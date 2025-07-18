Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel

NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.

Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.

The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.

As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.

While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.

This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.