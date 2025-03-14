Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives ranked among TUI’s top 100 hotels
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism groups. Out of 14,000 hotels evaluated globally, only 100 have earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. The recognition precedes the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place on 03 March in Germany, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the finest in hospitality.
Among the 05 Maldivian resorts featured in the Top 100, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives stands out to the brand’s commitment to crafting extraordinary guest experiences. Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed his thoughts on this recognition: “Being named among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI is a moment of immense pride for our team. It reflects our unwavering dedication, exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and a deep connection to the beauty of the Maldives. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating lasting memories for our guests.”
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a sanctuary of elegance located in the unspoiled Meemu Atoll, offering a serene retreat amidst clear blue waters and white sandy beaches. Among its most distinctive features is the Platinum Island, an exclusive adults-only haven that offers a heightened level of privacy, sophisticated luxury, and an intimate escape tailored for couples and honeymooners.
The resorts offer an array of curated experiences, from snorkelling excursions and dolphin watching to rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in diverse culinary delights with King Crab, the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, presents an exquisite selection of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, prepared with flavours inspired by Continental and Southeast Asian cuisine.
For those looking to elevate their travel experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to become a part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Through DISCOVERY, members can unlock exclusive benefits, personalised rewards, and unforgettable experiences across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and a network of partner properties worldwide.
Awards
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025
Villa Resorts has been recognized with three nominations in the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, highlighting the strength of its locally rooted hospitality. Villa Park is in the running for the Resort for Families and Resort Spa, while Villa Nautica has earned a spot in the Resort Pool category.
These nominations reflect what Villa Resorts has always done best, creating spaces that feel effortless yet considered, where service is warm, and the setting does most of the talking. With a deep connection to the Maldives, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to the essence of island life.
Villa Park’s nomination for the Resort for Families is a nod to the way the resort has perfected the art of multigenerational travel. Its expansive natural island setting allows children to explore freely, whether cycling through coconut groves, spotting baby reef sharks in the shallows, or making new friends at the Park Players Kids Club. Meanwhile, parents can unwind knowing they have access to everything from world-class snorkeling to intimate treetop dining at ZERO.
The resort’s second nomination, for the Resort Spa, highlights the reputation of Araamu Spa, a lush sanctuary known for its deeply restorative treatments. Among its standout experiences is the Pot Tub, an open-air soaking ritual that combines Maldivian traditions with modern wellness. It’s a place where time slows and relaxation takes on a new meaning.
Over at Villa Nautica, the Resort Pool nomination recognizes what has become one of the most photographed infinity pools in the Maldives. Positioned at the edge of the ocean, the pool’s sleek design and panoramic views make it a natural gathering place, whether for a lazy afternoon in the sun or a sunset swim with a cocktail in hand. It embodies the resort’s energetic, yacht-inspired aesthetic—sophisticated, stylish, and effortlessly inviting.
As voting opens for the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, Villa Resorts stands alongside some of the region’s most celebrated properties. These nominations are a reflection of the guests who return year after year, the dedicated teams who bring each experience to life, and the Maldivian spirit at the heart of it all.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award
Milaidhoo Maldives, the epitome of reinvented luxury and personalisation in the Maldives, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Excellence in Personalised Hospitality and Service – Maldives, 2024” by Global Brands Magazine. This recognition celebrates the island’s relentless commitment to providing tailored experiences and world-class service to its guests.
In a fiercely competitive field, Milaidhoo stood out for its exceptional dedication to personalisation. Global Brands Magazine, one of the world’s largest and most respected brand publications, honours excellence in the hospitality industry through these annual awards, and the 13th edition was no exception. Each nominee was rigorously evaluated by an external research team, ensuring that only the very best in customer service, innovation and branding emerged victorious. Milaidhoo Maldives was selected for its outstanding ability to deliver bespoke hospitality and its continuous focus on guest satisfaction.
At the heart of Milaidhoo’s success is its distinctive approach to service. From the moment guests arrive, they are welcomed into a world where every detail is curated to reflect their individual preferences. Central to this experience is the Island Host, a dedicated butler who serves as a personal concierge during the entire stay, ensuring that each guest’s wishes are not just met but anticipated.
The Island Hosts work seamlessly alongside the entire Milaidhoo Family — a team of passionate and highly trained professionals from every department, all of whom embody the island’s philosophy of personalised luxury. Whether it is arranging private dining experiences, designing bespoke wellness treatments or creating unforgettable excursions, the Milaidhoo Family ensures that every moment on the small island is a unique and cherished memory.
“Milaidhoo has always been about a place where our guests feel they belong than just luxurious accommodation; it is about crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for each and every guest,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This award is a testament to our exceptional team, whose dedication and passion for delivering personalised service are the cornerstones of our success. We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by Global Brands Magazine.”
As the Maldives continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations, Milaidhoo Maldives remains a beacon of individuality, where each guest’s stay is a reflection of their personal desires and dreams. This award is not only a reflection of Milaidhoo’s commitment to excellence, but also an endorsement of the island’s innovative approach to hospitality, placing the guest experience at the very core of everything it does.
Awards
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has announced its latest achievement at the significant TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, held in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2025, ahead of ITB Berlin 2025. The resort has once again secured the Best Hotel – Long Haul category award, reinforcing its position as a premier luxury destination. In addition, TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels in TUI’s global program, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognizes the Top 100 hotels and winners based on detailed guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE celebrates outstanding service and quality at a festive ceremony in Germany, attended by over 300 industry professionals. The event is one of the most prestigious in the travel sector, honoring hotels and resorts that excel in guest experiences, superior service, and high-quality standards. TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been named among the Top 100, placing it in an elite category of properties that set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team in delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests and reinforces our commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts.
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance, located in the stunning South Male Atoll and connected to the two islands of Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, is renowned for offering an exclusive adults-only experience that blends traditional Maldivian charm with contemporary luxury. Since its opening on November 1, 2022, the resort has offered pristine beaches, world-class dining, and personalised services tailored specifically for couples and honeymooners seeking a memorable getaway. This recent accolade highlights the resort’s dedication to creating meaningful and unforgettable guest experiences.
As it continues to set the standard for exceptional service and luxury hospitality, this award further solidifies TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance’s status as a premier romantic destination in the Maldives. The resort extends its sincere gratitude to its guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their invaluable contributions to its continued success.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mondrian to bring oversized imagination to Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives reinforces sustainability commitment with Green Globe recertification
-
Cooking1 week ago
DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO
-
News1 week ago
Soak up sun with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ DISCOVERY offer
-
Family1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort stages ‘SeaChella The Island Festival’ for Easter 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels
-
Food1 week ago
New horizon of dining with OUTRIGGER Maldives’ new overwater domes
-
News6 days ago
The Art of Graceful Change: ELE|NA’s menopause retreat in celebration of International Women’s Day