serene AvaniSpa promotes mindfulness with sound healing and meditation and helps parents instil the importance of self-care in kids with specialised family therapies.
For more details on the Football Camp with Michael Owen, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives/retreats/football-camp-michael-owen-maldives. Rooms start from USD 1,000 net per night for a family of four in a Two Bedroom Beach Front Pavilion (Half Board). To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
Certified divers have the opportunity to take advantage of the ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer at Kandooma Maldives, which was awarded Best Diving Resort in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Renowned for its world-class dive sites, including the famous ‘Kandooma Thila’, located just five minutes from the island, the resort provides easy access to some of the best underwater experiences in the region.
The Maldives is globally recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating drift dives, and diverse marine life, making it a bucket-list destination for scuba enthusiasts. This exclusive package includes daily dives at 15 premier sites, along with a variety of resort benefits designed to enhance the overall experience.
Package Inclusions:
- Accommodation on a half-board basis (daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café) based on double occupancy.
- Up to two group dives per person per day for certified scuba divers.
- 20% discount on additional dives or excursions to further dive sites.
- 50% discount on shared return speed boat transfers.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in villas and public areas.
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four nights is required.
- Bookings must be made by 31 May 2025, for stays valid until 20 December 2025.
- A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking.
- Cancellation penalties apply after booking confirmation.
- No diving is permitted on the day of departure (24-hour no-fly time strictly enforced).
- Unused dives cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services.
- Additional charges apply for night dives and selected distant dive sites.
The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, Kandooma Dive, is fully equipped to cater to divers of all experience levels. With a fleet of dive boats, experienced instructors, and high-quality diving equipment, guests can explore a range of underwater environments. For those who have not dived in a while, a refresher dive can be booked to help regain confidence before venturing into deeper waters.
“At Kandooma, we are passionate about sharing the wonders of the ocean, and with this new ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer, we invite certified divers to explore some of the most spectacular dive sites in the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The Kandooma Dive Centre also offers PADI certification courses for those looking to enhance their skills, as well as the PADI Bubblemaker programme, which introduces young adventurers to their first breaths underwater in a safe and fun environment.
