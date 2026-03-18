Drink
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort pioneers underwater rum ageing project
For centuries, the maturation of fine spirits has been a land‑bound ritual, guided by oak, air and time. At NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, that tradition turned seaward. In partnership with Planteray Rum, widely regarded as one of the world’s best premium rum brands, the property has completed the world’s first certified underwater ageing of rum in glass bottles by a resort, with the inaugural batch earning glowing evaluations for its depth and complexity.
For twelve months, while the resort itself was undergoing a transformation, the rum matured in a gentle rocking motion, shaped by hydrostatic pressure, slow currents and the constant temperature of the deep. Resting in custom‑designed metal cages ten metres beneath the surface, a selection of Planteray Rum bottles lay undisturbed in their ocean cellar, at a site identified by our resident Aquafanatics dive experts as sheltered from harsh currents, protected from excessive sunlight and calm enough to let time do its work uninterrupted.
Brought ashore for the resort’s reopening on 21 December 2025, the sunken treasure, still bearing the fingerprints of marine life that had embraced it during its underwater repose, revealed a character that surprised even seasoned experts.
“Underwater, time and conditions interact differently with the liquid. After a year beneath the sea, the rum has developed enhanced roundness, smoothness and complexity,” said Fannie Thibaud, Deputy Master Blender at Planteray Rum.
“A passion project and an ambitious experiment, our sea-aged rums bring together innovation, artistry and storytelling in every sip,” said Valentin Osolos, General Manager at NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort. “We couldn’t have done it without our partners at Planteray Rum, who immediately recognised the potential to create something the industry hadn’t seen before and helped us reimagine what craftsmanship can look like in the Maldives.”
By choosing to surrender control to nature and letting it work in patience and silence, with only occasional dives to check the integrity of the cages, the spirit becomes inseparable from its setting in the UNESCO‑protected Baa Atoll.
Buoyed by the success of this inaugural vintage, Planteray Rum has already entrusted the resort with new varieties, now undergoing their own year‑long transformation beneath the waves. The programme is set to become a permanent feature of the resort’s culinary and mixology offering. At Handhuvaru, the resort’s signature mixology concept, guests can experience the new maritime vintage neat or in imaginative cocktails such as Chai on the Rocks, combining aged XO rum with warming chai spice and subtle tropical sweetness, or Mocha Molasses, an intense expression of overproof rum layered with espresso and dark chocolate.
For more information about NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort, please visit https://world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-maldives-reethi.
Drink
German winemaker Patrick Jacklin to host exclusive tasting at Constance Moofushi
Constance Moofushi Maldives is set to welcome Patrick Jacklin of Weingut Heitlinger, Germany, for an exclusive wine tasting experience on 9th March from 06:00pm to 07:30pm. Set on a sunset sandbank, this unique experience will feature a curated selection of biodynamic wines, paired with refined canapés in an unforgettable Indian Ocean setting. During his visit, Patrick Jacklin will also conduct a dedicated masterclass with the resort’s sommeliers, offering an opportunity to further expand their knowledge and understanding of biodynamic wines and viticulture.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, wine is an integral part of the guest experience, shaped by passionate sommeliers and a long-standing culture of discovery. At Constance Moofushi, this dedication is reflected in Alizée Restaurant being recognized by The World of Fine Wine for its Best All-Inclusive Wine List, highlighting the resort’s carefully curated selection and pairing philosophy. This intimate tasting continues that spirit, celebrating terroir, craftsmanship, and meaningful encounters between guests and winemakers.
Raised in the Kraichgau region of Baden, Patrick Jacklin comes from a family deeply rooted in winemaking. Alongside his brother Philip, he represents the next generation of the Weingut Heitlinger bringing fresh energy and vision to the estate.
Passionate about biodynamic viticulture Patrick plays an active role in shaping the estate’s style and guiding its evolution in both cellar and vineyard.
Located in Östringen‑Tiefenbach, Weingut Heitlinger, is recognised among Germany’s leading organic and biodynamic estates. The winery is also part of the VDP (Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter) Since 2012, Germany’s most respected association of top-quality wine estates — a distinction that reflects a shared commitment to origin, craft, and rigorous standards.
