News
Castaway to Maldives newest island experience: RAAYA by Atmosphere
Set to be one of 2024’s most popular new destinations for castaway escapes, today marks the official launch of ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ – the ninth Atmosphere Core resort in the Maldives and the leading international hospitality company’s third stunning property in the archipelago under the ‘Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ brand.
RAAYA by Atmosphere joins the esteemed ranks of award-winning Maldivian sister resorts ‘Atmosphere Kanifushi’ and ‘VARU by Atmosphere’. A natural sanctuary almost completely dedicated to lush greenery, pristine white beaches and a tropical forest canopy abundant with wildlife, leaves only a fraction of the island for living space, testament to RAAYA by Atmosphere’s relationship with its ecological harmony and connection with Mother Nature herself.
Simplicity is the purest essence of any memorable island vacation, and guests are treated to an experience where upon reserving, the only afterthought needed is to choose which of the several outlets to eat, drink, relax and have fun in.
No need to think about additional holiday budget for seaplane transfers, spa treatment and sea excursion, as all the usual additions are taken care of under the exclusive RAAYA Plan™ along with delightful extras that do not feature in a typical all-inclusive package. This encompassing holiday plan concept seamlessly blends a guest stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes – not to mention endless activities, sports and games.
Discussing the launch and island concept, General Manager Philippe Claverotte explains, “At RAAYA by Atmosphere, there is a guest experience like no other, a balance of escapism and energy. Our island is deeply rooted in personal expression and we intend to create moments of happiness in all corners. Whether you are a romantic couple seeking peace and serenity, or maybe a Robinson Crusoe castaway family seeking adventure, every aspect of our guest experience is designed to cater for all”.
Arrive to an inspiring fantasy island experience where life flows. The only way to grasp the Maldives awe-inspiring beauty is a seaplane adventure witnessing the archipelago’s stunningly unique atoll vistas sharing contrasts of oceanic deep blue hues to lightest of tropical turquoise reefs. This short 45-minute seaplane ride is the only authentic way to truly feel the Maldives genuine ‘sense of arrival’ into paradise.
RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and ocean villas, six varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, the peaceful journey of a mangrove walkway, a playful mini-golf course, stargazing watchtower, and a signature brand ELE|NA spa immersed in the quietude of nature. Guests are invited to a memorable castaway island balancing escapism and energy, activities for all lifestyles and ages, every experience enriched by the vibrant heritage of the local Maldivian culture.
News
Reethi Beach Resort celebrates World Oceans Day
A successful coral planting event was conducted at Reethi Beach Resort in conjunction with Ocean Fanatics Maldives to mark World Oceans Day. The purpose was to enlighten guests about the importance of coral reefs in our ecosystem and to engage them in proactive conservation. On this day, guests of all ages had the opportunity to be part of this hands-on activity by binding coral fragments onto specially designed metal structures, guided by the dedicated team of Ocean Fanatics. Those structures were then placed in the house reef right by the beautiful Fonimagoodhoo island, where the resort is situated. This program has allowed them to learn about coral biology, understand the threats these fragile ecosystems face, and why it is essential to save them.
Another member present was Muneeb Mohamed, the Manager of Ocean Fanatics Dive Center, who stressed this project’s importance since coral reefs “are essential for marine biodiversity and coastal protection.” “Their survival is one of the keys to the fight against climate change. Every piece of coral we plant today is a potential thriving reef that can support marine life down through the years.”
The theme for this year’s World Oceans Day is “Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate,” which reinforces the need for urgent proactive action in protecting the ocean from climate change. Coral reefs are significantly crucial in this context, as they are the very sites for marine biodiversity; they serve as natural defenses to coastlines from erosion and extreme currents. Through coral planting, individuals were directly involved in the rehabilitation and increased resilience of these ecosystems.
“We are so proud to be able to team up with Ocean Fanatics Maldives for this meaningful event,” said Waruna, Marketing and PR Manager at Reethi Beach Resort. “Our guests not only engaged in an educational activity but also made a real difference to the health of our local reef. This initiative fits perfectly into our ethos of responsible tourism and custodianship of the environment. It’s encouraging to see our guests take such a hands-on approach to ensuring our wonderfully diverse underwater paradise is preserved for future generations.”
