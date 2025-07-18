Cooking
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced the launch of its newest food and beverage outlet, Malaa – The Maldivian Café. Now open to guests, the café offers a taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine alongside interactive Maldivian cooking classes.
Guests staying at NH Maldives Kuda Rah can delve into the country’s rich culinary traditions with guidance from award-winning Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar. With over 22 years of experience in the hospitality and culinary industries across five-star and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives, Chef Farish brings a deep-rooted passion and refined expertise to the resort. Trained under renowned European celebrity chefs, he has earned a strong reputation for his culinary artistry.
The café focuses exclusively on authentic Maldivian dishes, using locally sourced ingredients from nearby islands as well as the chef’s own garden within the resort. Cooking classes offer guests the opportunity to prepare classic Maldivian dishes, such as curry and local salads, under the guidance of Chef Farish—culminating in a delicious homemade lunch.
As fish (both fresh and smoked) is the staple of the Maldivian diet, it is often prepared with coconut and rice or roshi (Maldivian flatbread). Other traditional ingredients include breadfruit and sweet potato—versatile and starchy staples that feature in a wide range of local dishes. The cuisine is often boldly spiced, with the fiery Scotch bonnet chilli, locally known as githeyo mirus, playing a central role. This essential chilli, along with herbs grown organically in the resort’s garden, imparts a distinctive heat and fruity flavour to many Maldivian dishes.
While many resorts in the Maldives offer a wide array of international cuisine—ranging from Italian and Japanese to French and Indian—the opportunity to savour authentic local flavours can be one of the most memorable aspects of travel. Malaa – The Maldivian Café provides a unique and immersive dining experience for those curious about Maldivian culinary heritage and the fascinating stories behind its traditional ingredients.
This initiative is part of NH Hotels & Resorts’ broader effort to connect guests with meaningful local experiences through its Live Local programme, under the Minor DISCOVERY loyalty scheme. The programme is designed to offer curated, immersive activities and authentic cultural encounters, allowing guests to engage more deeply with their destination.
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
W Maldives is turning up the flavor dial this August with a high-profile culinary collaboration that is equal parts bold, artful, and wildly indulgent. As part of the resort’s Dare To Taste programming under the Flavors Unscripted series, W Maldives will welcome acclaimed chef and culinary creative Reynold Poernomo for a two-part takeover on August 10 and 12, 2025. This exclusive collaboration is set to redefine island dining—one plate at a time.
Born in Indonesia and raised in Sydney, Chef Reynold is no stranger to pushing culinary boundaries. A self-taught prodigy who rose to fame as a finalist on MasterChef Australia, he quickly became known as the nation’s “Dessert King” for his intricate, art-driven creations. In 2016, he co-founded KOI Dessert Bar with his family, which has since become one of Sydney’s most iconic culinary destinations with a cult following. The brand expanded in 2017 with KOI Dessert Kitchen, a production space that also hosts exclusive masterclasses and guest chef collaborations. Reynold’s approach to food is anything but ordinary—his plates are immersive, imaginative, and unapologetically bold. This August, he brings that same creative fire to W Maldives.
The main event unfolds on August 12, when guests will have the rare opportunity to experience Chef Reynold’s culinary artistry firsthand at FISH, the resort’s signature overwater venue renowned for its sustainable ocean-to-table fine dining. For one night only, Chef Reynold will present a specially curated three-course dinner inspired by island ingredients, global technique, and his unmistakable visual flair. Guests can expect bold plating, layered flavors, and a few unexpected turns—this is Reynold unleashed, Maldives-style.
As part of this exclusive collaboration, W Maldives presents Marriott Bonvoy Moments–a once-in-a-lifetime experience for members to bid on a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold, paired with a luxurious four-night villa stay in a Premier Overwater One-Bedroom Villa from August 9 to 13, 2025. The package includes roundtrip shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport, daily breakfast, and a one-time signature treatment at AWAY Spa for the bid winner and their guest.
The highlight of the stay begins on August 10, with an intimate starlit dinner on Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ private castaway island, where Chef Reynold will personally host and curate a bespoke tasting menu. On August 12, the duo will receive front-row seats to his culinary showcase at FISH. With only one package available, anticipation is high and competition will be fierce.