“This evening with Patrick Jacklin is a celebration of what we love most – exceptional wines, generous sharing, and the magic of a Maldivian sunset. We look forward to welcoming our guests for this intimate moment of discovery,” says Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager of Constance Moofushi.
Drink
German winemaker Patrick Heitlinger to headline exclusive dinner at SO/ Maldives
On 07th March, SO/ Maldives collaborates with Germany’s prestigious family wineries, Weingut Heitlinger and Burg Ravensburg, to present an intimate and stylish Winemaker’s Dinner a celebration of modern Pinot set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
In a refined fusion of European heritage and island glamour, SO/ Maldives will host third-generation winemaker Patrick Jacklin Heitlinger and his wife Lilly for a singular evening dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and exceptional wine.
At the heart of Weingut Heitlinger lies a philosophy of balance, tradition reimagined for the modern palate. As a proud VDP estate, the winery is known for its biodynamic approach and its expressive Pinot wines that range from vibrant estate selections to complex single-vineyard masterpieces.
Hosted in the fashion-forward surroundings of SO/ Maldives, the evening unfolds as an intimate encounter between vineyard and island. Guests will indulge in a meticulously curated five-course menu, each dish artfully paired with Heitlinger’s celebrated Pinot wines revealing layers of texture, minerality, and character.
Between courses, Patrick and Lilly will share personal stories of their heritage in Tiefenbach, of vineyards kissed by German sunshine, and of a family legacy that continues to evolve with grace and ambition.
This collaboration is more than a dinner it is a meeting of worlds: German terroir and Maldivian glamour, biodynamic purity and contemporary luxury, heritage and haute living.
Seats are limited for this exclusive one-night affair.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100
Drink
Award-winning mixologist Dirk Hany brings Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
A magical moment is unfolding on the shores of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as the resort collaborates exclusively with the acclaimed mixologist Dirk Hany, Host and Co-Owner of the award-winning Bar am Wasser in Zurich, Switzerland. From 10 to 14 March 2026, the celebrated “doctor cocktail” brings his signature craftsmanship to the shores of the Indian Ocean for a curated series of masterclasses, sunset sessions, and immersive bar takeovers.
Set against the tranquil beauty of the Maldives, the multi-day programme will unfold across the resort’s distinctive dining venues, blending world-class mixology with Alila’s philosophy of thoughtful luxury and meaningful connection. Guests can expect an inspired journey through Dirk Hany’s refined cocktail artistry — where precision, creativity, and storytelling converge in every pour.
The experience begins with an intimate masterclass at Umami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the techniques and philosophies behind Hany’s award-winning creations. This is followed by sunset bar takeovers at Mirus Bar, where his signature cocktails will be showcased in a relaxed yet elevated island setting.
A highlight of the week includes The Shack Sundowner — an indulgent seaside experience designed to pair masterfully crafted cocktails with curated bites, framed by sweeping ocean views. The celebration culminates in the Sapor in Tavola pairing dinner at Pibati Sul Mare, where Dirk Hany’s cocktails will be thoughtfully matched with elevated cuisine in a sensory dining journey that reflects both innovation and balance.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we are committed to curating experiences that are both immersive and intentional,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Welcoming Dirk Hany to the island allows us to offer our guests a rare opportunity to engage with globally recognised mixology in a setting defined by serenity and natural beauty. This collaboration reflects our passion for craftsmanship, creativity, and meaningful moments.”
Danilo Paolella, Director of Food & Beverage added, “Dirk’s approach to mixology mirrors our own culinary philosophy — thoughtful, ingredient-driven, and rooted in storytelling. Each cocktail is designed not just to be enjoyed, but to be experienced. Bringing Bar am Wasser to Alila Kothaifaru Maldives allows us to elevate our beverage programme while creating distinctive encounters that resonate long after the final sip.”
Blending precision and artistry with the effortless rhythm of island life, the Bar am Wasser Takeover promises an unforgettable week of flavour, craft, and connection — where every cocktail tells a story, and every setting enhances the experience.
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