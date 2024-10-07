Celebration
Indulge in luxury and joy: holiday celebrations at THE OZEN COLLECTION
This holiday season, guests can explore a realm of unparalleled luxury and vibrant festivities with THE OZEN COLLECTION, where every moment is infused with magic. Nestled in the breathtaking Maldives, visitors can celebrate enchanting Christmas traditions at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and indulge in opulent New Year’s festivities at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. They can prepare for a journey brimming with joy, splendour, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, guests can step into a Christmas Yuletide—a captivating haven where the spirit of the season comes to life. Upon arrival, they will be entranced by the breathtaking decorations that elegantly embody the warmth and joy of the holidays. The air is filled with festive cheer, as joyful activities await, from delightful crafts that spark creativity to heartwarming entertainment that brings families together. Guests can savour an exquisite feast featuring seasonal delicacies, meticulously prepared to delight their palates. This is the ideal setting to gather loved ones, fostering connections and creating memories that will be treasured for years to come.
As the clock strikes midnight, visitors can ring in the New Year in style at the spectacular Ice and Fire Fête at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. This breathtaking celebration promises an evening overflowing with excitement and enchantment. Guests will experience captivating performances that leave them spellbound and indulge in gourmet dining that tantalises the senses. The vibrant festivities unfold against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian landscape, creating a magical atmosphere where they can toast to new beginnings and embrace the promise of the year ahead.
The holiday experience is further elevated at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, where elegance meets extravagance in a Carnival of Elegance. Throughout the holiday season, visitors can discover a series of thoughtfully curated events that celebrate Christmas and New Year with unmatched flair. This unique theme seamlessly blends sophisticated charm with the spirited joy of a grand carnival. The highlight of this celebration is the enchanting New Year’s Eve gala, where guests will be treated to exquisite dining, mesmerising live performances, and an ambiance that evokes the splendour of iconic theatres and carnivals around the world—an evening that promises to be as unforgettable as it is exquisite.
Festivities will commence with a traditional tree lighting ceremony on December 20th, 2024, marking the beginning of a joyful season that continues through Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s. With a variety of events and activities tailored for children, adults, and families alike, every guest can embark on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and joy.
Celebration
Baros offers a festive season filled with enchantment and island splendour
This festive season, Baros invites guests to step into a world of wonder, where the timeless elegance of the tropical island blends seamlessly with a celebration of sustainability and curated cultural, gastronomic, and wellness experiences. Whether returning to this cherished destination or visiting for the first time, Baros offers an enchanting escape designed to captivate the senses and nurture the soul.
Baros remains committed to preserving the natural beauty of its island paradise while celebrating the rich culture of the Maldives. This festive season, visitors are encouraged to explore the vibrant traditions of the island nation through a series of immersive experiences. Guests can learn authentic Maldivian cooking from a skilled local islander or delve into the island’s folklore with a celebrated Maldivian historian. Additionally, they can partake in ‘Turtle Spell,’ an eco-conscious adventure guided by the resident marine biologist, showcasing Baros’ dedication to both culture and ecology.
For those seeking unique and personalised experiences, Baros offers a selection of bespoke activities tailored to every interest. Visitors can discover the stunning underwater world through the ‘Marine Photography Secrets’ experience, where expert instructors provide guidance on capturing the island’s vibrant marine life. Guests may also join a seasoned fishing team to explore traditional Maldivian methods or experience the thrill of big game fishing. Other activities include secluded dinners, serene spa therapies, catamaran sailing, kayaking, or snorkelling amidst some of the most spectacular reefs the Maldives has to offer.
Gourmands can embark on a culinary journey that makes this festive season at Baros unforgettable. The island transforms into a vibrant scene filled with international delights at a festive gourmet market. Guests can wander from kiosk to kiosk, sampling a diverse array of sweet treats and innovative global creations. Each bite tells a story, turning the afternoon into a sensory celebration that honours the art of gastronomy. Convivial wine dinners, sunset aperitivos on the Piano deck, authentic barbecues, and bespoke private destination dinners add to the festive magic at Baros.
