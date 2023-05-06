OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi: Family-friendly paradise in Maldives

Seeking an idyllic vacation destination for your family? Look no further than OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi, where every member of your family can revel in a sumptuous island retreat that will leave you with cherished memories for a lifetime.

Just a short 45-minute boat ride from the Velana International Airport, the resort offers an array of bespoke amenities to ensure that you experience the most of your time in this paradise on earth. Opt for the all-inclusive Reserve plan, allowing you to revel in all of the resort’s indulgences with a single payment at the time of booking.

Children will adore the resort’s Kids Club facilities, which provide an array of entertaining activities. For a truly unforgettable experience, why not celebrate your child’s birthday on the island? With a plethora of options available, your child is bound to have a wonderful time.

For those seeking adventure, the resort’s on-site five-star PADI Best Dives Centre provides an opportunity to explore rare coral reefs and acquire diving certifications. In addition, snorkelling, kayaking, pedal-boating, stand-up paddling, windsurfing, jet-skiing, sea bobbing, wakeboarding, fun tubing, and banana boat riding are all available. The semi-submarine excursion provides a child-friendly approach to the underwater world.

Families looking for the ultimate luxurious experience should choose the Ocean Pool Reserve Sunset with a Slide 2 BR suite. Boasting a spacious area of 420sqm, this suite features a lavish master bedroom, a convertible second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, a living area for family gatherings, and a 23-meter water slide that takes you directly into the Indian Ocean’s sparkling waters. You’ll also enjoy a 35 m2 private infinity pool, overwater hammocks, and a secluded beach deck. Parents can unwind at the private bar and full-size wine fridge.

For a tranquil experience, the ELE | NA spa and wellness centre offers a range of treatments based on the natural elements of wind, water, fire, earth, and wood. Certified and internationally-trained therapists use Ila spa products to provide the most serene experience.