News
Plan your Festive early at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
Get ready for an unforgettable holiday season at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, where the resort is rolling out the extraordinary celebration that promises luxury, excitement, and pure holiday magic.
Unlock the secrets of early Festive Brochure, your passport to a Christmas and New Years’ experience like no other in the heart of the Maldives. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort beckons with its tropical beauty and a lineup of festive delights that will leave you spellbound.
“We’re thrilled to invite you to our festive wonderland at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort,” said Marlon Abeyakoon, General Manager. “With our early Festive Brochure launch, start planning your dream holiday with us and prepare for an extraordinary escape in paradise.”
Feel the extraordinary. Peek inside the resort’s Festive Brochure here and let the magic begin.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives invites to experience ultimate Maldives adventure with Majestic Manta Escape package
Nestled within the stunning landscapes of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives in the mesmerising location of Baa Atoll invites guests to explore the wonders of Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve renowned for its natural beauty and extraordinary marine life encounters.
Hanifaru Bay stands out as a truly extraordinary destination within the Maldives, celebrated for its unique natural beauty and biodiversity. Recognised as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, this bay offers visitors a rare opportunity to witness the marvels of marine life in a pristine environment.
Hanifaru Bay is renowned for its rich marine biodiversity, attracting marine enthusiasts and nature lovers from around the world. Visitors have the chance to witness manta rays and whale sharks, among other fascinating marine species, making it a must-visit destination for underwater exploration.
The designation of Hanifaru Bay as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve underscores its importance as a conservation area of global significance. This status highlights the efforts made to protect and preserve the bay’s unique ecosystem, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy its wonders.
For those seeking a deeper connection with nature, Bay offers a sanctuary of tranquility and beauty. The bay’s pristine waters and untouched coral reefs provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and exploration, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.
Whether you are an avid diver, nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful escape, Hanifaru Bay offers something for everyone. Dusit Thani Maldives – A Destination within a Destination invites you to experience the ultimate Maldives adventure with the Majestic Manta Escape package.
Guests can immerse themselves in a world of indulgence with the Majestic Manta Escape, available from Now to October 31, 2024. With a minimum stay of 2 nights, travellers can indulge in daily international buffets and gourmet Dine Around experiences while creating an unforgettable journey of luxury and wonder with a Manta On Call excursion, witnessing majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.
Hanifaru Bay is a must-visit destination in the Maldives for anyone seeking an unforgettable marine adventure.
News
Castaway to Maldives newest island experience: RAAYA by Atmosphere
Set to be one of 2024’s most popular new destinations for castaway escapes, today marks the official launch of ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ – the ninth Atmosphere Core resort in the Maldives and the leading international hospitality company’s third stunning property in the archipelago under the ‘Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ brand.
RAAYA by Atmosphere joins the esteemed ranks of award-winning Maldivian sister resorts ‘Atmosphere Kanifushi’ and ‘VARU by Atmosphere’. A natural sanctuary almost completely dedicated to lush greenery, pristine white beaches and a tropical forest canopy abundant with wildlife, leaves only a fraction of the island for living space, testament to RAAYA by Atmosphere’s relationship with its ecological harmony and connection with Mother Nature herself.
Simplicity is the purest essence of any memorable island vacation, and guests are treated to an experience where upon reserving, the only afterthought needed is to choose which of the several outlets to eat, drink, relax and have fun in.
No need to think about additional holiday budget for seaplane transfers, spa treatment and sea excursion, as all the usual additions are taken care of under the exclusive RAAYA Plan™ along with delightful extras that do not feature in a typical all-inclusive package. This encompassing holiday plan concept seamlessly blends a guest stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes – not to mention endless activities, sports and games.
Discussing the launch and island concept, General Manager Philippe Claverotte explains, “At RAAYA by Atmosphere, there is a guest experience like no other, a balance of escapism and energy. Our island is deeply rooted in personal expression and we intend to create moments of happiness in all corners. Whether you are a romantic couple seeking peace and serenity, or maybe a Robinson Crusoe castaway family seeking adventure, every aspect of our guest experience is designed to cater for all”.
Arrive to an inspiring fantasy island experience where life flows. The only way to grasp the Maldives awe-inspiring beauty is a seaplane adventure witnessing the archipelago’s stunningly unique atoll vistas sharing contrasts of oceanic deep blue hues to lightest of tropical turquoise reefs. This short 45-minute seaplane ride is the only authentic way to truly feel the Maldives genuine ‘sense of arrival’ into paradise.
RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and ocean villas, six varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, the peaceful journey of a mangrove walkway, a playful mini-golf course, stargazing watchtower, and a signature brand ELE|NA spa immersed in the quietude of nature. Guests are invited to a memorable castaway island balancing escapism and energy, activities for all lifestyles and ages, every experience enriched by the vibrant heritage of the local Maldivian culture.
News
Reethi Beach Resort celebrates World Oceans Day
A successful coral planting event was conducted at Reethi Beach Resort in conjunction with Ocean Fanatics Maldives to mark World Oceans Day. The purpose was to enlighten guests about the importance of coral reefs in our ecosystem and to engage them in proactive conservation. On this day, guests of all ages had the opportunity to be part of this hands-on activity by binding coral fragments onto specially designed metal structures, guided by the dedicated team of Ocean Fanatics. Those structures were then placed in the house reef right by the beautiful Fonimagoodhoo island, where the resort is situated. This program has allowed them to learn about coral biology, understand the threats these fragile ecosystems face, and why it is essential to save them.
Another member present was Muneeb Mohamed, the Manager of Ocean Fanatics Dive Center, who stressed this project’s importance since coral reefs “are essential for marine biodiversity and coastal protection.” “Their survival is one of the keys to the fight against climate change. Every piece of coral we plant today is a potential thriving reef that can support marine life down through the years.”
The theme for this year’s World Oceans Day is “Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate,” which reinforces the need for urgent proactive action in protecting the ocean from climate change. Coral reefs are significantly crucial in this context, as they are the very sites for marine biodiversity; they serve as natural defenses to coastlines from erosion and extreme currents. Through coral planting, individuals were directly involved in the rehabilitation and increased resilience of these ecosystems.
“We are so proud to be able to team up with Ocean Fanatics Maldives for this meaningful event,” said Waruna, Marketing and PR Manager at Reethi Beach Resort. “Our guests not only engaged in an educational activity but also made a real difference to the health of our local reef. This initiative fits perfectly into our ethos of responsible tourism and custodianship of the environment. It’s encouraging to see our guests take such a hands-on approach to ensuring our wonderfully diverse underwater paradise is preserved for future generations.”
Among those taking part were families, diving aficionados, and conservationists, reflecting the universal appeal and importance of ocean conservation. This event has been a significant step toward the continuing task of the resort to protect and conserve the pristine beauty of the Maldives.