Among those taking part were families, diving aficionados, and conservationists, reflecting the universal appeal and importance of ocean conservation. This event has been a significant step toward the continuing task of the resort to protect and conserve the pristine beauty of the Maldives.
News
Sun, Sea, and Surf Therapy: Kuda Villingili partners with The Wave Project
The importance of ‘green spaces’ for mental health is a well-documented phenomenon, however recent study’s have found how impactful blue spaces are. Pan-European research initiative ‘Blue Health’ launched an investigation into the effect of ‘blue spaces’ on health from 2016 to 2020. They found: “A greater exposure to blue spaces correlates with improved mental health, wellbeing and more physical activity” (Dr Mireia Gascon). Even more intriguing, blue spaces have the edge over green because of water’s uniquely psychologically restorative effect.
Recognised by the NHS and prescribed by doctors to children in the UK, surf therapy has become an established form of therapeutic support in the UK. Spending time in nature, especially in these ‘blue spaces’, is proven to reduce the production of stress hormones, cortisol, and epinephrine. This, combined with the benefits of physical activity and the satisfaction of learning a new skill, makes surfing an unconventional and exciting new method of treatment.
Kuda Villingili is collaborating with UK-based charity, The Wave Project, to bring surf therapy to the one of the most beautiful blue spaces in the world: the Maldives. The Wave Project strive to transform the lives of young people with many years proving how getting in the sea, surfing and having fun in the water makes a measurable difference to young people’s health and wellbeing. This summer, the Wave Project will be leading thrilling surf retreats during their residency at the resort.
Whilst the Maldives is celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and bright-white beaches, its potential as a surfing hot-spot is often overlooked. Kuda Villingili is, in fact, one of the best located resorts in the Maldives for surfers. Mere moments away from the famed Chicken’s Break, the long, lively left can hold swells from 3ft to well over 10ft and provide wave rides up to an impressive 500m long.
Kuda Villingili’s Soul Searching at Chickens Retreats will explore how these ‘blue spaces’ can provide such impact on the mental health and wellbeing on young people, focusing on outdoor activities to explore the Maldives renowned beauty and nature. With a focus on mindfulness and breathwork as well as exhilarating excursions from surfing and paddle boarding to yoga and meditation, guests are invited on this journey to experience the wonders for the water and truly immerse themselves in such idyllic blue spaces.
Soul Searching at Chickens will be running from 26th July – 26th August, to view the Soul Searching at Chickens brochure access Soul Searching at Chicken – Surf Retreat and to book onto the retreats email reservations@kudavillingili.com.
Food
Ultimate beach dinning at Kandolhu Maldives
Indulge in the ultimate luxury dining experience with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu Maldives, where every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure an unforgettable evening. Imagine relaxing under the shimmering moonlit sky, feeling the soft, warm sand beneath your feet, and listening to the gentle melodies of the ocean waves. The attentive team caters to your every need as you savour a sumptuous 5-course degustation dinner, freshly prepared by the talented culinary team. This exquisite dining experience is not just a meal; it’s a sensory journey that celebrates the harmony of flavours and the serenity of nature.
For those seeking a truly unique experience, Kandolhu offers three distinct private dining settings. Choose to dine on the pristine beachfront, where the ocean stretches before you in all its splendour or opt for the romantic ambiance of the moonlit jetty. Alternatively, enjoy the intimacy of a personalised dinner on the verandah of your villa, surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the luxuriant vegetation of Kandolhu. Each setting is designed to elevate your dining experience, a menu that includes options such as the Beach Dinner with Champagne, or the exclusive Honeymoon Package featuring sparkling wine to enhance your celebration.
Kandolhu understands that every guest is unique, which is why the culinary team offers personalised customisation options. Upon booking a Beach Dinner, guests are presented with an inspirational menu and have the opportunity to consult directly with the chefs. Whether guests have dietary preferences, allergies, or specific requests, the team is dedicated to ensuring their dining experience exceeds expectations. The team accommodates gluten-free, lactose-free, and other dietary needs with precision and care, ensuring that every dish is not only delicious but also tailored to the individual tastes and requirements. Embrace the luxury of personalisation and the splendour of nature with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu, where each moment is designed to create cherished memories of a time in paradise.