To mark the collaboration, Chef Reynold will also unveil an exclusive signature dessert, created just for W Maldives and available on the menu for six months following his visit. Daring, decadent, and destined to be the most photographed dish on the island, it is a lasting tribute to this unforgettable partnership.
“There’s something electric about the Maldives—its textures, its moods, its light,” said Chef Reynold Poernomo. “This menu is my response to that. A dreamscape of flavor brought to life through technique, imagination, and a little island heat.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, added, “At W Maldives, we’re all about pushing boundaries—on the plate, behind the bar, and in the guest experience. Reynold brings a daring, creative energy that aligns perfectly with our vision. This isn’t just a dinner; it’s a story told in flavor.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Members can now bid for a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold Poernomo and a four-night stay at W Maldives until July 21, 2025 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
From garden to gourmet: Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates local, responsible cuisine
Widely recognised as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives is redefining the concept of sustainable dining. Central to the resort’s culinary ethos is a strong commitment to sourcing ingredients locally and responsibly, crafting exceptional, globally inspired dishes that reflect the natural abundance of the Maldivian archipelago.
Located just a short stroll from the resort’s kitchens, the organic Chef’s Garden thrives with fragrant herbs, edible flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Ingredients such as lemongrass, basil, papaya, and chillies are carefully hand-harvested at peak ripeness, ensuring that vibrant flavour and freshness are brought directly to the plate.
All fish featured on the resort’s menus is sustainably sourced from within the Maldives, provided by local fishermen who utilise traditional, low-impact fishing techniques. Wherever possible, produce is also procured from Maldivian farmers—an approach that supports island communities, reduces carbon emissions, and celebrates the rich biodiversity of the atolls.
“Our approach is rooted in a respect for the land and sea,” explains Executive Chef Olivier Portret. “Every dish reflects the story of the Maldives—not just its flavours, but its culture and its people. We want guests to experience something truly meaningful with every bite.”
Guests can enjoy these thoughtfully sourced ingredients across a variety of dining experiences, from fine Thai cuisine at Benjarong, to freshly grilled seafood served al fresco at Sea Grill, or even through interactive cooking classes led by the resort’s culinary team.
Through this garden-to-table philosophy, Dusit Thani Maldives offers more than exceptional cuisine—it fosters a deeper connection to place, purpose, and the planet. This commitment not only sets the resort apart as one of the finest in the Maldives, but also as a destination where sustainability and luxury exist in perfect harmony.
Savour July: Exceptional dining awaits at Barceló Nasandhura Male
Located in the vibrant heart of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura is fast becoming a sought-after destination for dining, casual coffee catchups, and laid-back city experiences. This July, guests are invited to indulge in a series of exclusive promotions across the hotel’s distinctive food and beverage outlets, the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer.
At Oivaru, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant located on the 3rd Floor, guests can treat themselves to an irresistible Chocolate Dessert Station, available during dinner service from 4th to 7th July only. A decadent addition to the renowned international buffet, it promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. To complement the dining experience, enjoy live music on selected evenings, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed, flavorful night out.
To mark World Chocolate Day on 7th July, a special Chocolate Indulgence Station will be set up in the Nasandhura Lobby from 4 PM to 8 PM. Featuring free tastings and handcrafted desserts by the hotel’s renowned pastry chef, the experience is open to all guests and walk-ins. Guests can also purchase limited-edition treats while enjoying a beautifully styled chocolate-themed setup designed for sweet moments and social sharing.
Alimas Coffee Lounge is the ideal spot to escape the city heat. From 20th to 26th July, enjoy 10% off all ice creams, making it the perfect excuse to cool down with a sweet treat in style.
For those seeking elevated views and an unforgettable ambience, B.Heaven, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers signature mocktails and light bites, best savored with panoramic sunset vistas. On selected evenings, the energy rises with live DJ performances, making it the perfect setting to unwind, socialize, or celebrate under the stars.
This July, Barceló Nasandhura invites you to experience a taste of Malé’s most exciting culinary and social destination.
