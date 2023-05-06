Hassan Ahmed’s journey from banker to diver

Hassan Ahmed is not your typical success story. His journey from a banker to a professional diver is both unique and inspiring. His story is a testament to the fact that sometimes it takes a career detour to discover your true passion in life.

As a child, Hassan’s dream was to build a successful career in banking. After completing his studies, he joined the Bank of Maldives and later worked at the Commercial Bank of Maldives. He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Heriot-Watt University Scotland, and things were going as planned. However, after years of working in banking, Hassan began to realize that working in an office from 9 to 5 was not the adventure he enjoyed.

Hassan’s life philosophy is that life is about what you enjoy and experience. With this in mind, he decided to follow his passion for water sports and diving. He joined a luxury resort in the Maldives as a water sports instructor, and soon, he discovered that he had found his calling. He loved the thrill and adventure that came with being on the water, and he enjoyed exploring the underwater world.

Hassan’s passion for diving led him to complete the Master Diver course, and later he qualified as a Scuba Dive Instructor. He now works as Coral Biologist Intern in Velaa Coral Project at Velaa Private Island and he couldn’t be happier. He loves sharing his knowledge and expertise with visitors to the Maldives, and he takes pride in showing them the beauty of the underwater world.

According to Hassan, Maldives is a country made up of 99% water, and if we don’t explore our underwater life, we are missing 99% of what the country has to offer. He recommends youths to take up water sports and diving as a profession because it’s a rewarding and adventurous career. “It’s a job where you get to be outdoors, enjoy the sea and have an opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people from all over the world,” he says.

Hassan’s story is a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your passion. He took a leap of faith and followed his heart, and he’s never looked back. His journey from a banker to a diver is proof that with dedication and hard work, you can achieve anything you set your mind to. He’s an inspiration to us all, and we can all learn from his example that life is about following your dreams and passions.