Guests can take a moment to rejuvenate their body and mind with exclusive wellness offerings. They can experience the transformative power of Trataka, an ancient meditation practice guided by Baros’s resident yogi, designed to sharpen concentration and ease mental stress. The Serenity Revitalising Ritual, a holistic escape that blends the detoxifying properties of green tea with expert massage techniques, leaves guests feeling refreshed and renewed for the year ahead.
As the year draws to a close, Baros promises a festive season filled with timeless elegance and effortless enchantment. Whether marvelling at the acrobatic displays of dolphins during a sunset dolphin-watching cruise or savouring gourmet creations crafted by award-winning chefs at gala dinners, every moment at Baros is designed to inspire joy and create lasting memories.
Celebration
Canareef Resort Maldives sets the stage for a memorable festive season
Canareef Resort Maldives is set to welcome guests to a magical festive season with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to create unforgettable holiday memories. From December 22, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the resort will be transformed into a holiday wonderland, offering a range of unique experiences that cater to guests of all ages.
The festivities will commence with an enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, a heartwarming event that sets the tone for the celebrations. Guests will gather around the beautifully adorned tree, illuminated by twinkling lights, as they embrace the spirit of the season.
Throughout the holiday period, families can participate in a variety of exciting kids’ activities. From face painting to cookie and cupcake making, there will be something for every little one to enjoy. The joyful atmosphere will be further enhanced by delightful Christmas carols resonating throughout the resort.
A special treat awaits guests as Santa makes his grand arrival at Dhoni Beach. Accompanied by festive carols sung at the Dhoni Bar Deck, both children and adults will delight in this spectacle, capturing the magic of Christmas.
The resort’s culinary offerings will also be a highlight of the festive season. The Christmas Gala Dinner promises to be a memorable evening, featuring a live musician who will serenade diners in a festive atmosphere. Guests can also indulge in a delightful Christmas Brunch at Kilhi, where a sumptuous buffet brimming with seasonal delights will be served.
As the year comes to a close, the excitement will continue with a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, followed by a vibrant New Year party featuring a lineup of exciting entertainment programs. Guests will gather to bid farewell to the past year in style, enjoying a night filled with fun, laughter, and joyful reflections.
The celebrations will carry on into the New Year with a delicious brunch on January 1 at Kilhi, providing a perfect start to 2025. Later in the day, guests can gather to welcome the first sunset of the new year with a spectacular sunset cocktail party at Meera Beach. A live band will set the mood as guests sip cocktails and savour light canapés, creating a perfect ambiance while watching the magical first sunset over the Maldivian horizon.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites guests to enjoy a festive season filled with happiness, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Whether relaxing by the beach, savouring exquisite cuisine, or participating in exciting activities, the holiday program promises to make this festive season truly memorable. Let the celebrations begin.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
Angsana Velavaru has announced its recent recognition at two esteemed industry awards, which reinforce the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while leading sustainable tourism efforts in the Maldives.
The resort has secured a coveted position in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking 16th among the 20 Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This prestigious accolade reflects the heartfelt support of valued guests and readers who appreciate the serene beauty, immersive experiences, and warm hospitality that define Angsana Velavaru.
In addition to this recognition, Angsana Velavaru has been awarded the title of Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), held in Kathmandu. This honour underscores the resort’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices, from marine conservation efforts to eco-conscious guest experiences, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives. Key initiatives include the planting of over 1,231 coral fragments, the complete elimination of single-use plastic bottles, and the upcycling of linen and broken umbrellas into reusable tote bags.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to our guests, associates, and industry peers for these remarkable acknowledgments. These awards motivate us to continue exceeding expectations, offering unforgettable experiences while remaining at the forefront of sustainable tourism.”
As a resort that seamlessly blends exceptional experiences with eco-conscious principles, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to setting new benchmarks for responsible travel. The resort’s success reflects its dedication to preserving the natural wonders of the Maldives while creating meaningful and authentic experiences for every guest.
In celebration of its recent achievements, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a new adventure with the Voyage to Velavaru offer. Guests can enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, a complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade, and a spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person). The offer also includes 20% savings on return seaplane transfers and a complimentary sunset cruise, available once per stay.
Trending
