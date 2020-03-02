Heritance Aarah tops Asia medal list at Culinary Olympics 2020

Heritance Aarah in Maldives has won the highest number of medals by any Asian hotel at the prestigious IKA Culinary Olympics 2020.

Continuing the winning streak in the culinary sphere, Aitken Spence Hotels’ latest resort in the Maldives brought home four Golds seven Silver and two Bronze medals; marking their third win in the culinary sphere since the opening of the resort mid last year.

Having embarked on the Culinary Olympic journey just months after their previous win at the Culinary Food Expo in September, the eight member team from Heritance Aarah included the Corporate Chef/General Manager for the Maldives Sector Lalith Gunasekera and Executive Chef Amila Silva.

They were assisted by Chef Dimuthu Kumarasinghe, a nine time Gold medallist at at the Culinary Olympics. Chef Kumarasinghe is the Aitken Spence Hotels’ Assistant Vice President for Food and Beverage and Ambassador Heritance Cuisine/Chefs and Culinary Art Development.

Excellence in skill, collective values and expertise of the team, together with sheer hard work, commitment and dedication; along with the spirit of Aitken Spence and the winning attitude, proved to be the prizewinning ingredient for Heritance Aarah.

Held in Stuttgart, Germany from February 14-19, the competition saw over 2,000 chefs from around 59 countries crafting over 7,000 menus to be judged by an elite panel of global chefs from all continents. The competition, acknowledged as the oldest, largest and most diverse international culinary art competition in the globe, is regarded to be amongst the most competitive and challenging battles in the industry.

The Aarah representatives who were amongst the 28-member Sri Lankan delegation not only brought glory and pride to the resort, but also to the Maldives.

“Heritance Aarah has successfully followed the footsteps of its sister properties in Sri Lanka and made a name for itself in the culinary field. Through our distinct identification of unique food culture from the locality as well as from around the world, our kitchen experts have developed flavours and aromas that are exclusive, exceptional and inimitable. As such, the win further reiterates our commitment to curate distinctive dishes that welcome a sensory journey,” Stasshani Jayawardena, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Aitken Spence Group, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“These wins reflect the up and coming talent that we are proud to call them part of our family. Our hope is that they utilise all available resources to better their skillset and together, create memorable holidays to our guests.”

Heritance Aarah, a 150-villa resort, has a Premium All-Inclusive offering, which includes extensive dining options through its six restaurants and five bars.

The resort has fast made a name for itself as a hub for gastronomic fineness amongst its wide clientele from across the world. Introducing a unique food culture to the Maldives’ hospitality industry, Heritance Aarah’s culinary success is owed to its innovative approach and simple food structure.

Located in Raa atoll and accessible from Velana International Airport via a 40-minute seaplane flight, Heritance Aarah boasts 150 villas, six restaurants, five bars, a PADI dive centre and the first of its kind IASO Medi Spa. The resort also provides guests with a range of excursions and curated experiences to choose from.

In addition to Heritance Aarah, the Sri Lankan conglomerate runs five resorts in the Maldives under its Adaaran brand of hotels: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.