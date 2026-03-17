Easter celebrations at NH Maldives Kuda Rah blend island experiences with family activities

NH Maldives Kuda Rah has announced a line-up of Easter celebrations for guests, featuring a day of activities and dining experiences at its resort in South Ari Atoll.

The programme is designed to cater to families and travellers of all ages, combining interactive sessions, culinary offerings and outdoor activities across the island.

The day will begin at Sea Spray Restaurant with the “Flu y Bunny Breakfast Bash”, which will include live pancake stations and themed breakfast selections. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the “Egg Decoration Extravaganza”, an activity focused on creating decorated keepsakes.

Midday activities will continue at Glow Bar with “Bliss Cupcake Creations”, an interactive baking session led by the resort’s culinary team. An “Egg Hunt Adventure” will also be organised, allowing guests to search for hidden items across the resort.

In the evening, the resort will host an Easter Beach Dinner at Sunset Beach, offering a menu of seasonal dishes and international cuisine in a beachfront setting.

The resort team stated that the Easter programme is designed to provide opportunities for connection and shared experiences among guests.

NH Maldives Kuda Rah also noted that the activities align with its “Live Local” initiative under Minor DISCOVERY, which focuses on delivering local and experiential elements within guest stays.

Further details on the Easter programme are available through the resort’s official website.